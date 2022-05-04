Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDNSF   CA38238W1032

GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDNSF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/04 02:49:18 pm EDT
1.650 USD   -1.20%
03:04pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds LHCG, NLSN, GDNSF, and MSP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
04/26SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds LHCG, NLSN, GDNSF, and MSP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
04/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds POLY, LHCG, NLSN, and GDNSF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LHCG, NLSN, GDNSF, and MSP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/04/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of LHCG by Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHCG common stock owned. If you own LHCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lhcg

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NLSN by a consortium of private equity, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NLSN shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of NLSN common stock. If you own NLSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlsn

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF), in connection with the proposed acquisition of GDNSF by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a "Verano Share") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held. If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf 

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) 

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MSP by Kaseya. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSP shareholders will receive $35.50 in cash for each share of MSP common stock owned. If you own MSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/msp

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-lhcg-nlsn-gdnsf-and-msp-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301539822.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
03:04pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds LHCG, NLSN, GDNSF, and MSP Shareholders About Its On..
PR
04/26SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds LHCG, NLSN, GDNSF, and MSP Shareholders About Its On..
PR
04/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds POLY, LHCG, NLSN, and GDNSF Shareholders About Its O..
PR
03/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds CDR, FHN, SYTE, and GDNSF Shareholders About Its Ong..
PR
03/15Goodness Growth Holdings to Participate in Minnesota Cannabis Symposium for Healthcare ..
PR
03/15GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
03/14Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
AQ
03/11Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full..
CI
03/11Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
PR
03/11Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. Announces Impairment of Long-Lived Assets for the Fourth..
CI
More news