Goodrich Petroleum : Announces Acquisition and Updated 2021 and Preliminary 2022 Guidance

09/01/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the 'Company') today announced an acquisition in the core of the Haynesville Shale basin and updated third quarter and fourth quarter of 2021 and preliminary 2022 guidance.

ACQUISITION

The Company has acquired eight wells producing approximately 2,000 Mcfe per day and approximately 5,800 gross (4,500 net) acres in the core of the Haynesville Shale basin in Caddoand Bossier Parishes, Louisianafor $1.5 millionand the obligation to drill eight wells over a four year period. The Company now has approximately 32,000 net acres in the core of the play.

GUIDANCE

The Company is giving additional guidance for the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2021 and preliminary guidance for 2022 based on current strip prices and subject to quarterly review, as follows:






3Q21

4Q21

2022

Production (Bcfe - 99% Natural Gas):

15.2 - 16.1

17.3 - 18.2

76.7 - 87.6

Average Daily Production (Mcfe Per Day)

165,000 -
175,000

187,500 -
197,500

210,000 - 240,000

Hedged Percentage (Midpoint)

84%

78%

43%

Swaps ($2.86, $2.90 & $2.94, respectively)

66%

62%

16%

Collars ($2.50 - $3.50 for 2021 & $2.68 -
$3.40 for 2022)

18%

16%

27%

LOE (Per Mcfe)

$0.18 - $0.23

$0.18 - $0.23

$0.17 - $0.21

Transportation & processing (Per Mcfe)

$0.27 - $0.29

$0.27 - $0.29

$0.25 - $0.31

Production & other taxes (Per Mcfe)

$0.06

$0.06

$0.05 - $0.07

G&A (Per Mcfe - Cash)

$0.19 - $0.23

$0.19 - $0.23

$0.16 - $0.22

Adjusted EBITDA

$32 - $36 Million

$38 - $42 Million

$180 - $200 Million

Capex

$23 - $27 Million

$16 - $20 Million

$105 - $125 Million

Reinvestment Rate

~75%

~45%

~60%

Free Cash Flow

$6 - $10 Million

$19 - $23 Million

$65 - $85 Million









Net Debt (6/30/21)

$121 Million

Basic Shares (6/30/21)

13.4 Million

Fully Diluted Shares (6/30/21)

15.3 Million





SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

Disclaimer

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 20:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
