Goodrich Petroleum : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

10/08/2020 | 07:05am EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the 'Company') today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5at 10:00 am central timeto discuss third quarter 2020 financial results.

To access the conference call, domestic participants should dial as follows:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):

1-888-317-6003

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:

1-412-317-6061

Canada Toll Free

1-866-284-3684

Participant Elite Entry Number: 0270198


Participants will need this Elite Entry number in order to join the conference. The Company encourages participants to dial in 10-15 minutes early to join the conference. The Company will also post a slide deck on its third quarter financial and operational results on its website at www.goodrichpetroleum.com.


Participants may also access the live audio webcast of the conference call through the following web link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/937/38028 or by accessing the webcast through the investor relations section of the Company's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call. Domestic participants accessing the telephonic replay should dial (877) 344-7529 and international participants should dial (412) 317-0088. The replay access code will be 10148677.

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

Disclaimer

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 11:04:00 UTC
