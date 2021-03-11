Goodrich Petroleum : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

Log in
HOUSTON, March 11, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the 'Company') today announced fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial and operating results.

THE COMPANY HAS POSTED A NEW PRESENTATION ON THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE WHICH WILL BE REVIEWED ON THE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL. INVESTORS CAN ACCESS THE SLIDES AT:

http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Adjusted net income was $3.3 millionfor the quarter and $2.7 millionfor the year. The Company had a net loss of $7.9 million($0.62per basic and fully diluted share) for the quarter and a net loss of $44.1 million($3.50per basic and fully diluted share) for the year, which included an impairment expense of $18.9 millionfor the quarter and $36.1 millionfor the year and a mark-to-market loss representing the change of the fair value of our open natural gas and oil derivative contracts of $10.8 millionfor the year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $17.4 millionfor the quarter and $62.0 millionfor the year. Discretionary cash flow ('DCF'), defined as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital, was $16.8 millionin the quarter and $58.4 millionfor the year.
  • Production totaled 12.4 Bcfe in the quarter, or an average of approximately 135,000 Mcfe per day. Production was negatively impacted by the completion deferral of 4 gross (0.5 net) non-operated wells to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Return on Invested Capital ('ROIC'), defined as trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA divided by total assets less current liabilities, was 38% at year-end.
  • Per unit cash expenses were $1.04per Mcfe for the quarter, broken out as follows.
    • Lease operating expense ('LOE') including workovers was $0.29per Mcfe, which included $0.07per Mcfe of workover expense;
    • Production and other taxes expense was $0.03per Mcfe;
    • Transportation and processing expense was $0.37per Mcfe;
    • General and Administrative ('G&A') expense (payable in cash) was $0.28per Mcfe; and
    • Cash Interest expense was $0.07per Mcfe.
  • Cash Margin was $1.31per Mcfe (56%), comprised of a net realized price including hedges of $2.35per Mcfe less per unit cash expenses detailed above of $1.04per Mcfe.
  • On March 9, 2021, the Company added an incremental $15 millionof second lien notes to its existing such notes and extended the maturity date to May 31, 2023. The Company used the proceeds to pay down its credit facility balance, which stood at $96.4 millionat year-end. The incremental capital provides added liquidity under its credit facility, which currently has a borrowing base of $120 million, with its next redetermination in the spring.

RESERVES

  • Under SEC pricing of $39.57per Bbl of oil and $1.99per Mcf of gas, proved reserves grew by 5% over the previous year to 543 Bcfe. The present value, using a 10% discount rate of the future net cash flows ('PV10'), was $183 million. The Company had reserve additions of 181 Bcfe, production of 49 Bcfe and negative revisions of 106 Bcfe primarily due to natural gas prices. Drilling and completion capital expenditures in 2020 were $56.2 million, for an organic finding and development cost of $0.31per Mcfe. Proved developed reserve additions had a finding and development cost of $0.91per Mcfe. Proved developed producing reserves comprised 29% of the total volumes and 57% of PV10.
  • Year-end proved reserves at flat pricing of $2.50per Mcf and $55.00per barrel of oil, totaled 559 Bcfe, with PV10 of $338 Million(46% PDP), 99% Natural Gas.
  • Year-end proved reserves at flat pricing of $3.00per Mcf and $55.00per barrel of oil totaled 566 Bcfe, with PV10 of $485 Million(41% PDP), 99% Natural Gas.

ACREAGE ACQUISITION

In the fourth quarter, the Company acquired an incremental 2,000 net acres in the core of the Haynesville Shale area in Caddo Parish, Louisianaunder a drill-to-earn basis, which brings its acreage totals in the play to approximately 49,000 gross (26,000 net) acres. For the year, the Company added approximately 4,000 net acres through bolt on acquisitions.

GUIDANCE

The Company is maintaining its full year capital expenditure guidance for 2021 of $75- 85 million, but issuing new production guidance to take into effect an increase in non-operated activity versus operated activity, which will cause a delay in previously scheduled completions, and production shut-ins from the storm in February. Production guidance for 2021 is reduced by 5,000 MMBtu per day at the midpoint, to an average of 160,000 - 170,000 Mcfe per day, and production for the first quarter is expected to average 127,500 - 132,500 Mcfe per day. The Company has recently completed 9.0 gross (3.2 net) wells, with current production rate of approximately 160,000 Mcfe per day.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.4 millionin the quarter, compared to $20.9 millionin the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $62.0 millionversus $79.0 millionin the prior year.

Discretionary cash flow ('DCF'), defined as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital, was $16.8 millionin the quarter, compared to $19.8 millionin the prior year period. DCF was $58.4 millionfor the year, versus $75.5 millionin the prior year.

(See accompanying tables at the end of this press release that reconcile Adjusted EBITDA and DCF, each of which are non-US GAAP financial measures, to their most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.)

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss for the quarter was $7.9 million, or ($0.62per basic and fully diluted share), versus net loss of $0.9 million, or ($0.08per basic and fully diluted share) in the prior year period. Net loss for the year was $44.1 million, or ($3.50per basic and fully diluted share), versus net income of $13.3 million, or $1.09per basic and $0.96per fully diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $3.3 millionfor the quarter and $2.7 millionfor the year.

(See accompanying tables at the end of this press release that reconciles adjusted net income, which is a non-US GAAP financial measure, to its most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.)

Production

Production totaled 12.4 Bcfe in the quarter, or an average of approximately 135,000 Mcfe per day (98% natural gas), versus 13.3 Bcfe, or an average of approximately 145,000 Mcfe per day (98% natural gas) in the prior year period. Production for the year was 49.0 Bcfe, or an average of approximately 134,000 Mcfe per day (98% natural gas), versus 47.7 Bcfe, or an average of approximately 131,000 Mcfe per day (98% natural gas) in the prior year. Production for the quarter was negatively impacted by the completion deferral of 4 gross (0.5 net) non-operated wells to the first quarter of 2021.

Revenues

Oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives totaled $29.2 millionin the quarter, comprised of $28.9 millionof realized oil and natural gas revenues and $0.3 millionof cash settled derivatives. The average realized price per unit was $2.33per Mcfe ($2.25per Mcf of natural gas and $42.11per barrel of oil) or $2.35per Mcfe when including cash settled derivatives, versus $2.27per Mcfe ($2.14per Mcf of natural gas and $58.52per barrel of oil) or $2.53per Mcfe when including cash settled derivatives in the prior year.

Oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives totaled $109.0 millionfor the year, comprised of $93.8 millionof oil and natural gas revenues and $15.2 millionof cash settled derivatives. The average realized price per unit for the year was $1.92per Mcfe ($1.82per Mcf of natural gas and $42.59per barrel of oil) or $2.23per Mcfe when including cash settled derivatives, versus $2.48per Mcfe ($2.31per Mcf of natural gas and $60.77per barrel of oil), or $2.68per Mcfe when including cash settled derivatives in the prior year.

(See accompanying table at the end of this press release that reconciles oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives, which is a non-US GAAP financial measure, to its most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.)

Operating Expenses

Lease operating expense ('LOE') was $3.6 millionin the quarter, or $0.29per Mcfe, which included $0.9 million, or $0.07per Mcfe for workovers. LOE was $3.5 million, or $0.26per Mcfe, in the prior year period, which included $0.4 million, or $0.03per Mcfe, for workovers. For the year, LOE totaled $13.0 million, or $0.27per Mcfe, which included $2.2 million, or $0.04per Mcfe, for workovers, versus $12.4 million, or $0.26per Mcfe in the prior year, which included $1.3 million, or $0.03per Mcfe, in workovers.

Production and other taxes were $0.4 millionin the quarter, or $0.03per Mcfe, versus $0.7 million, or $0.05per Mcfe, in the prior year period. For the year, production and other taxes totaled $2.8 million, or $0.06per Mcfe, versus $2.6 million, or $0.05per Mcfe, in the prior year.

Transportation and processing expense was $4.5 millionin the quarter, or $0.37per Mcfe, versus $5.1 million, or $0.39per Mcfe, in the prior year period. For the year, transportation and processing expense totaled $19.1 million, or $0.40per Mcfe, versus $20.7 million, or $0.43per Mcfe, in the prior year.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization ('DD&A') expense was $11.1 millionin the quarter, or $0.90per Mcfe, versus $14.2 million, or $1.06per Mcfe, in the prior year period. For the year, DD&A expense totaled $46.6 million, or $0.95per Mcfe, versus $50.7 million, or $1.06per Mcfe, in the prior year.

Impairment expense was $18.9 millionin the quarter, or $1.52per Mcfe, and $36.1 millionfor the year, or $0.74per Mcfe, as a result of the full cost ceiling test due to low natural gas prices over the trailing twelve months. There was no impairment charge recorded in the prior year periods.

General and Administrative ('G&A') expense was $4.7 millionin the quarter, or $0.38per Mcfe, versus $5.3 million, or $0.40per Mcfe, in the prior year period. G&A expense payable in cash was $3.4 millionin the quarter, or $0.28per Mcfe, versus $3.7 millionor $0.28per Mcfe, in the prior year period. For the year, G&A expense totaled $18.0 million, or $0.37per Mcfe, versus $20.8 million, or $0.44per Mcfe, in the prior year. G&A expense payable in cash for the year was $13.3 million, or $0.27per Mcfe, versus $14.5 million, or $0.30per Mcfe, in the prior year.

G&A expense related to non-cash stock based compensation totaled $1.2 millionin the quarter, or $0.10per Mcfe, versus $1.6 million, or $0.12per Mcfe, in the prior year period. For the year, G&A expense related to non-cash stock based compensation totaled $4.7 million, or $0.10per Mcfe, versus $6.3 million, or $0.13per Mcfe, in the prior year.

(See accompanying table at the end of this press release that reconciles G&A expense payable in cash, which is a non-US GAAP financial measure, to its most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.)

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating loss, defined as revenues minus operating expenses, totaled $14.3 millionin the quarter and $41.7 millionfor the year. Adjusted operating income was $4.6 millionfor the quarter and adjusted operating loss was $5.6 millionfor the year.

(See accompanying table at the end of this press release that reconciles adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-US GAAP financial measure, to its most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.)

Interest Expense

Interest expense totaled $1.6 millionin the quarter, which included interest payable in cash of $0.9 millionincurred on the Company's credit facility and non-cash interest of $0.7 million, which included $0.5 millionpaid-in-kind interest incurred on the Company's second lien notes and $0.2 millionamortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Interest expense was $2.0 millionin the prior year period, which included interest payable in cash of $1.2 millionincurred on the Company's credit facility and non-cash interest of $0.8 million, which included $0.4 millionpaid-in-kind interest on the Company's second lien notes and $0.4 millionamortization of debt discount and issuance costs.

Interest expense for the year totaled $7.0 million, which included interest payable in cash of $4.0 millionincurred on the Company's credit facility and non-cash interest of $3.0 million, which included $1.8 millionpaid-in-kind interest on the Company's second lien notes and $1.2 millionamortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Interest expense in the prior year totaled $11.0 million, which included interest payable in cash of $3.9 millionincurred on the Company's credit facility and non-cash interest of $7.1 million, which included $4.0 millionpaid-in-kind interest on the Company's second lien notes and $3.1 millionamortization of debt discount and issuance costs.

(See accompanying table at the end of this press release that reconciles interest payable in cash, which is a non-US GAAP financial measure, to its most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.)

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures totaled $11.0 millionin the quarter, of which $10.9 millionwas spent on drilling and completion costs and $0.1 millionfor asset retirement obligations. For the year, capital expenditures totaled $56.5 million, of which $56.2 millionwas spent on drilling and completion costs, $0.2 millionfor asset retirement obligations and, $0.1 millionon furniture and fixtures. The Company's Board of Directors will review the Company's preliminary capital expenditure budget for 2021 quarterly and adjust, if necessary, based on commodity prices and the goal of free cash flow generation from moderate growth in volumes and a further reduction in per unit costs.

Balance Sheet

The Company exited the year with $1.4 millionof cash, $96.4 millionoutstanding under the Company's credit facility and total principal debt outstanding, including the credit facility and the second lien notes, of $110.2 million. On March 9, 2021, the Company added an incremental $15 millionof second lien notes under the same terms of such notes and extended the maturity date to May 31, 2023, and used the proceeds to pay down the credit facility balance. The Company currently has a borrowing base of $120 millionwith its next redetermination due in the spring.

Crude Oil and Natural Gas Derivatives

The Company had a gain of $8.0 millionon its derivatives not designated as hedges in the quarter, which was comprised of a $0.3 milliongain on cash derivative settlements and a $7.7 milliongain from the change in fair value of our natural gas and oil derivative contracts. In the prior year period, the Company had a loss of $0.4 millionon its derivatives not designated as hedges in the quarter, which was comprised of a $3.4 milliongain on cash derivative settlements and a $3.8 millionloss from the change in fair value of our natural gas and oil derivative contracts.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company had a gain of $4.4 millionon its derivatives not designated as hedges, which was comprised of a gain of $15.2 millionon cash derivative settlements and a $10.8 millionloss from the change in fair value of our natural gas and oil derivative contracts. In the prior year, the Company had a gain of $15.0 millionon its derivatives not designated as hedges, which was comprised of a gain of $9.6 millionon cash derivative settlements and a $5.4 milliongain from the change in fair value of our natural gas and oil derivative contracts.

OTHER INFORMATION

In this press release, the Company refers to several non-US GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, DCF, Return on Invested Capital ('ROIC'), oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives, adjusted net income, adjusted operation income (loss), G&A expense payable in cash and interest payable in cash. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and ROIC are good financial indicators of the Company's performance and ability to internally generate operating funds. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) applicable to common stock, as defined by US GAAP. DCF should not be considered an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, as defined by US GAAP. Oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives should not be considered an alternative for oil and natural gas revenues, as defined by US GAAP. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered an alternative to operating income (loss), as defined by US GAAP. G&A expense payable in cash should not be considered an alternative to general and administrative expense, as defined by US GAAP. Interest payable in cash should not be considered an alternative to interest expense, as defined by US GAAP. Management believes that all of these non-US GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are monitored and used by Company management and widely used by professional research analysts in the valuation and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Unless otherwise stated, oil production volumes include condensate.

Certain statements in this news release regarding future expectations and plans for future activities may be regarded as 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. They are subject to various risks, such as financial market conditions, changes in commodities prices and costs of drilling and completion, operating hazards, drilling risks, and the inherent uncertainties in interpreting engineering data relating to underground accumulations of oil and gas, as well as other risks discussed in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol 'GDP'.

GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION

SELECTED INCOME AND PRODUCTION DATA

(In thousands, except per share amounts)














Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Volumes










Natural gas (MMcf)


12,173


13,089


48,110


46,712


Oil and condensate (MBbls)


37


37


143


171


Mmcfe - Total


12,392


13,313


48,968


47,737












Mcfe per day


134,700


144,704


133,792


130,787











Reconciliation of Oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives (non-US GAAP)






















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Oil and natural gas revenues (US GAAP)


$ 28,876


$ 30,160


$ 93,793


$ 118,353

Net cash received in settlement of derivative instruments


287


3,425


15,192


9,560

Oil and natural gas revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives


$ 29,163


$ 33,585


$ 108,985


$ 127,913





















Oil and natural gas revenues


$ 28,876


$ 30,160


$ 93,793


$ 118,353

Other


24


1


33


(3)




$ 28,900


$ 30,161


$ 93,826


$ 118,350











Operating Expenses










Lease operating expense (LOE excluding workovers - $2,761, $3,109, $10,824, $11,087, respectively)


3,617


3,469


13,001


12,371


Production and other taxes


390


695


2,751


2,573


Transportation and processing


4,469


5,141


19,055


20,703


Depreciation, depletion and amortization


11,119


14,172


46,603


50,722


Impairment of oil and natural gas properties


18,889


-


36,059


-


General and administrative (payable in cash - $3,426, $3,724, $13,254, $14,473, respectively)


4,662


5,333


17,989


20,775


Other


34


(73)


21


106

Operating income (loss)


(14,280)


1,424


(41,653)


11,100











Other income (expense)










Interest expense (payable in cash - $881, $1,208, $4,030, $3,902, respectively)


(1,639)


(1,965)


(7,049)


(11,001)


Interest income (expense) and other


6


1


153


25


Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives not designated as hedges


8,037


(387)


4,408


15,010


Loss on early extinguishment of debt


-


-


-


(1,846)




6,404


(2,351)


(2,488)


2,188











Income (loss) before income taxes


(7,876)


(927)


(44,141)


13,288

Income tax benefit


-


-


-


-

Net income (loss)


$ (7,876)


$ (927)


$ (44,141)


$ 13,288
































Discretionary cash flow (see non-US GAAP reconciliation) (1)


$ 16,761


$ 19,820


$ 58,448


$ 75,482












Adjusted EBITDA (see calculation and non-US GAAP reconciliation) (2)


$ 17,442


$ 20,948


$ 62,023


$ 78,953











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic


12,776


12,307


12,617


12,233

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (3)


12,776


12,307


12,617


13,895











Income (loss) per share










Net income (loss) - basic


$ (0.62)


$ (0.08)


$ (3.50)


$ 1.09


Net income (loss) - diluted


$ (0.62)


$ (0.08)


$ (3.50)


$ 0.96











(1) Discretionary cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management believes that the non-US GAAP measure of discretionary cash flow is useful as an indicator of an oil and natural gas exploration and production company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. The company has also included this information because changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements which the company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Operating cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with US GAAP.











(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income and similar taxes, DD&A, share based compensation expense and impairment of oil and natural gas properties. In calculating adjusted EBITDA, reorganization gains/losses and gains/losses on commodity derivatives not designated as hedges net of cash received or paid in settlement of derivative instruments are also excluded. Other excluded items include interest income and other, adjustments per our 2019 Senior Credit Facility agreement for operating leases under ASC 842 and any other extraordinary non-cash gains/losses.











(3) Fully diluted shares excludes approximately 2.4 million potentially dilutive instruments that were anti-dilutive for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, and 2.1 million and 0.6 million potentially dilutive instruments that were anti-dilutive for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Per Unit Sales Prices and Costs














Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019











Average sales price per unit:










Oil (per Bbl)










Including net cash received from/paid to settle oil derivatives


$ 49.57


$ 54.15


$ 53.66


$ 56.78


Excluding net cash received from/paid to settle oil derivatives


$ 42.11


$ 58.52


$ 42.59


$ 60.77


Natural gas (per Mcf)










Including net cash received from/paid to settle natural gas derivatives


$ 2.25


$ 2.41


$ 2.11


$ 2.53


Excluding net cash received from/paid to settle natural gas derivatives


$ 2.25


$ 2.14


$ 1.82


$ 2.31


Oil and natural gas (per Mcfe)










Including net cash received from/paid to settle oil and natural gas derivatives


$ 2.35


$ 2.53


$ 2.23


$ 2.68


Excluding net cash received from/paid to settle oil and natural gas derivatives


$ 2.33


$ 2.27


$ 1.92


$ 2.48





















Costs Per Mcfe










Lease operating expense ($0.22, $0.23, $0.23 and $0.23 per Mcfe excluding workovers, respectively)


$ 0.29


$ 0.26


$ 0.27


$ 0.26


Production and other taxes


$ 0.03


$ 0.05


$ 0.06


$ 0.05


Transportation and processing


$ 0.37


$ 0.39


$ 0.40


$ 0.43


Depreciation, depletion and amortization


$ 0.90


$ 1.06


$ 0.95


$ 1.06


Impairment of oil and natural gas properties


$ 1.52


$ -


$ 0.74


$ -


General and administrative (payable in cash - $0.28, $0.28, $0.27, and $0.30, respectively)


$ 0.38


$ 0.40


$ 0.37


$ 0.44


Other


$ -


$ (0.01)


$ -


$ -




$ 3.48


$ 2.16


$ 2.77


$ 2.25











Note: Amounts on a per Mcfe basis may not total due to rounding.









GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Cash Flow Data (In thousands)










Reconciliation of discretionary cash flow and net cash provided by operating activities (non-US GAAP)

















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019









Net cash provided by operating activities (US GAAP)


$ 14,299


$ 22,224


$ 58,891


$ 79,071

Net changes in working capital


(2,462)


2,404


443


3,589

Discretionary cash flow (1)

$ 16,761


$ 19,820


$ 58,448


$ 75,482






























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income (loss)


$ (7,876)


$ (927)


$ (44,141)


$ 13,288

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities









Depletion, depreciation and amortization


11,119


14,172


46,603


50,722

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties


18,889


-


36,059


-

Right of use asset depreciation


255


313


1,193


1,252

(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges


(8,038)


387


(4,408)


(15,010)

Net cash received in settlement of derivative instruments


287


3,425


15,192


9,560

Share based compensation (non-cash)


1,263


1,635


4,827


6,400

Amortization of finance cost, debt discount, paid in-kind interest and accretion


758


757


3,019


7,097

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


-


-


-


1,846

Loss from material transfers & inventory sales & write-downs


104


58


104


327

Change in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable, trade and other, net of allowance


1,187


(201)


604


6

Accrued oil and gas revenue


(2,542)


(1,443)


1,166


3,119

Prepaid expenses and other


(181)


(157)


(116)


35

Inventory


-


(45)


-


(45)

Accounts payable


(1,042)


3,158


1,463


614

Accrued liabilities


116


1,092


(2,674)


(140)

Net cash provided by operating activities


14,299


22,224


58,891


79,071

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Capital expenditures


(10,250)


(25,102)


(58,262)


(99,301)

Proceeds from sale of assets


-


-


-


1,334

Net cash used in investing activities


(10,250)


(25,102)


(58,262)


(97,967)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Principal payments of bank borrowings


(5,000)


-


(6,000)


(49,500)

Proceeds from bank borrowings


5,000


5,000


9,500


115,400

Repayments of Convertible Second Lien Notes


-


-


-


(56,728)

Proceeds from New 2L Notes


-


-


-


12,000

Issuance cost, net


-


(279)


-


(2,795)

Purchase of treasury stock and other


(3,940)


(1,551)


(4,221)


(2,097)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(3,940)


3,170


(721)


16,280

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


109


292


(92)


(2,616)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


1,251


1,160


1,452


4,068

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 1,360


$ 1,452


$ 1,360


$ 1,452

GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Other Information and Reconciliations (In thousands)











Supplemental Balance Sheet Data












As of










December 31, 2020


















Cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,360


















Long-term debt, net


$ 110,159








Unamortized debt discount and issuance cost


1,052








Total principal amount of debt


$ 111,211

















Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-US GAAP)






















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019












Net income (loss) (US GAAP)


$ (7,876)


$ (927)


$ (44,141)


$ 13,288


Depreciation, depletion and amortization ('DD&A')


11,119


14,172


46,603


50,722


Impairment of oil and natural gas properties


18,889


-


36,059


-


Stock compensation expense (non-cash)


1,262


1,635


4,827


6,400


Interest expense


1,639


1,965


7,049


11,001


Loss (gain) on derivatives not designated as hedges


(8,038)


387


(4,408)


(15,010)


Net cash received in settlement of derivative instruments


287


3,425


15,192


9,560


Loss on early extinguishment of debt


-


-


-


1,846


Other excluded items **


160


291


842


1,146


Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$ 17,442


$ 20,948


$ 62,023


$ 78,953












** Other items include $0.2 million, $0.3 million, $1.0 million and $1.2 million, respectively, from the impact of accounting for operating leases under ASC 842, as well as interest income, reorganization items and other non-recurring income and expense.











Reconciliation of Return on Invested Capital ('ROIC') (non-US GAAP)




















For the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2020










Adjusted EBITDA (non US-GAAP, see reconciliation above)


$ 62,023


















As of December 31, 2020










Total Assets (US GAAP)


$ 205,077








Less: Current Liabilities (US GAAP)


(41,951)








Invested Capital ('IC') (non-US GAAP)


$ 163,126


















Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (Adjusted EBITDA / IC)


38%

















Reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) (non-US GAAP)






















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


Net income (loss) (US GAAP)


$ (7,876)


$ (927)


$ (44,141)


$ 13,288


Impairment of oil and natural gas properties


18,889


-


36,059


-


Change in fair value of derivatives not designated as hedges


(7,751)


3,812


10,784


(5,450)


Adjusted net income (loss)


$ 3,262


$ 2,885


$ 2,702


$ 7,838











Reconciliation of Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-US GAAP)






















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


Operating income (loss) (US GAAP)


$ (14,280)


$ 1,424


$ (41,653)


$ 11,100


Impairment of oil and natural gas properties


18,889


-


36,059


-


Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 4,609


$ 1,424


$ (5,594)


$ 11,100











Derivative Activity






















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


Change in fair value of derivatives not designated as hedges


$ 7,751


$ (3,812)


$ (10,784)


$ 5,450


Net cash received in settlement of derivative instruments


287


3,425


15,192


9,560


Net gain (loss) on derivatives not designated as hedges


$ 8,038


$ (387)


$ 4,408


$ 15,010











Reconciliation of interest payable in cash to interest expense (non-US GAAP)






















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019












Interest expense (US GAAP)


$ 1,639


$ 1,965


$ 7,049


$ 11,001


Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost and paid-in-kind interest


(758)


(757)


(3,019)


(7,099)


Interest payable in cash


$ 881


$ 1,208


$ 4,030


$ 3,902

GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Other Information and Reconciliations continued (In thousands, except per unit amounts)











Reconciliation of capital expenditures (unaudited)






















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Net cash used in investing activities (US GAAP)


$ (10,250)


$ (25,102)


$ (58,262)


$ (97,967)

Cash calls received (utilized), net


(130)


-


615


-

Cash proceeds related to sale of assets


-


-


-


(1,334)

Miscellaneous capitalized costs & ARO adjustments


(305)


(318)


(915)


(1,020)

Cost incurred in prior period and paid in current period


3,808


13,138


6,175


8,086

Capital accrual at period end


(4,138)


(6,175)


(4,138)


(6,175)

Total capital expenditures


$ (11,015)


$ (18,457)


$ (56,525)


$ (98,410)











Reconciliation of general & administrative expense payable in cash to general and administrative expense (non-US GAAP)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

General & administrative expense (US GAAP)


$ 4,662


$ 5,333


$ 17,989


$ 20,775

Share based compensation


(1,236)


(1,609)


(4,735)


(6,302)

General & administrative expense payable in cash


$ 3,426


$ 3,724


$ 13,254


$ 14,473

Oil and natural gas production (Mcfe)


12,392


13,313


48,968


47,737

General and administrative expense payable in cash per Mcfe


$ 0.28


$ 0.28


$ 0.27


$ 0.30





















Reconciliation of organic finding and development cost per Mcfe (unaudited)












Year Ended










December 31, 2020







Drilling and completions capital expenditures


$ 56,133







Proved reserves additions (Mmcfe)


181,002







Organic finding and development cost per Mcfe


$ 0.31

















Reconciliation of finding and development cost per Mcfe (unaudited)












Year Ended










December 31, 2020







Capital expenditures for wells brought online


$ 53,069







Proved developed reserves additions (Mmcfe)


58,595







Finding and development cost per Mcfe


$ 0.91







SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

Disclaimer

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 11:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
