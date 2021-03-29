Log in
GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(GDP)
Goodrich Petroleum : Scotia Howard WeilPresentation

03/29/2021
NYSE American: GDP

Management Presentation

49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference

March 23 -24, 2021

  • This presentation has been prepared by Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (the "Company") solely for information purposes and may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Litigation Securities Reform Act of 1995. The Company, its respective employees, directors, officers or advisors, does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation materials. The Company shall have no liability for this presentation, information contained herein, or any representations (expressed or implied), whether the communications were oral or written. The statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to forward-looking statements about acquisitions, divestitures, trades, potential strategic alliances, the availability of capital, the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's drilling program, production, hedging activities, capital expenditure levels and other guidance that may be included in this presentation. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include risks relating to the Company's financial performance and results, availability of sufficient cash flow to execute its business plan, prices and demand for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, the ability to replace reserves and efficiently develop current reserves, the ability to access the capital markets and finance operations, including capital expenditures, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in this presentation and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases.

  • Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

  • GDP believes in environmental, social and governance stewardship. Our culture is one of respect, ethics and honesty. We view safety, personal responsibility, teamwork and inclusion as essential to our Company's sustainability. We are proud of our statistics below, but constantly strive to deliver industry-leading results

  • Environmental:

    • Total Gas Flared: (% of Production - 2020) .06%

    • Total GHG Emissions: (2020) (000 Mt) (EPA,LDEQ,MDEQ,TECQ Compliant) 35

    • Total Water Use (2020 - MMBls): 2.6

    • OSHA Compliant

  • Social:

    • Number of Employees: 43

    • Percentage of Employees Unionized: 0%

    • Percentage of Women in the Workforce: 49%

    • Percentage of Minorities in the Workforce: 20%

  • Governance:

    • Size of Board: 8

    • Independent Directors: 6

    • Percentage of Independent Directors: 75%

  • Board Duration:

  • Number of Board Meetings:

  • Board Meeting Attendance:

1 Year 9 100%

HAYNESVILLE PURE PLAY OPPORTUNITY

  • 12+ Year Inventory of Core Locations (80% Operated)

  • 26,000+ Net Acres (Core - De-Risked). 4,000 Net Acres Added in 2020, Including 2,000 Net Acres in 4Q20

  • >1.8 Tcf of Natural Gas Resource Potential in North Louisiana

STRONG HAYNESVILLE RESULTS

  • Production: 135,000 Mcfe/day (4Q20)

    COMPANY RETURNS AND BALANCE SHEET

  • Low Finding/Development and Lifting Cost Generating Strong Rates of Return

  • 2.5 Bcf Per 1,000 Feet of Lateral

  • Low Leverage (Net Debt to EBITDA) (TTM) - 1.76X

  • Exit 2021 Estimated Leverage Multiple of <1.0X

  • Top Tier Cash Margin, Return on Invested Capital and Projected Free Cash Flow Yield

  • 2021 Guidance: 165,000 Mcfe/day (Midpoint) and $15 - $30 Million of Free Cash Flow ($2.50 - $3.00/Mcf)

HAYNESVILLE S/HBAOLSESI-ERCOSHRAELE

GArNossG(NEeLt)IANcrAes (R4QIV20E):R TREND (4"9A,0R00T("2)6,000)Proved Reserves (YE20 - SEC) OGrbojsesct(iNve:t)HAacyrneess(v4ilQle1S8h):ale Proved Reserves (YE18 - SEC) Objective: Haynesville & Bossier Shale

540 Bcfe 7,000 (3,000)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 21:28:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 159 M - -
Net income 2021 28,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 91,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 78,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter G. Goodrich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert C. Turnham President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kristen M. McWatters SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rusty Mondelli Vice President-Information Technology
Leslee M. Ranly Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION-7.23%141
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.63%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED16.99%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.50.15%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED27.53%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY44.71%35 900
