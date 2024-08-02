Key takeaways: Breo Ellipta (fluticasone / vilanterol) is a prescription combination inhaler used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

On average, its retail price can cost around $395.00, depending on the pharmacy you visit.

Patient assistance programs, prescription discount cards, and GoodRx coupons are a few ways to save on Breo Ellipta costs.

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Nearly 25 million people are affected by asthma in the U.S. These people may use inhalers such as Breo Ellipta (fluticasone / vilanterol) to improve breathing and reduce symptoms. Breo Ellipta is a prescription combination medication used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

If a healthcare professional recommends Breo Ellipta , here are some ways to save money on the medication regardless of your insurance status.

Without insurance, the average retail price for one Breo Ellipta inhaler costs around $395.00. Generic Breo Ellipta can cost around $395.00on average for one inhaler. The cost can vary depending on various factors, including the:

Pharmacy you visit

Number of inhalers prescribed

Prescribed dosage

Insurance coverage

Manufacturer discounts and coupons

Manufacturer coupons are not available for Breo Ellipta. Check GSK's website for coupons and free trial offers. Offers are subject to change.

In March 2024, GSK announced an out-of-pocket limit of $35 per month for Breo Ellipta costs in the U.S. This program is expected to be implemented before January 1, 2025.

If you're looking for ways to save on Breo Ellipta inhaler costs, here are some options.

GSK, the pharmaceutical company that makes Breo Ellipta, has a patient assistance program (PAP) for many of its prescription medications. A PAP can help you get the medication at a discount or for free if you meet eligibility requirements. You typically have to meet certain monthly income limits and not have access to other prescription drug benefits.

To see if you qualify for the GSK patient assistance program , answer the questions on the program's website. Search "Breo Ellipta" on the website , then select your coverage status as "uninsured" or "Medicare Part D."

Depending on your coverage, you may be able to get a lower price on Breo Ellipta without using your health insurance plan. GoodRx provides coupons for discounted prices on prescription medications that may be cheaper than your insurance copay . For example, you may be able to pay as little as $162.15at some pharmacies with a GoodRx coupon.

Here's how to get started:

Visit goodrx.com or download the GoodRx app .

Enter the name of your medication in the search tool.

Set your location so you can search for coupons in your area. This will pull up coupons you can use at local pharmacies. Even if you have insurance, it's a good idea to compare prices.

Ask a healthcare professional if they can send a prescription for generic Breo Ellipta to your pharmacy. Typically, generic drugs cost less, are just as safe and effective, and have the same active ingredients as brand-name medications. GoodRx also has coupons for generic Breo Ellipta .

If you have a health insurance plan with a high deductible, consider enrolling in a health savings account ( HSA ) to save money on Breo Ellipta inhalers. You can use HSA funds to pay for qualified medical expenses , including prescription medications purchased using a discount card. As long as you use the money for HSA-eligible expenses, you won't have to pay taxes on it.

Prices for Breo Ellipta can vary between pharmacies. You may even notice price differences on the same block. You can use GoodRx to compare prices at different pharmacies. This will help you get the best price for Breo Ellipta in your area.

There are multiple asthma inhalers on the market. Some alternatives to Breo Ellipta include Symbicort (budesonide / formoterol) for asthma and COPD and Dulera (mometasone / formoterol) for asthma. Symbicort is also available in generic form ( Breyna ), but Dulera only has a brand-name option. Advair and its generic versions are also options.

Ask your healthcare professional if these other medications are covered by your insurance and will work for you.

Here are a few alternatives to Breo Ellipta that you can discuss with your healthcare professional.

Medication Use Coupon Symbicort Asthma and COPD Symbicort coupon Dulera Asthma Dulera coupon Advair Asthma and COPD Advair coupon

The bottom line If you're having trouble affording Breo Ellipta (fluticasone / vilanterol) inhalers, you may qualify for programs that can help you save money. GSK plans to roll out a program that would cap out-of-pocket costs for Breo Ellipta at $35 per month. You can also save money with a GoodRx coupon and use the website to find the lowest price in your area. Asking your prescriber about generic Breo Ellipta and alternative asthma inhalers may also reduce your out-of-pocket costs.

