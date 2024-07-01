Key takeaways:
Aminophylline is a bronchodilator, which is a type of medication that treats respiratory disease in dogs.
This medication is typically given to dogs every 8 hours. It's available in either tablet form or oral suspension. You give it to your dog by mouth.
Potential side effects of aminophylline in dogs include digestive effects, becoming overly excited, and (rarely) seizures.
Many conditions may cause chronic coughing in dogs. Often, it's caused by bronchospasm, or muscle contractions within the airway. A bronchodilator medication, like aminophylline, can treat this type of coughing.
Here's more about aminophylline and how it can help your dog.Aminophylline for dogs at a glance
Common names
Aminophylline
What it treats
Conditions that cause chronic coughing
How it comes (forms)
Tablets, oral suspension, injection
Common side effects
Digestive symptoms, overexcitement, seizures (in rare cases)
Aminophylline is a bronchodilator medication. It relaxes muscles in your dog's airways, which prevents tightening in the airways caused by lung and heart diseases.
In addition to being a bronchodilator, aminophylline can:
Decrease inflammation in the airways and lungs
Help the cilia (hairs) insides the lungs beat effectively
Stimulate heart function
Stimulate the nervous system
Eliminate excess fluid from the body
If you're familiar with the medication theophylline, that list might sound familiar. That's because aminophylline is converted to theophylline in a dog's body. So these medications treat the same conditions and have the same effects in dogs.What is aminophylline used for in dogs?
Aminophylline treats conditions that cause chronic coughing in dogs. Many of these conditions are caused by bronchospasm (airway tightening).
Conditions that veterinarians treat with aminophylline include:
Collapsing trachea
Bronchitis
Asthma
Heart failure
Aminophylline is usually given by mouth every 8 hours. It is available as both a tablet and an oral suspension. Some veterinarians stock injectable aminophylline for emergencies.
Your veterinarian will determine your dog's aminophylline dose. This dose is calculated based on your dog's body weight and illness. Your veterinarian will try to maximize the benefits of treatment while limiting side effects.
No aminophylline products are labeled for veterinary use in the U.S. That means pets in the U.S. receive human aminophylline. Because this medication is not labeled for use in pets, its use is off-label. Aminophylline has been tested in pets and is safe and effective.What are the common side effects of aminophylline in dogs?
Aminophylline may cause gastrointestinal (GI) side effects in dogs including:
Reduced appetite
Nausea
Vomiting
Diarrhea
You can reduce the risk of GI effects by giving aminophylline with a full meal.
Aminophylline stimulates the heart. So your dog's heart rate may increase while taking this medication. Aminophylline can also cause increased appetite, increased thirst, and increased urination.
If you notice side effects associated with aminophylline, contact your veterinarian. They may reduce your dog's dose or recommend an alternative medication to treat your dog's condition.What are the most serious risks of aminophylline for dogs?
Rarely, aminophylline may cause serious side effects in dogs. The most serious side effects associated with aminophylline are:
Muscle tremors
Convulsions
Seizures
Aminophylline-associated seizures are more common in dogs with epilepsy. For this reason, veterinarians often avoid giving aminophylline to dogs with a history of seizures. However, your vet may decide that the benefits of treatment outweigh the risk of side effects.
If you notice serious side effects, stop giving aminophylline and contact your veterinarian. If a seizure lasts longer than 3 minutes, seek emergency veterinary care immediately.Does aminophylline interact with any other dog medications?
Yes. Aminophylline can interact with other medications, including:
Activated charcoal
Amlodipine
Allopurinol
Cimetidine
Ciprofloxacin
Clindamycin
Enrofloxacin
Erythromycin
Fluconazole
Furosemide
Ketamine
Levothyroxine
Lincomycin
Phenobarbital
Other medications also interact with aminophylline. So be sure your veterinarian is aware of any other medications your dog is taking. This includes:
Prescription medications
Over-the counter medications
Herbal supplements
Vitamin/mineral supplements
Knowing your dog's complete medication history will help your veterinarian avoid potential medication interactions.What should you do if your dog misses a dose of aminophylline?
If your dog misses a dose of aminophylline, give the missed dose as soon as you remember to do so. Then adjust your dog's dosing schedule going forward, so you aren't giving two doses too close together.
If it's almost time for your dog's next dose, skip the missed dose and resume your dog's regular dosing schedule. Do not give a double dose of aminophylline. This will increase the risk of side effects.
Aminophylline is a bronchodilator medication that can help treat chronic cough in dogs. This medication reduces airway spasms and airway inflammation. It can also help your dog's heart and lungs work more effectively.
However, aminophylline can have side effects, such as lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea. Work closely with your veterinarian to maximize the benefits of aminophylline for your pup while limiting the risk of potential side effects.
