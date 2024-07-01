Key takeaways: Aminophylline is a bronchodilator, which is a type of medication that treats respiratory disease in dogs.

This medication is typically given to dogs every 8 hours. It's available in either tablet form or oral suspension. You give it to your dog by mouth.

Potential side effects of aminophylline in dogs include digestive effects, becoming overly excited, and (rarely) seizures.

Many conditions may cause chronic coughing in dogs . Often, it's caused by bronchospasm, or muscle contractions within the airway. A bronchodilator medication, like aminophylline, can treat this type of coughing.

Here's more about aminophylline and how it can help your dog.

Aminophylline is a bronchodilator medication. It relaxes muscles in your dog's airways, which prevents tightening in the airways caused by lung and heart diseases.

In addition to being a bronchodilator, aminophylline can:

Decrease inflammation in the airways and lungs

Help the cilia (hairs) insides the lungs beat effectively

Stimulate heart function

Stimulate the nervous system

Eliminate excess fluid from the body

If you're familiar with the medication theophylline , that list might sound familiar. That's because aminophylline is converted to theophylline in a dog's body. So these medications treat the same conditions and have the same effects in dogs.

Aminophylline treats conditions that cause chronic coughing in dogs. Many of these conditions are caused by bronchospasm (airway tightening).

Conditions that veterinarians treat with aminophylline include:

Collapsing trachea

Bronchitis

Asthma

Heart failure

Aminophylline is usually given by mouth every 8 hours. It is available as both a tablet and an oral suspension. Some veterinarians stock injectable aminophylline for emergencies.

Your veterinarian will determine your dog's aminophylline dose . This dose is calculated based on your dog's body weight and illness. Your veterinarian will try to maximize the benefits of treatment while limiting side effects.

No aminophylline products are labeled for veterinary use in the U.S. That means pets in the U.S. receive human aminophylline. Because this medication is not labeled for use in pets, its use is off-label . Aminophylline has been tested in pets and is safe and effective.

Aminophylline may cause gastrointestinal (GI) side effects in dogs including:

Reduced appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

You can reduce the risk of GI effects by giving aminophylline with a full meal.

Aminophylline stimulates the heart. So your dog's heart rate may increase while taking this medication. Aminophylline can also cause increased appetite, increased thirst, and increased urination.

If you notice side effects associated with aminophylline, contact your veterinarian. They may reduce your dog's dose or recommend an alternative medication to treat your dog's condition.

Rarely, aminophylline may cause serious side effects in dogs. The most serious side effects associated with aminophylline are:

Muscle tremors

Convulsions

Seizures

Aminophylline-associated seizures are more common in dogs with epilepsy. For this reason, veterinarians often avoid giving aminophylline to dogs with a history of seizures. However, your vet may decide that the benefits of treatment outweigh the risk of side effects.

If you notice serious side effects, stop giving aminophylline and contact your veterinarian. If a seizure lasts longer than 3 minutes, seek emergency veterinary care immediately.

Yes. Aminophylline can interact with other medications, including:

Activated charcoal

Amlodipine

Allopurinol

Cimetidine

Ciprofloxacin

Clindamycin

Enrofloxacin

Erythromycin

Fluconazole

Furosemide

Ketamine

Levothyroxine

Lincomycin

Phenobarbital

Other medications also interact with aminophylline. So be sure your veterinarian is aware of any other medications your dog is taking. This includes:

Prescription medications

Over-the counter medications

Herbal supplements

Vitamin/mineral supplements

Knowing your dog's complete medication history will help your veterinarian avoid potential medication interactions.

If your dog misses a dose of aminophylline, give the missed dose as soon as you remember to do so. Then adjust your dog's dosing schedule going forward, so you aren't giving two doses too close together.

If it's almost time for your dog's next dose, skip the missed dose and resume your dog's regular dosing schedule. Do not give a double dose of aminophylline. This will increase the risk of side effects.

The bottom line Aminophylline is a bronchodilator medication that can help treat chronic cough in dogs. This medication reduces airway spasms and airway inflammation. It can also help your dog's heart and lungs work more effectively. However, aminophylline can have side effects, such as lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea. Work closely with your veterinarian to maximize the benefits of aminophylline for your pup while limiting the risk of potential side effects.

