Many conditions may cause chronic coughing in dogs. Often, it's caused by bronchospasm, or muscle contractions within the airway. A bronchodilator medication, like aminophylline, can treat this type of coughing.

Here's more about aminophylline and how it can help your dog.

Aminophylline for dogs at a glance

Common names

Aminophylline

What it treats

Conditions that cause chronic coughing

How it comes (forms)

Tablets, oral suspension, injection

Common side effects

Digestive symptoms, overexcitement, seizures (in rare cases)

What is aminophylline for dogs, and how does it work?

Aminophylline is a bronchodilator medication. It relaxes muscles in your dog's airways, which prevents tightening in the airways caused by lung and heart diseases.

In addition to being a bronchodilator, aminophylline can:

  • Decrease inflammation in the airways and lungs

  • Help the cilia (hairs) insides the lungs beat effectively

  • Stimulate heart function

  • Stimulate the nervous system

  • Eliminate excess fluid from the body

If you're familiar with the medication theophylline, that list might sound familiar. That's because aminophylline is converted to theophylline in a dog's body. So these medications treat the same conditions and have the same effects in dogs.

What is aminophylline used for in dogs?

Aminophylline treats conditions that cause chronic coughing in dogs. Many of these conditions are caused by bronchospasm (airway tightening).

Conditions that veterinarians treat with aminophylline include:

  • Collapsing trachea

  • Bronchitis

  • Asthma

  • Heart failure

How is aminophylline given to dogs?

Aminophylline is usually given by mouth every 8 hours. It is available as both a tablet and an oral suspension. Some veterinarians stock injectable aminophylline for emergencies.

Your veterinarian will determine your dog's aminophylline dose. This dose is calculated based on your dog's body weight and illness. Your veterinarian will try to maximize the benefits of treatment while limiting side effects.

No aminophylline products are labeled for veterinary use in the U.S. That means pets in the U.S. receive human aminophylline. Because this medication is not labeled for use in pets, its use is off-label. Aminophylline has been tested in pets and is safe and effective.

What are the common side effects of aminophylline in dogs?

Aminophylline may cause gastrointestinal (GI) side effects in dogs including:

  • Reduced appetite

  • Nausea

  • Vomiting

  • Diarrhea

You can reduce the risk of GI effects by giving aminophylline with a full meal.

Aminophylline stimulates the heart. So your dog's heart rate may increase while taking this medication. Aminophylline can also cause increased appetite, increased thirst, and increased urination.

If you notice side effects associated with aminophylline, contact your veterinarian. They may reduce your dog's dose or recommend an alternative medication to treat your dog's condition.

What are the most serious risks of aminophylline for dogs?

Rarely, aminophylline may cause serious side effects in dogs. The most serious side effects associated with aminophylline are:

  • Muscle tremors

  • Convulsions

  • Seizures

Aminophylline-associated seizures are more common in dogs with epilepsy. For this reason, veterinarians often avoid giving aminophylline to dogs with a history of seizures. However, your vet may decide that the benefits of treatment outweigh the risk of side effects.

If you notice serious side effects, stop giving aminophylline and contact your veterinarian. If a seizure lasts longer than 3 minutes, seek emergency veterinary care immediately.

Does aminophylline interact with any other dog medications?

Yes. Aminophylline can interact with other medications, including:

  • Activated charcoal

  • Amlodipine

  • Allopurinol

  • Cimetidine

  • Ciprofloxacin

  • Clindamycin

  • Enrofloxacin

  • Erythromycin

  • Fluconazole

  • Furosemide

  • Ketamine

  • Levothyroxine

  • Lincomycin

  • Phenobarbital

Other medications also interact with aminophylline. So be sure your veterinarian is aware of any other medications your dog is taking. This includes:

  • Prescription medications

  • Over-the counter medications

  • Herbal supplements

  • Vitamin/mineral supplements

Knowing your dog's complete medication history will help your veterinarian avoid potential medication interactions.

What should you do if your dog misses a dose of aminophylline?

If your dog misses a dose of aminophylline, give the missed dose as soon as you remember to do so. Then adjust your dog's dosing schedule going forward, so you aren't giving two doses too close together.

If it's almost time for your dog's next dose, skip the missed dose and resume your dog's regular dosing schedule. Do not give a double dose of aminophylline. This will increase the risk of side effects.

The bottom line

Aminophylline is a bronchodilator medication that can help treat chronic cough in dogs. This medication reduces airway spasms and airway inflammation. It can also help your dog's heart and lungs work more effectively.

However, aminophylline can have side effects, such as lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea. Work closely with your veterinarian to maximize the benefits of aminophylline for your pup while limiting the risk of potential side effects.

