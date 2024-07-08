Key takeaways: Olive oil and avocado oil are both heart-healthy options. They are both high in monounsaturated fats, which may help lower cholesterol levels.

Both types of oil are a good source of vitamin E and other antioxidants. But olive oil tends to have more vitamin E.

Since olive oil and avocado oil have similar nutrition profiles, you can choose one based on the flavor, price, and type of cooking (high vs. low heat).

Table of contents Benefits Drawbacks Which is best? Alternatives Bottom line References

Every kitchen pantry needs a good bottle of oil. Oil is a key ingredient in sauteing, stir-frying, and making salad dressing, so it's important to choose an oil that has many uses.

Two popular choices are olive oil and avocado oil. But what if you only want one bottle in your kitchen? Is there a clear winner between olive oil and avocado oil?

The answer depends on your budget, your nutrition needs, and how you will use the oils. Let's compare.

Note that this article compares the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil and extra virgin avocado oil. "Extra virgin" refers to a high-quality grade of oil. This article doesn't cover refined versions of either oil, except where noted. Refined oils have fewer antioxidants and fewer health benefits.

We'll first go through the shared benefits of both olive and avocado oil. Then we will discuss the benefits specific to each type.

Both avocado and olive oil provide beneficial fats to the diet. Both contain mostly monounsaturated fat, which is heart-healthy .

Monounsaturated fat is known to help reduce bad cholesterol levels and lower heart disease risk. Avocado and olive oil are also both low in saturated fats , which may raise cholesterol levels when consumed in excess.

Here's a comparison of the nutrients in 1 tbsp of avocado oil and olive oil.

Nutrient Avocado oil (1 tbsp) Olive oil (1 tbsp) Calories 120 kcal 120 kcal Fat 14 g 14 g Monounsaturated fat 10 g 10 g Polyunsaturated fat 2 g 1.5 g Saturated fat 2 g 2 g

Other than a tiny half-gram of polyunsaturated fat, the calorie and fat profiles for avocado and olive oil are the same. The American Heart Association recommends choosing oils with less than 4 g of saturated fat per tablespoon. So both avocado and olive oil are good choices.

Both oils also contain vitamin E . This antioxidant vitamin protects cells against free radicals, which can cause damage and lead to heart disease and cancer. The amount of vitamin E varies depending on the types of olives or avocadoes used, and the growing conditions of the harvest (soil, sun, rain, etc.). But overall both oils are a good source of vitamin E.

Both avocado and olive oil have been studied for their health benefits for:

Reducing heart disease risk

Lowering cancer risk

Protecting against eye diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration

Helping the body absorb nutrients

Nourishing the skin

Improving liver health

Known in the Mediterranean as "liquid gold," olive oil is prized for its taste and nutritional value. When it comes to evidence to back it up, olive oil has the benefit of being far more studied than avocado oil. In fact, a quick look at a science database reveals over 15,000 studies on olive oil and just 310 studies about avocado oil.

So the research on olive oil is more established. Olive oil is a key pillar of the Mediterranean diet, which is known to help reduce the risk of heart disease , Type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer . The Mediterranean diet is low in saturated fat and high in antioxidants, fiber, and monounsaturated fats from olive oil and fish. Olive oil is such a powerhouse that some wonder if it's the critical ingredient that leads to many of the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

And, while both olive oil and avocado oil are great sources of vitamin E, olive oil has a little more vitamin E - giving it a bit of an edge.

Olive oil has another practical benefit: It tends to cost less than avocado oil. Of course, both avocado oil and olive oil can vary in pricing - the extra virgin form tends to be pricier than refined versions. So you can find more or less expensive versions of both. But on the whole you'll probably pay less for olive oil compared with avocado oil.

On grocery store shelves, avocado oil is newer compared with olive oil. As noted above, it's less widely known and hasn't been as well studied. So researchers are still learning about the potential health benefits of avocado oil.

Avocados are filled with nutrients that can help improve brain health, maintain weight, and help gut health. Animal studies suggest some of these unique benefits extend to avocado oil as well, but more studies in humans are needed.

One benefit of avocado oil is that it has a higher smoke point than other oils. The smoke point is the maximum temperature an oil can be heated before it begins to smoke and produce off-flavors or potentially toxic fumes . A high smoke point means an oil is versatile and can be used in high-heat cooking.

An important note, however: While avocado oil is known for its high smoke point, it's the refined version of avocado oil that tops the smoke point list. The trouble is, the refining process eliminates some beneficial antioxidants. Refined avocado oil has a smoke point of 520°F. For comparison, extra virgin avocado oil has a smoke point of 350°F. Extra virgin olive oil has a smoke point of 320°F.

Another potential benefit of avocado oil is the mild taste. Avocado has a more neutral flavor than olive oil. So avocado might be more versatile if you're looking for an oil that won't alter the flavor of your dish.

Like any oil, both olive oil and avocado oil have about 120 calories per tablespoon. Both are pure fat.

Some fat is necessary in the diet. Most dietary guidelines recommend 1.5 tbsp to 2.5 tbsp (or 27 g ) of fats per day. However, excess fat intake can lead to weight gain, which is linked to an increased risk of heart disease and some types of cancer. Oils are great in moderation.

The other drawback these days is the price of oil . Poor harvest, drought, and low supply has led to price hikes. Choose what you can afford, which may vary by store and by season.

You can use either, since they are both great options. It may help to narrow down your choice by asking these questions:

Do I want a flavorful oil for salad dressings? Choose olive oil , which has a more pronounced flavor due to the polyphenols.

Do I want a neutral oil that has very little flavor? Choose avocado oil, which has a milder taste.

Do I want the oil that's part of the Mediterranean diet ? Use olive oil, which is a key component of this dietary pattern.

Do I want to use the oil for high-heat cooking? Use refined avocado oil, which has a higher smoke point than olive oil.

Do I want to use it to saute? Opt for olive oil, since sauteing is done at a lower heat than other cooking methods (like stir-frying or roasting).

Do I want to spend less money on good quality oil? It's a tie. Look for sales and compare prices - it can vary between stores.

You can also declare the debate a tie, and keep both in your pantry. You can choose to use avocado oil in baking or when preparing sweet dishes, when a neutral oil won't compete with the other flavors. For salads, pasta, and vegetables, a ribbon of good quality olive oil has a prized flavor that can enhance the meal. Many home cooks also use olive oil for sauteing vegetables, grilling salmon, and dipping crusty bread.

If you're looking for other oils with a good amount of monounsaturated fats for heart health, choose:

Canola oil

High oleic safflower oil

Sunflower oil

Almond oil

Sesame oil

If you're looking for oil that's more affordable, you could try canola or peanut oil, which tend to be less expensive than avocado or olive oil.

The bottom line Whether you choose avocado oil or olive oil, you're making a heart-healthy choice. Both oils are rich in beneficial monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, and other antioxidants. Your real choice may come down to flavor. Choose olive oil for use in salad dressing or to dip bread, and choose neutral-tasting avocado oil when you want the other recipe ingredients to stand out. For high-heat cooking, choose refined avocado oil. Just don't depend on it as your daily cooking oil, since the refining process eliminates some of the health benefits.

