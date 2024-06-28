Key takeaways:
The FDA announced a recall on all canned coffee drinks made by Snapchill.
Because of improper canning techniques, these cans of ready-to-drink coffee may be contaminated with a deadly toxin called botulinum toxin.
Botulinum toxin can cause a severe condition called botulism, leading to paralysis and even death.
If you have a can of coffee made by Snapchill, you should throw it out immediately. Snapchill will issue you a refund for the recalled drink.
Canned coffee is an increasingly popular drink found in almost any store that sells cold drinks. Because of safety concerns, though, canned coffee sold by Snapchill has been recalled across the country. According to the FDA, the company's canning process was dangerous and put people at risk of a deadly disease called botulism.
These days, we take canned food and drinks for granted. You can go into any supermarket and pick up anything from canned fruit to canned fish. The reason canned food and drinks are so popular is that the process of canning extends the shelf life of the food or drink that's inside. But if the canning process goes wrong, it can be very dangerous. That's what happened with this coffee recall.
So, how do you know which products are safe? And what do you do if you already have some canned coffee sitting in your fridge? Here's what you need to know about the most recent canned coffee recall.Why is there a coffee recall?
On June 20, 2024, the FDA announced a recall on all canned coffee products sold by Snapchill LLC. This is because the company's canning process didn't meet safety standards and put people at risk for botulism.
Thankfully, there have been no reports of botulism from any products associated with Snapchill. But the company isn't taking any chances. The recall was issued voluntarily to make sure nobody gets sick from drinking improperly canned coffee.What is botulism?
Botulism is a rare but serious illness. It's caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves (a neurotoxin). This neurotoxin is produced by a type of bacteria called Clostridium botulinum.
If you ingest it, the botulism toxin blocks your body's nerves, causing paralysis throughout the whole body. This paralysis can cause your breathing muscles to stop working, meaning you stop breathing.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), botulinum toxins are some of the deadliest substances known.
Botulism has no taste, smell, or appearance. It's almost impossible to know if botulism is present. That's why it's so important for food companies to meet safety standards.
When buying canned food and drinks, look for defects. Avoid all canned food and drinks that are:
Bulging
Rusted
Leaking
Dented (look for big dents)
These things make it more likely that the food or drink inside could contain botulism.Botulism symptoms
Symptoms of botulism usually start within hours of consuming contaminated food or drink. It's possible for symptoms to take up to a week to first show up though.
Paralysis from botulism is known as "descending paralysis." This means that the paralysis starts in your chest and arms, and then moves down to your legs and feet.
Symptoms of botulism include:
Difficulty swallowing
Muscle weakness
Double vision or blurry vision
Droopy eyelids
Slurred speech
Difficulty breathing
People who get botulism from contaminated canned foods and drinks might also get symptoms of food poisoning, like:
Nausea
Vomiting
Diarrhea
Stomach pain
Any canned coffee sold by the company Snapchill LLC should be avoided. Snapchill sells canned coffee under a lot of different brand names. So, it can be hard to know if a particular can of coffee was made by Snapchill.
The easiest way to know if Snapchill made a specific can of coffee is to look right under the nutrition facts. If the can was made by Snapchill, it will say, "produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC."
Some brands sold by Snapchill are:
41 & Change, Cold Coffee
Bent Tree Coffee Squirrel Blend, Autumn Blend, Colombia Sotara, Ethiopia
Bolt Coffee Delki Guarero, Mass Appeal
Coffee N Clothes Black, Gold
Dave's Coffee Falcon Blend
Eclipse Coffee Roasters Elevate
First Crack C/O Sound Coffee Big Funky Super Natural
Gooseneck Coffee Co. Black Iced Coffee
Hustle N' Grind Cafecito
Mad Priest Fallen Angel with Vanilla
Northern Coffeeworks Tanzania Peaberry
Pink Elephant Nomadic, Roam
Red Rooster Ethiopia Worka, Funky Chicken, Worka Sakaro
Shirazi Dist. Little Wolf Cafe Au Lait
Tinker Ethiopia Gargari
White Bison Black
Keep in mind that this isn't a complete list. There are over 300 brands that are affected by this recall. To see all the brands affected by this recall, check out this list compiled by the FDA.What if I already have a can at home?
If you already bought a can of recalled coffee, you should pour it down the drain and then throw out - or recycle - the can.
Snapchill is providing refunds to anyone who already bought a recalled can of coffee. To get a refund, send a picture of the can of coffee as well as proof of purchase to: Compliance@Snapchill.com.
If you have any questions, you can also email Snapchill directly at: Compliance@snapchill.com. You can also contact Snapchill by phone, Monday to Friday between 9AM and 5PM (EST), at: (920) 632-6018.Frequently asked questions
The current recall doesn't have anything to do with the expiration date printed on the can. Even if the can of coffee hasn't expired, you should still avoid it. All cans of coffee sold by Snapchill contain the risk of having botulism.
The current recall is only for cans of coffee sold by Snapchill. Other companies aren't affected by this recall. You can safely buy and drink canned coffee sold by other brands.
First, take a deep breath. The current problem with Snapchill coffee has been going on since 2019. And so far, there have been zero cases of botulism. The chance of actually getting botulism from a can of Snapchill coffee is very small.
Still, if you already drank a can of Snapchill coffee, you should look out for any of the symptoms of botulism described above. Botulism is a true emergency. So, if you develop any of the symptoms of botulism, you should go to the emergency room immediately.
The FDA has announced a recall on all canned coffee made by Snapchill LLC. This is because Snapchill wasn't properly canning its coffee. And this puts people at risk of a deadly disease called botulism. Botulism causes paralysis and death by making it so that you're unable to move or even breathe.
Don't panic though. The risk of getting sick from a can of coffee is small. These improperly canned coffee products have been on sale since 2019, and nobody has gotten sick from them yet.
Despite this, you shouldn't take any chances. Avoid coffee made by Snapchill for the time being. And if you already have a can at home, pour it down the drain and throw it out immediately to make sure nobody gets sick.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2024). Home-canned foods.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2024). Symptoms of botulism.
National Health Service (U.K.). (2022). Botulism.
Snapchill. (n.d.). Snapchill compliance.
University of Wyoming Extension. (2020). Cans gone bad - Is it safe to eat the food inside?
U.S. Food & Drug Administration. (2024). Snapchill LLC recalls canned coffee products due to potential Clostridium botulinum.
U.S. Food & Drug Administration. (2024). Snapchill product list.
World Health Organization. (2023). Botulism.
By signing up, I agree to GoodRx's Terms and Privacy Policy, and to receive marketing messages from GoodRx.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GoodRx Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 19:51:08 UTC.