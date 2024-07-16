Key takeaways: NyQuil is a popular brand of over-the-counter (OTC) cough and cold products. Not all NyQuil products are safe for children under 12 years old.

The recommended NyQuil dosage for kids ages 6 to 11 years old is 15 mL by mouth every 4 or 6 hours, depending on which product you choose. No more than 4 doses of any NyQuil product should be given in 24 hours.

Ask a pediatrician before giving NyQuil to kids between 4 and 5 years old. You shouldn't give NyQuil to children under 4 years old.

When your child is sick with a cold or the flu , it can be a time fraught with worry. And as parents, we'd do anything to help them feel better quickly. But not all cold medicine is safe for kids. And knowing proper dosages of products that are safe is important.

What about the popular cold medication NyQuil? Can this over-the-counter (OTC) product be safely given to kids? In short, yes - but only for certain age groups. Below, you'll find a children's NyQuil dosage chart and detailed guide. But always ask your child's pediatrician or pharmacist if you're unsure how much to give.

The typical NyQuil children's dosage will depend on which product you use. NyQuil is a brand name for a variety of cough and cold products. Each product includes three or four different medications that treat several symptoms at once.

Children's NyQuil dosages are not based on body weight. They're based on your child's age. Adolescents ages 12 years and older can follow the adult dosages of any NyQuil product. Be sure to check out our adult NyQuil dosage guide for more information.

A few NyQuil products have instructions for younger children, as we'll detail below. But don't give the medication if you don't see your child's age group on the product label . NyQuil isn't safe to give to all children, especially those under 4 years old.

Be sure to use an appropriate dosing device when measuring out liquid medication. You can use the dosing cup provided by the manufacturer. You can also check with your pharmacist. They may have alternative devices available, such as dosing syringes. Don't use household spoons, as they may provide inaccurate amounts of NyQuil.

Under 4 years old Age 4-5 years old Age 6-11 years old NyQuil Kids Honey dosage Do not give Ask your child's pediatrician 15 mL every 4 hours as needed Max dose: No more than 4 doses (60 mL) in 24 hours. Children's NyQuil dosage Do not give Ask your child's pediatrician 15 mL every 6 hours as needed Max dose: No more than 4 doses (60 mL) in 24 hours. NyQuil Severe Honey dosage Do not give Ask your child's pediatrician 15 mL every 4 hours as needed Max dose: No more than 4 doses (60 mL) in 24 hours. NyQuil Cough DM + Congestion dosage Do not give Ask your child's pediatrician 15 mL every 4 hours as needed Max dose: No more than 4 doses (60 mL) in 24 hours.

Good to know: Taking honey can help soothe a cough. But the honey that's included in NyQuil Kids Honey and NyQuil Severe Honey is listed as an inactive ingredient . This means that it doesn't contribute to the products' medicinal properties. It's only included for flavoring purposes.

NyQuil Kids Honey is one of two NyQuil products that are labeled as a "children's" medication. This formulation comes as an alcohol-free, honey-flavored liquid.

Each 15 mL of liquid contains:

10 mg of dextromethorphan (a cough suppressant)

6.25 mg of doxylamine (an antihistamine for runny nose and to help with sleep)

5 mg of phenylephrine (a decongestant for stuffy nose)

The typical NyQuil Kids Honey dosage is:

Under 4 years old: Don't give NyQuil Kids Honey to this age group.

Ages 4 to 5: Speak to your child's pediatrician before giving.

Ages 6 to 11: Give 15 mL by mouth every 4 hours as needed. Don't give more than 4 doses (60 mL) in 24 hours.

Keep in mind that NyQuil Kids Honey contains phenylephrine. The FDA has stated that phenylephrine is ineffective for nasal congestion. However, manufacturers aren't required to remove it from their products. While phenylephrine isn't harmful, it may not work for your child's congestion.

Children's NyQuil is the other product in the NyQuil line that's labeled specifically for children. It's an alcohol-free liquid and is berry flavored.

Every 15 mL of liquid contains:

15 mg of dextromethorphan

2 mg of chlorpheniramine (an antihistamine for runny nose and to help with sleep)

The typical Children's NyQuil dosage is:

Under 4 years old: Don't give Children's NyQuil to this age group.

Ages 4 to 5: Speak to your child's pediatrician before giving.

Ages 6 to 11: Give 15 mL by mouth every 6 hours as needed. Don't give more than 4 doses (60 mL) in 24 hours.

The majority of products in NyQuil's Severe line are for adults and adolescents 12 years or older. But the honey-flavored, alcohol-free version can be given to younger children.

Each 15 mL of NyQuil Severe Honey contains:

325 mg of acetaminophen (a pain reliever and fever reducer)

10 mg of dextromethorphan

6.25 mg of doxylamine

5 mg of phenylephrine

The children's dosage for NyQuil Severe Honey is as follows:

Under 4 years old: Don't give NyQuil Severe Honey to this age group.

Ages 4 to 5: Speak to your child's pediatrician before giving.

Ages 6 to 11: Give 15 mL by mouth every 4 hours as needed. Don't give more than 4 doses (60 mL) in 24 hours.

This is another adult NyQuil formulation that has children's dosage information. NyQuil Cough DM + Congestion comes as an alcohol-free, berry-flavored liquid.

Each 15 mL of liquid contains:

10 mg of dextromethorphan

6.25 mg of doxylamine

5 mg of phenylephrine

The children's dosage for NyQuil Cough DM + Congestion is as follows:

Under 4 years old: Don't give NyQuil Cough DM + Congestion to this age group.

Ages 4 to 5: Speak to your child's pediatrician before giving.

Ages 6 to 11: Give 15 mL by mouth every 4 hours as needed. Don't give more than 4 doses (60 mL) in 24 hours.

NyQuil products are taken when you need them to feel better from a cold or the flu. If you forget to take a dose, it's not a big problem . But it is important to wait for the right amount of time between doses and not take more than the instructions say.

If your child takes too much NyQuil, it can increase the chance of harmful effects like liver damage. These risks vary, depending on which product you give your child. Make sure to follow the suggested children's doses for the particular NyQuil product you have.

If you want to give NyQuil to your child along with other cold medications, it's important to ask your pharmacist if it's safe to do so. Cold products often have similar (or even identical) ingredients. Giving multiple cold medications together can accidentally result in giving too much of one or more ingredients.

Taking too much NyQuil can lead to seizures, a high fever, or abnormal heart rhythms. If you think that your child has taken too much NyQuil, reach out to their pediatrician or call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. If the symptoms seem very serious or life-threatening, call 911 or go to the nearest ER right away.

Store all medications, including NyQuil products, out of reach of children. Children's medications often taste good to help kids take doses when needed. But this can lead to a child accidentally consuming too much. Be sure to store medication bottles up high and out of sight. You can also use a medication lockbox for added safety.

The bottom line Certain NyQuil products can be safely given to children ages 6 years and older. Typically, you can give 15 mL of Children's NyQuil or NyQuil Kids Honey every 4 or 6 hours (depending on the product). But remember not to give more than 4 doses per day. Children's NyQuil dosages are based on a child's age, not their body weight. Keep in mind that each NyQuil product might have different ingredients that treat different symptoms. So be sure to carefully read the label when choosing a NyQuil product for your child.

