Key takeaways: Chlorthalidone is a diuretic ("water pill") that treats high blood pressure and fluid retention (edema). Thalitone is a version of chlorthalidone that's only available as a brand-name medication. These two forms of chlorthalidone treat the same conditions but aren't interchangeable.

The typical chlorthalidone dosage for high blood pressure starts at 25 mg once daily and may go up to a maximum of 100 mg daily if needed. The typical Thalitone dosage for high blood pressure starts at 15 mg and may go up to a maximum of 25 mg daily if needed.

For edema, the typical chlorthalidone dosage is 50 mg to 100 mg once daily. The recommended Thalitone dosage for edema is the same.

Chlorthalidone is a diuretic ("water pill") prescribed for high blood pressure. It also helps remove excess fluid ( edema ) related to health conditions such as heart failure and kidney disease. Chlorthalidone is an effective treatment. But to make sure it does its job, you need to take the proper dosage.

Here, we'll cover typical chlorthalidone dosages for adults. It's not an approved medication for children. Keep in mind that you should always follow the dosage instructions from your prescriber, even if they differ from what's described below.

Generic chlorthalidone comes as a 25 mg or 50 mg oral tablet.

Chlorthalidone is also the active ingredient in a brand-name medication called Thalitone . Thalitone has a special formulation that helps the body absorb it. Generic chlorthalidone and Thalitone are not interchangeable medications.

Thalitone is also used to lower blood pressure and help manage edema. It comes as a 15 mg or 25 mg oral tablet.

In most cases, you'll take chlorthalidone or Thalitone in the morning with food. These medications can make you pee more often. So taking them later in the day can result in middle-of-the-night bathroom trips and disrupt your sleep.

The typical chlorthalidone dosage depends on why you're taking it.

The typical chlorthalidone dosage for high blood pressure is 25 mg once daily with food. If this dose isn't effective, your prescriber may increase it to 50 mg once daily. If your blood pressure remains too high at this dosage, your prescriber may add another blood pressure medication or they may raise your chlorthalidone dosage to 100 mg daily. Doses over 100 mg aren't recommended.

In some cases, you may need a lower chlorthalidone dosage to maintain your blood pressure once it's under control. Your prescriber will let you know if you need to change your dose - you shouldn't do so on your own.

For high blood pressure, the recommended Thalitone dosage starts at 15 mg once daily with food. If your blood pressure is still elevated after 2 weeks, your dosage may go up to 25 mg once daily. This is the maximum recommended dosage of Thalitone.

Talk with your healthcare team to confirm your desired blood pressure goal while taking chlorthalidone. They may recommend that you check and track your blood pressure at home. Sharing your blood pressure measurements with your healthcare team can help them determine if your dose needs further adjusting or if additional medications are necessary.

For edema, the typical chlorthalidone dosage is 50 mg to 100 mg once daily with food. You may also take 100 mg every other day in some cases. Your prescriber may increase your chlorthalidone dosage if needed, but dosages over 200 mg daily aren't recommended. Thalitone has the same recommended dosages for treating edema.

Once your symptoms have improved, your prescriber may lower your chlorthalidone dosage. But you shouldn't make changes to your dose on your own.

You may start with a lower chlorthalidone dosage if you're treating edema caused by heart failure. The recommended chlorthalidone dosage in this case starts at 12.5 mg to 25 mg once daily, with a maximum of 100 mg per day.

There's no specific chlorthalidone dosage adjustment for people with kidney or liver problems. In fact, chlorthalidone is commonly used to reduce fluid retention in people living with these conditions.

However, diuretics like chlorthalidone work in the kidneys. If your kidneys aren't functioning well, this medication may not be safe for you. Your healthcare team will determine if chlorthalidone is a safe option based on your medical history.

If you miss a dose of chlorthalidone or Thalitone, take it as soon as you remember. But if it's nearly time for your next dose, skip the dose you missed and continue with your normal schedule. You shouldn't take two doses at once to make up for one you missed.

Keeping your medication somewhere you'll see it every morning, such as near your coffee maker, may help you remember to take it. Calendar alarms and smartphone reminder apps are also helpful options.

If you take an extra dose of chlorthalidone by mistake, it's not likely to cause a major issue. You may experience more side effects , such as dizziness or nausea.

But large amounts of chlorthalidone can be more serious. Too much chlorthalidone can lead to electrolyte imbalances that can cause confusion, muscle weakness, and irregular heartbeat.

If you or a loved one takes more chlorthalidone than recommended, contact your prescriber or reach out to Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. They'll recommend next steps based on your symptoms. But if symptoms feel life-threatening, seek emergency care right away.

The bottom line Chlorthalidone is a diuretic that treats high blood pressure and fluid retention (edema). The typical chlorthalidone dosage for high blood pressure starts at 25 mg once daily and may go up to a maximum of 100 mg daily if needed. For edema, the typical chlorthalidone dosage is 50 mg to 100 mg once daily. Dosages over 200 mg daily for edema aren't recommended. Thalitone is a different form of chlorthalidone that's only available as a brand-name medication. The recommended Thalitone dosage for high blood pressure starts at 15 mg once daily and may go up to a maximum of 25 mg once daily if needed. The Thalitone dosage for edema is the same as for generic chlorthalidone.

