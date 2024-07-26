Key takeaways: Clindamycin (Antirobe, Cleosin, Clintabs, ClindaMed) is a broad-spectrum antibiotic that is prescribed to dogs to treat a variety of bacterial infections.

Clindamycin is approved to treat infected wounds, abscesses, dental infections, and bone infections in dogs.

Clindamycin is generally well tolerated by dogs. The most common side effects are vomiting and diarrhea.

If your dog recently had a dental infection or an infected wound, there is a good chance your veterinarian prescribed them clindamycin (Antirobe, Cleosin, Clintabs, ClindaMed). Clindamycin is an antibiotic used to treat several different types of bacterial infections in dogs.

Common names Clindamycin (Antirobe, Cleosin, Clintabs, ClindaMed) What it treats Bacterial infections How it comes (forms) Tablets, capsules, flavored oral liquid, flavored chews Common side effects Vomiting, diarrhea, lack of appetite Average cost $21-$22 for a 28-capsule supply

Clindamycin is an antibiotic that is used to treat bacterial infections in dogs. It belongs to the lincosamide medication class .

Clindamycin treats bacterial infections by preventing bacteria from reproducing, which eventually gets rid of the infection. At higher dosages, clindamycin can also kill bacteria.

Clindamycin's mechanism of action is similar to that of some other antibiotics, such as erythromycin. Bacteria that are resistant to macrolide antibiotics may be resistant to clindamycin as well.

Clindamycin is a broad-spectrum antibiotic that is effective at treating infections caused by gram-positive bacteria, including Staphylococcus and Streptococcus. It is also used to treat infections that are caused by anaerobic bacteria, including:

Clostridium perfringens

Fusobacterium

Actinomyces

These types of bacteria cause the following kinds of infections in dogs:

Infected wounds

Skin infections

Bone infections

Abscesses

Dental infections

Several versions of clindamycin are approved by the FDA for dogs. This includes the brand-name medications Antirobe , Clintabs , and ClindaMed .

Your veterinarian may prescribe other forms of clindamycin off-label for your dog. Prescribing medications off-label is a common practice in veterinary medicine.

Clindamycin is primarily given to dogs as an oral medication. It comes in:

Tablets

Flavored liquid

Capsules

Flavored chews

Your veterinarian will calculate the correct dosage of the medication for your dog based on their weight and the type of infection they have. The standard dosage of clindamycin for dogs is 5.5 mg to 33 mg per kg of body weight every 12 hours. But depending on your dog's infection, your veterinarian may prescribe them a different dosage.

Your dog will likely need to take clindamycin for a few weeks to clear their infection.

Although clindamycin is generally well tolerated by most dogs, it can alter the natural bacteria in a dog's gut. This can lead to gastrointestinal side effects such as:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Give your dog clindamycin with food and water to help minimize the risk of side effects. You can also try giving them a probiotic to support their gut health.

The most serious risk associated with clindamycin is esophageal problems, though this is mostly a problem for cats. Clindamycin is irritating to the lining of the esophagus, which is the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach.

If clindamycin gets stuck in the esophagus, it causes inflammation of the esophagus and drooling. In severe cases, the medication can cause scarring and restriction of the esophagus. Giving your dog clindamycin with food and/or water will minimize the risk of esophageal injury.

While rare, serious allergic reactions to clindamycin can occur in some dogs. Symptoms of an allergic reaction can include:

Hives

Rash

Swollen face

Vomiting

If you notice your dog having any of these serious side effects after you give them clindamycin, stop giving them the medication. Then, call your veterinarian, your local emergency vet clinic, or a pet poison hotline for support.

Yes, clindamycin can interact with some medications that are used to treat dogs. Clindamycin is metabolized by certain enzymes in the liver. And some medications can block those enzymes. This can result in negative side effects.

Medications that may cause this interaction include:

Cimetidine

Azole antifungals like ketoconazole and itraconazole

Antiviral medications

Some heart medications

Let your veterinarian know about any other medications your dog is taking before they are prescribed clindamycin.

If you forget to give your dog a dose of clindamycin, give them the medication as soon as you remember. But if it is close to the time for their next dose, skip the missed one and give them their next dose at the regular time.

Never give your dog a double dose of clindamycin to make up for a missed one, as this can be toxic for them. And always finish the full course of the medication, even if your dog looks better.

The bottom line Clindamycin (Antirobe, Cleosin, Clintabs, ClindaMed) is an antibiotic that is commonly used to treat several types of bacterial infections in dogs. It is considered safe and effective, and it is generally well tolerated by dogs. Dogs who do experience side effects may have diarrhea, vomiting, or a loss of appetite. If your veterinarian prescribes your dog clindamycin, you can feel confident that it will take care of your pup's infection with minimal negative side effects.

