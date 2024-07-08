Key takeaways: There are several highly anticipated treatments that may be approved by the FDA in 2024. Zepbound (tirzepatide) for obstructive sleep apnea, an epinephrine nasal spray, and an innovative new treatment for schizophrenia are a few examples.

Some medications and vaccines that are already on the market may be approved for additional uses or age groups in 2024. Examples include Voquenza (vonoprazan) and the FluMist flu vaccine.

As the FDA accepts more drug applications for review throughout the year, additional decision dates may be scheduled later in 2024.

Table of contents Summary FluMist Insulin icodec Voquezna ALPHA-1062 MDMA-AT KarXT Dupixent Neffy Zepbound 2025 approvals Bottom line References

Over the course of 2023 and into 2024, the FDA approved several notable new drugs and vaccines - from the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines to gene therapy treatments for sickle cell disease. And looking forward to the rest of 2024, there are several other innovative "firsts" on the way.

Some anticipated FDA approvals involve new medications that aren't currently on the market. The FDA might also choose to expand an existing medication's use, approving it for new health conditions or age groups. Below, we cover potential FDA approvals to watch for in 2024 - and what's coming in 2025.

After the FDA accepts an application for a new drug, biologic , or use, a PDUFA ( Prescription Drug User Fee Act ) date is usually issued. The PDUFA date is when the FDA is expected to respond to the application. Sometimes, the FDA might have an advisory committee meet to issue a recommendation first before making its decision. The FDA usually goes along with the committee's recommendation - but not always .

In the table below, we summarize the PDUFA and advisory committee dates for several notable FDA approvals that could happen in 2024. In the following section, we'll review each one in greater detail.

Drug, vaccine, or therapy New or additional use(s) PDUFA date or status FluMist flu vaccine Self-administration Was expected Q1 2024 Insulin icodec (once-weekly insulin) Diabetes Advisory committee voted against; pending FDA decision Voquezna (vonoprazan) Heartburn from non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) July 19, 2024 ALPHA-1062 Mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease July 27, 2024 MDMA-assisted therapy Post-traumatic stress disorder Advisory committee voted against; PDUFA date August 11, 2024 KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) Schizophrenia September 26, 2024 Dupixent (dupilumab) COPD with Type 2 inflammation September 27, 2024 Neffy (epinephrine) First epinephrine nasal spray October 2, 2024 (expected) Zepbound (tirzepatide) Expanded use for obstructive sleep apnea As early as end of 2024

Compared to other flu vaccine options , FluMist is the only one administered as a nasal spray . Since it contains a live, weakened flu virus, FluMist isn't right for everyone. But for people ages 2 to 49 years old who aren't pregnant, it can be a needle-free option for flu prevention.

During the upcoming 2024-2025 flu season, people who are eligible for FluMist may have the option of administering the nasal spray themselves (or by a caregiver). While a prescription would still be required, you may be able to have FluMist delivered directly to your home. If approved for this use, FluMist would be the first and only self-administered flu vaccine.

The FDA was originally expected to issue a response on self-administered FluMist in the first quarter of 2024. But this timeline may have been extended, as nothing has been formally announced.

If you're living with diabetes, managing your blood glucose (sugar) is a daily task. For many people, this involves injecting a long-acting (basal) insulin that works throughout the day. Currently, the longest-acting basal insulin lasts for up to 42 hours .

Insulin icodec (Awiqli), a new type of basal insulin, could last even longer. Instead of injecting your basal insulin every day, you would only need to inject insulin icodec once a week.

What's more, insulin icodec may work better at keeping blood glucose levels within a target range compared to insulin glargine (Lantus), a popular once-daily basal insulin. It was also found to work as well as insulin degludec ( Tresiba ) in people with Type 1 diabetes, but with higher rates of hypoglycemia (low blood glucose).

An FDA advisory committee met on May 24, 2024 to review insulin icodec. The committee voted against (7 to 4) recommending it for approval in treating Type 1 diabetes. They believed that the potential benefits of insulin icodec didn't outweigh the hypoglycemia risk. The FDA has yet to make an official decision.

Insulin icodec is also being studied in a once-weekly combination injection with semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic. If you're already injecting insulin and Ozempic separately, the combination injection could offer additional convenience. This product, currently called IcoSema, is in phase 3 clinical trials.

In November 2023 , the FDA approved Voquezna (vonoprazan) for erosive GERD (also called erosive esophagitis), as well as heartburn relief for the condition. Voquezna works differently from proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which are a typical treatment for erosive GERD. It also seems to work faster and for longer, with fewer drug interactions than PPIs. You can also take Voquezna without regard to food.

Voquezna's manufacturer is now seeking approval for the daily treatment of heartburn from non-erosive GERD. This is the most common type of GERD that's also commonly treated with PPIs. The FDA is expected to issue a response by July 19, 2024.

Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, such as galantamine (Razadyne), are commonly used to treat the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. But these medications often cause gastrointestinal (GI) side effects , including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. ALPHA-1062 , a new medication in this class, may lessen these effects.

ALPHA-1062 is a prodrug of galantamine. This means the medication is inactive until it's converted to galantamine in the liver. Since ALPHA-1062 is inactive in the GI tract where it's absorbed, it's thought to have a lower risk of GI side effects compared with galantamine.

The FDA is expected to issue a response on ALPHA-1062 by July 27, 2024.

For almost 40 years , MDMA (midomafetamine, also known as "molly" and "ecstasy") has been an illegal substance in the U.S. But this may change in 2024 . MDMA-assisted therapy (MDMA-AT) may become the first FDA-approved use of a psychedelic in combination with psychotherapy.

Under the treatment protocol, MDMA capsules are administered in combination with psychotherapy sessions for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It's important to note that the concept of MDMA-AT isn't new. In fact, it was first used in the 1970s until the U.S. banned MDMA in 1985.

For PTSD, MDMA would work differently from current treatments, such as antidepressants . MDMA is thought to affect certain chemicals and areas of the brain associated with emotions or cognitive responses, such as fear, trust, and empathy. When combined with psychotherapy, this may make it easier for people to open up and talk through painful experiences from a new perspective.

According to Sarah Gupta, MD , a board-certified psychiatrist, existing PTSD treatment options don't work for everyone.

"Many people don't fully respond and [continue to] have significant ongoing symptoms. This means a promising new option like MDMA-AT could potentially be a game changer for this population," Gupta told GoodRx Health.

During a phase 3 clinical trial, over 85% of people receiving MDMA-AT had meaningful symptom improvement. What's more, about 71% no longer met the criteria for PTSD and almost half were considered to be in remission (no longer meeting criteria and no longer having symptoms) after 18 weeks (4.5 months).

An FDA advisory committee met on June 4, 2024 to review MDMA-AT. Almost all committee members voted against recommending MDMA-AT for approval. This was due to issues such as efficacy and safety concerns, as well as lack of diversity in the trials. The FDA is expected to issue a response by August 11, 2024 .

Today, antipsychotic medications for schizophrenia mostly work by blocking the effects of a chemical called dopamine . Some also help to balance a chemical called serotonin . But a new antipsychotic, called KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), is being studied for adults with schizophrenia, and it works a bit differently. Unlike existing treatments, KarXT doesn't directly affect serotonin or dopamine at all.

KarXT has two main ingredients: xanomeline and trospium. Xanomeline is what actually treats schizophrenia. It works by stimulating specific muscarinic receptors (chemical binding sites) in the brain. Trospium blocks xanomeline's effects in the rest of the body, making it more targeted and lessening the potential for side effects.

During clinical trials , KarXT provided a statistically significant reduction in schizophrenia symptoms. And because it works differently, KarXT hasn't been shown to cause weight gain , movement problems, and other side effects typically associated with antipsychotic medications.

Karuna Therapeutics, the company who makes KarXT, filed a FDA-approval application in late September 2023 . The FDA is expected to issue a response by September 26, 2024.

Dupixent (dupilumab) is one of several biologic medications prescribed for asthma and other allergic health conditions. It works by targeting type 2 inflammation - a type of inflammation involving specific immune cells in the body. Excessive type 2 inflammation can contribute to chronic health conditions such as eczema, asthma, and more.

Type 2 inflammation is present in some people living with COPD, increasing the risk of symptom flare-ups. Because of this, Dupixent may be able to play a role in treatment since it helps lessen this type of inflammation.

During clinical trials, Dupixent was studied in adults with uncontrolled COPD who were receiving a combination of three different inhaled therapies. Participants also had evidence of type 2 inflammation, which was based on eosinophil levels. Eosinophils are a type of white blood cell that the body releases as part of type 2 inflammation.

After 52 weeks (1 year), people receiving Dupixent had about a 30% reduction in moderate or severe symptom flare-ups compared to placebo. Lung function was also significantly improved at 12 weeks, and participants maintained that gain in function at the end of a year.

If approved, Dupixent could be the first biologic for COPD . The FDA was originally expected to issue a response by June 27, 2024 . But this date has been pushed back to September 27, 2024 .

Dupixent is also being studied for chronic spontaneous urticaria (hives). The FDA has requested additional data to support its approval. Results from the study are expected in late 2024.

If you're at risk of having a severe allergic reaction, such as anaphylaxis , chances are you carry injectable epinephrine (EpiPen, Auvi-Q ) with you. Injectable epinephrine works fast and can be life-saving, but many people have trouble administering it correctly . Neffy, a nasal spray version of epinephrine, could be an easy-to-use, needle-free alternative.

In 2023, the FDA initially declined to approve Neffy without additional supporting studies. This was after an FDA expert committee voted in favor of Neffy. However, these studies have since been completed, and the manufacturer has responded to the FDA. The expected PDUFA date for Neffy is October 2, 2024.

Zepbound (tirzepatide) is a once-weekly injection that has gained popularity since it was first FDA approved for weight loss in 2023. The active ingredient is also approved for treating Type 2 diabetes, like Mounjaro . More recently, researchers have uncovered another potential use - moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). OSA is a sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops because the airway gets blocked during sleep.

Excess body weight, Type 2 diabetes, and OSA are often linked together. With this in mind, Zepbound's potential benefits for OSA may not be surprising. During clinical trials, up to half of people receiving the highest Zepbound dose saw their OSA "resolve." This was based on how many breath-holding episodes they had per hour and excessive daytime sleepiness scores.

Based on these findings, the manufacturer has requested approval from the FDA. If approved, Zepbound would be the first FDA-approved medication for OSA. An FDA response could happen as early as by the end of 2024.

While 2024 has a long list of potential approvals, the FDA has started to set PDUFA dates for 2025. Here's what to expect so far:

Leqembi: The manufacturer has submitted a supplemental application for a once-monthly maintenance dosage after completing the initial biweekly dosing phase. The PDUFA date is set for January 25, 2025.

Brexpiprazole with sertraline: The manufacturer has submitted a supplemental application for using brexpiprazole (Rexulti) in combination with sertraline (Zoloft) for PTSD. The PDUFA date is set for February 8, 2025 .

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine: The manufacturer isseeking full FDA approval for its vaccine. The PDUFA date is set for April 2025 .

The bottom line Over the course of 2024, there are several anticipated approvals, ranging from Zepbound (tirzepatide) for obstructive sleep apnea, an epinephrine nasal spray. New treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and schizophrenia could also be approved. Some medications and vaccines, such as Dupixent (dupilumab) and FluMist, may be approved for new uses or age groups.

