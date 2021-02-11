Log in
GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDRX)
GDRX Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 16, 2021

02/11/2021 | 11:01am EST
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ("GoodRx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GDRX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired GoodRx securities between September 23, 2020 to November 16, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gdrx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that at the time of the initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Specifically, the complaint alleges that on September 23, 2020, GoodRX completed its IPO, selling about 34.6 million shares at $33.00 per share. The complaint alleges that Defendants timed the IPO before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business, making their statements in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period about GoodRx's competitive position materially false and/or misleading. The lawsuit also alleges that due to these materially false and/or misleading statements, GoodRx Class A common stock traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $64 per share during the Class Period.

Then, just weeks later on November 17, 2020, Amazon announced its Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, which was said to make it "simple for customers to compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery, all in one place." Following this news, GoodRx Class A common stock dropped 23%, from $46.72 per share to $36.21 on November 17, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gdrx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in GoodRx you have until February 16, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 545 M - -
Net income 2020 -276 M - -
Net cash 2020 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -66,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 303 M 22 303 M -
EV / Sales 2020 40,2x
EV / Sales 2021 29,6x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 5,57%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Joseph Hirsch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Bezdek Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karsten Voermann Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Adams Independent Director
Dipanjan DJ Deb Independent Director
