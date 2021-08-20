Log in
    GDRX   US38246G1085

GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDRX)
GOODRX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - GDRX

08/20/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GDRX).

On September 23, 2020, the Company completed its initial public stock offering (“IPO”), selling about 34.6 million shares at $33.00 per share. On November 17, 2020, Amazon announced two new pharmacy offerings that would compete directly with the Company’s platform: a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, which was said would make it “simple for customers to compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery, all in one place.”

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information at the time of the IPO and during the class period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether GoodRx’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to GoodRx’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of GoodRx shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-gdrx/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
