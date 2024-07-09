Key takeaways: Gemfibrozil (Lopid) is a prescription medication that's FDA approved to treat high triglycerides in adults. It can also lower the risk of developing coronary heart disease in certain people.

The recommended gemfibrozil dosage is 1 tablet (600 mg) by mouth twice daily. It's best to take each dose about 30 minutes before a meal. But you may be told to take a different dose, or avoid the medication altogether, if you have kidney problems, liver problems, or take an interacting medication.

Gemfibrozil is available as a lower-cost generic. You can find a 30-day supply for as low as $9.00at certain pharmacies with a free GoodRx discount.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Gemfibrozil Lopid

Table of contents Dosage for adults Dosage considerations Missed dose Taking too much How to save Bottom line References

GoodRx Health

Many of our favorite foods are known to raise cholesterol and triglycerides (fats) in our bloodstream. This isn't a secret. Eating a substantial amount of processed meats, fried foods, butter, and more can make it difficult to reach our health goals.

Following a heart-healthy diet and varied exercise routine is the best way to fight back against these unwanted changes on a lipid panel . But many medications can make a difference, too. Statins are go-to options for many people, though they're not always safe or sufficient for everyone.

Gemfibrozil (Lopid) is one statin alternative to consider in cases like these - especially if your triglycerides are too high. Gemfibrozil is most effective at lowering triglycerides, but it can also lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol, raise HDL ("good") cholesterol, and lower the risk of coronary heart disease in certain people.

These benefits hinge on taking the right amount of gemfibrozil every day. Here, we'll discuss recommended gemfibrozil dosages for adults.

Gemfibrozil is a prescription medication that comes as a 600 mg oral tablet. The recommended gemfibrozil dosage for most people is 1 tablet taken twice daily (1,200 mg total for the day). It's best to take your doses about 30 minutes before breakfast and dinner. This timing helps the medication work at its best.

Gemfibrozil is a maintenance medication. So you'll likely take it for the foreseeable future. But, if your triglycerides don't begin to decrease within 3 months of starting it, you'll likely switch to a different medication.

Good to know: Gemfibrozil is only FDA approved for use in adults. It hasn't been studied in kids and adolescents. People under 18 should generally avoid gemfibrozil.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Understanding the numbers: If you've been told you have high triglycerides, it's normal to have questions about what's at stake. Learn all the facts and figures here.

Assessing your options: Statins are first-choice cholesterol medications, but they aren't safe and effective for everyone. Here's our detailed list of statin alternatives .

Why do I feel so sore? Read on to figure out the ins-and-outs of managing muscle pain from fibrates such as gemfibrozil.

Yes, certain health conditions can make gemfibrozil relatively risky . You may be asked to avoid gemfibrozil or take a lower dose of it. Some drug interactions can lead to gemfibrozil dosage changes, too.

Experts generally don't recommend taking fibrates such as gemfibrozil if you have chronic kidney disease. Other treatments may be safer. However, in certain cases, your prescriber may want you to take gemfibrozil anyway.

You should be able to take the standard dose of gemfibrozil if you have mild-to-moderate kidney problems. There aren't any dose reductions that are widely recommended. Your prescriber may just want to keep a close eye on your lab results and how well you're tolerating the medication.

The more pressing issue is with severe kidney impairment. It's best to avoid taking gemfibrozil in this case. The medication's labeling recommends this to avoid worsening kidney problems.

If you have liver (or gallbladder) problems, it's best to avoid gemfibrozil. This is true even if these issues are considered mild.

Why is this the case? Gemfibrozil and another similar medication were linked with liver- and gallbladder-related problems in clinical trials. These risks may be higher in people who have pre-existing liver or gallbladder disease.

Gemfibrozil has several drug interactions . Some can lead to added side effects, while others contribute to a less effective treatment. This is often due to how the body uses certain enzymes to metabolize, or break down, gemfibrozil.

You should avoid taking gemfibrozil if you're taking any of these medications:

Simvastatin (Zocor, FloLipid)

Pravastatin

Lovastatin (Altoprev)

Repaglinide

Selexipag (Uptravi)

You'll likely need a gemfibrozil dose adjustment if you're taking any of these medications:

Any other statin

Colchicine (Colcrys, Gloperba, Lodoco)

Bile acid sequestrants such as colestipol (Colestid)

A gemfibrozil prescription can also warrant dose adjustments for other medications you may be taking, such as warfarin (Coumadin, Jantoven). Make sure your prescriber and pharmacist each have access to a full list of prescription medications, over-the-counter products, and supplements that you take. This will help them monitor for interactions.

If you forget to take a dose of gemfibrozil, take it as soon as you remember - especially if it's still before your typical meal time. However, skip the missed dose if it's close to your next scheduled dose. Don't double up on doses, either. If you're not sure what to do, contact your prescriber for guidance.

If you find yourself missing gemfibrozil doses frequently, it'll be harder for the medication to do its job. Reach out to your pharmacist for tips on taking gemfibrozil more routinely. Medication reminder apps, sticky note reminders, and pill organizers are all possible ways to jog your memory.

If you think you took too much gemfibrozil, the safest course of action is to contact your prescriber. They can walk you through the situation at hand. If you can't get hold of your prescriber, you can also contact Poison Control online or at 1-800-222-1222. A gemfibrozil "antidote" isn't available, so they can walk you through how to manage your symptoms, if any.

Some situations are more urgent. Reach out to your prescriber without delay if you notice symptoms such as:

Severe stomach cramps

Persistent nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Unexplained muscle or joint pain

There are ways to save on gemfibrozil, which is available as both a brand-name and generic medication. GoodRx can help you save over 80% off the average retail price of the generic version. A 30-day supply of generic gemfibrozil at certain pharmacies costs as low as $9.00 with a free GoodRx discount. An equivalent amount of name-brand Lopid costs as low as $88.34 .

The bottom line Gemfibrozil (Lopid) is a prescription medication that lowers high triglycerides. It's not a first-choice medication for this use, but it can be beneficial when it's needed. The recommended gemfibrozil dosage is 1 tablet (600 mg) by mouth twice daily. It's best to take each dose about 30 minutes before a meal. If you find yourself missing doses frequently, reach out to your prescriber or pharmacist for guidance.

References American Health Packaging. (2024). Gemfibrozil tablet [package insert] . DailyMed. Evans, J. R., et al. (1987). The effect of renal function on the pharmacokinetics of gemfibrozil . Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. View All References (4) expand_more Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes. (2013). KDIGO clinical practice guideline for lipid management in chronic kidney disease . MedlinePlus. (2017). Gemfibrozil . Mukherjee, D. (2016). AHA statement on drug-drug interactions with statins . American College of Cardiology. Rodriguez, B. S. Q., et al. (2023). Gemfibrozil . StatPearls. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined