Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Investors

05/18/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (“GoodRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDRX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your GoodRx investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/goodrx-holdings-inc-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, GoodRx announced its first quarter 2022 financial results and withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance. In its shareholder letter, the Company stated that “a grocery chain had taken actions that impacted acceptance of discounts from most PBMs for a subset of drugs.” The Company expects “the grocer issue . . . could have an estimated revenue impact of roughly $30 million [and] will be ongoing without amelioration through Q2.” As a result, GoodRx “believe[s] it is unlikely [it] will be able to achieve the FY 2022 guidance” previously provided.

On this news, GoodRx’s stock fell $2.78, or 25.9%, to close at $7.97 on May 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding GoodRx should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
