Key takeaways: Oxycodone (Roxicodone, OxyContin) is an opioid medication that treats pain. It's a controlled substance, so it comes with serious risks.

Oxycodone can interact with benzodiazepines such as alprazolam (Xanax) and lorazepam (Ativan), alcohol, and naltrexone. There are also several other oxycodone interactions to be aware of.

Talk to your healthcare team and pharmacist about oxycodone interactions. And be sure to give them your current medication list. This can help you avoid harmful interactions.

Oxycodone (Roxicodone, OxyContin) is an opioid medication. It's FDA-approved to treat pain when non-opioid pain medications haven't worked. Oxycodone and other opioids are controlled substances . Compared to non-controlled medications, they're more likely to cause dependence and addiction . Controlled substances also have state-by-state restrictions on prescribing and refills.

The FDA and many other organizations have recommendations for how to safely prescribe and take opioids . This includes only prescribing opioids for people who really need them. It also includes prescribing the lowest dose and quantity of opioids when they're needed.

Safe use of oxycodone also involves avoiding harmful drug interactions . We'll cover 10 oxycodone interactions to know about here.

Your liver helps metabolize (break down) many medications, including oxycodone. The liver does this through liver proteins (enzymes). But many medications can affect how these enzymes work. Some medications block these enzymes, making them less active. Others boost the activity of these enzymes, making them more active.

If you take other medications that affect oxycodone metabolism, you may have higher or lower oxycodone levels in your body.

Higher oxycodone levels can increase the risk of oxycodone side effects and dangerous risks, including overdose . Examples of these medications and substances that can increase oxycodone levels include :

Macrolide antibiotics, such as clarithromycin

Azole antifungals, such as ketoconazole

Medications that contain ritonavir (Norvir) such as Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir / ritonavir)

Some antidepressants such as paroxetine (Paxil), fluoxetine (Prozac), and bupropion (Wellbutrin SR, Wellbutrin XL)

Grapefruit or grapefruit juice

On the other hand, some substances and medications speed up oxycodone metabolism. This can lead to lower oxycodone levels, making it less effective. Examples include:

Seizure medications, like carbamazepine (Tegretol) and phenytoin (Dilantin, Phenytek)

Rifampin (Rifadin)

St. John's wort

If you take any medications besides oxycodone, your pharmacist can help you find out whether they interact with oxycodone. Share a current medication list with your healthcare team so they can check for potential interactions. If a potential interaction is severe, your prescriber may recommend changing your medication regimen. But don't make any changes without talking to your prescriber first.

Sedatives , and sedative-like medications, are medications that affect brain activity. These medications can cause drowsiness, forgetfulness, and coordination changes. These side effects become even more likely when you take multiple sedatives. And in severe cases, too many sedatives in the body can lead to serious side effects, like coma, overdose, and death.

Benzodiazepines such as lorazepam (Ativan) and alprazolam (Xanax) are examples of sedatives. And oxycodone is a sedative-like medication. Combining benzodiazepines with oxycodone is dangerous and should be avoided . In fact, the FDA has assigned oxycodone a boxed warning for this risk. This is the most serious warning the FDA can place on a medication label.

It's also important to note that other sedatives and sedative-like medications may be risky when combined with oxycodone. This includes other opioids, such as tramadol (ConZip, Qdolo). It also includes gabapentin (Neurontin). So make sure your prescriber or pharmacist knows about all the medications you take before starting oxycodone.

Similar to benzodiazepines, muscle relaxers like methocarbamol and cyclobenzaprine (Amrix) have sedative effects. They shouldn't be combined with oxycodone because of the risk of serious side effects.

Your prescriber will help you avoid this interaction. They will likely recommend taking either a muscle relaxer or oxycodone to help with pain rather than both.

Although alcohol isn't a medication, it can still have sedative effects. For this reason, it's dangerous to drink alcohol while you're taking oxycodone . This combination can increase your risk of excessive sleepiness, dizziness, and overdose.

If you plan to drink alcohol while taking oxycodone, be honest with your prescriber. They'll likely recommend you avoid oxycodone if you can't stay away from drinking alcohol. And if you think you may be drinking too much , talk to your healthcare team. They can help you access resources to help limit your drinking .

If you or someone you know struggles with substance use, help is available. Call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 to learn about resources in your area.

Medications that are used to treat insomnia (difficulty sleeping) should typically be avoided with oxycodone. Combining these medications with oxycodone increases the risk of excessive sleepiness and overdose. Examples include:

Zolpidem (Ambien, Edluar)

Eszopiclone (Lunesta)

Diphenhydramine (Benadryl, ZzzQuil, Unisom SleepGels)

Ramelteon (Rozerem)

Doxepin (Silenor)

Belsomra (suvorexant)

Dayvigo (lemborexant)

Some of these interactions with oxycodone may be more dangerous than others. But, combining any of these medications with oxycodone can be dangerous. So it may be best to avoid these combinations entirely.

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) are a group of medications that treat health conditions like Parkinson's disease and depression. Examples of MAOIs includerasagiline (Azilect) and selegiline (Zelapar, Emsam).

The combination of oxycodone and MAOIs may increase the risk of serotonin syndrome and trouble breathing. Serotonin syndrome is a medical condition of too much serotonin . This is a chemical that helps regulate many body functions, like our mood and sleep.

Some opioids like tramadol are more known to raise serotonin compared to oxycodone . But still, you should avoid oxycodone within 14 days of taking an MAOI.

Serotonin syndrome is most likely to happen when you take multiple medications that raise serotonin. Mild symptoms include tremors, a fast heartbeat, and sweating. Severe symptoms include high fever, agitation, and high blood pressure. If you experience symptoms of serotonin syndrome, contact your prescriber immediately. If they feel severe, seek emergency care.

Many medications besides MAOIs can raise serotonin levels. When taken with oxycodone, serotonin syndrome may be more likely to occur.

As discussed above, it's rare for oxycodone to contribute to serotonin syndrome. But, it's still possible. It's a good idea to use extra caution if you're taking any of these medications with oxycodone:

Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), like amitriptyline

Triptans, like sumatriptan (Imitrex)

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), like sertraline (Zoloft)

Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) like venlafaxine (Effexor XR)

St. John's wort

If you're taking any of these medications, check with your prescriber before starting oxycodone. They may recommend another choice. Or, they might suggest you carefully watch for serotonin syndrome if you need to take both.

Opioid antagonists are medications that block the effects of alcohol and opioids. Naltrexone (Vivitrol) is a common example. It's used to treat alcohol use disorder and opioid use disorder .

If you're currently taking naltrexone, you shouldn't start oxycodone . Experts recommend avoiding opioids for 7 to 10 days before starting naltrexone. If you don't, you may experience uncomfortable opioid withdrawal symptoms . They range from mild to severe and may include muscle pain, vomiting, and agitation.

If you're taking naltrexone for opioid use disorder and you return to taking opioids, this can be dangerous. After taking naltrexone and being opioid-free, your body may be more sensitive to opioid effects . This means that even if you take opioid doses that are lower than what you were used to, it could lead to an overdose.

Good to know: Naloxone (Narcan) is another opioid antagonist. It comes as an injection and nasal spray. It's different from naltrexone, and the two shouldn't be confused. Naloxone is a fast-acting medication that's used when needed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Naloxone can be lifesaving in these situations. It's a good idea to have naloxone on hand if you or a loved one takes oxycodone or another opioid. You can obtain naloxone in a few different ways , including over the counter (OTC).

Diuretics (water pills) work by removing extra fluid from the body through your urine. This helps treat some medical conditions, like high blood pressure and heart failure. Examples of diuretics include furosemide (Lasix) and hydrochlorothiazide (Microzide).

But diuretics may be less effective when combined with oxycodone. This is because oxycodone may release a substance called antidiuretic hormone (ADH). ADH counteracts the effects of diuretics.

If you take oxycodone and a diuretic, watch for signs your heart condition may be worsening. Signs may include peeing less, swollen legs and feet, or increased blood pressure. Let your healthcare team know if you experience any of these symptoms.

Anticholinergic medications are a broad group of medications that block the effects of acetylcholine in the body. Acetylcholine is a chemical that's essential for brain and muscle function.

But, anticholinergic medications can cause many side effects . These include dry mouth, trouble peeing, and constipation. Examples of anticholinergic medications include scopolamine (Transderm Scop), dicyclomine, and oxybutynin. Other medications like diphenhydramine and TCAs also have anticholinergic effects.

Opioids like oxycodone can also cause anticholinergic side effects, especially in older adults. Before starting oxycodone, ask your pharmacist if any of your medications have anticholinergic effects. And watch for signs of worsening side effects like trouble peeing or constipation.

Can you take oxycodone with NSAIDs like ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin)? expand_more Yes, in most cases you can take oxycodone with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) and naproxen (Aleve, Naprosyn). There's even a medication that's a combination pill containing both oxycodone and ibuprofen. But keep in mind that NSAIDs aren't right for everyone because of certain risks . So check with your healthcare team before taking an NSAID. Can you take oxycodone with acetaminophen (Tylenol)? expand_more Yes, it's safe to take oxycodone with acetaminophen (Tylenol). There aren't any extra risks from combining these two medications. In fact, a medication called Percocet combines both oxycodone and acetaminophen. While acetaminophen is safe for most people, it's a good idea to check with your healthcare team before taking it with oxycodone.

The bottom line Oxycodone (Roxicodone, OxyContin) is an opioid pain medication. It should only be used for pain when other non-opioid pain relievers haven't worked. It's a controlled substance and comes with many risks, including drug interactions. Oxycodone interactions could cause worsening side effects like drowsiness and constipation. They could also cause severe side effects, including trouble breathing and overdose. Examples of oxycodone interactions to avoid include benzodiazepines such as alprazolam (Xanax), alcohol, and sleep medications such as Ambien (zolpidem). Other interactions are also possible, including cyclobenzaprine (Amrix), fluoxetine (Prozac), and Benadryl (diphenhydramine). Ask your pharmacist to screen for oxycodone interactions before you start taking it. Giving them your current medication list will allow them to do this.

