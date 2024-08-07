Key takeaways: A healthy diet can play an important role in your heart and blood vessel health in several ways. This includes eating foods that can help lower your blood pressure.

Foods high in specific compounds - like nitrates and flavonoids - tend to be the best at lowering blood pressure. And these foods go beyond just fruits and vegetables.

Dietary changes can help lower blood pressure. But, often, this isn't enough. Most people with high blood pressure need medication as well.

Table of contents Yogurt Bananas Berries Leafy greens Broccoli Beets Pistachios Whole grains Garlic Dark chocolate Olive oil Tomatoes Foods to avoid Results Medications When to get help FAQs Bottom line References

Valeriy_G/iStock via Getty Images Plus

You've probably heard that fruits and vegetables are good for your heart - and that too much fat, sugar, and salt can be harmful. But have you ever wondered which foods can lower your blood pressure?

Many foods can be part of a heart-healthy diet. Here are 12 science-backed suggestions for nutritious foods that can help lower blood pressure.

Yogurt contains important minerals that help to regulate blood pressure, like magnesium, calcium, and potassium. It also has probiotics , which are live bacteria or yeast. Probiotics have been shown to improve blood pressure if included in a person's diet for 8 weeks or more. More research is needed to say whether there's a difference between eating low-fat and full-fat yogurt, when it comes to lowering blood pressure.

SPECIAL OFFER A weekly shot to lose weight* GLP-1s can help you reach your weight loss goals-and stay there. Tap now to see if you qualify. Get started for $99 *With diet and exercise. Supplies limited. See Important Safety & Black Box Warning at ro.co/safety-info/glp1.

Bananas are packed with potassium . Potassium helps your blood pressure in two ways:

It relaxes your blood vessels. It helps your body get rid of excess sodium.

Eating a medium-sized banana provides you with up to 16% of the recommended daily intake of potassium for women and up to 11% for men. But it's important to know that if you have kidney disease, you may need to limit potassium-rich foods in your diet.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT How does your lifestyle affect your blood pressure? A cardiologist shares tips on how to lower your blood pressure .

Drinks for hypertension: Your diet has a big effect on your blood pressure. What you drink matters, too. These beverages can lower your blood pressure .

Alcohol and blood pressure: Learn how drinking alcohol can affect your blood pressure , and get the latest guidance on alcohol intake.

Berries - like blueberries, raspberries, and chokeberries - contain flavonoids called anthocyanins . These flavonoids have been proven in several studies to lower blood pressure.

In fact, eating just one serving of blueberries a week can lower your risk of developing high blood pressure. The timing of this effect is unclear. But some people may have lower blood pressure in as little as 4 weeks. Some research suggests that the effect is even greater in people who already have high blood pressure.

Leafy greens - like collards, cabbage, spinach, and kale - are rich in nitrates. Your body turns nitrates into nitric oxide , which helps to relax your blood vessels. Research supports eating 1 cup of leafy greens per day to lower your blood pressure and decrease your risk of heart disease.

Broccoli is rich in both flavonoids and nitric oxide . Each of these help lower blood pressure, as explained above. Eating broccoli at least four times or more a week can decrease blood pressure, compared to eating it less often (like once a month), according to one study. Another study showed that eating about 1.5 cups of broccoli daily protected blood vessels in older women.

Beets are high in nitrates and antioxidants, which is why some people call them a "superfood." Most studies on the health benefits of beets look at beet juice. Compared to whole beets, beet juice seems to have a bigger impact on blood pressure. But adding whole beets to your plate is also beneficial.

You can eat them raw, boiled, or baked. Eating about 1 cup of beets per day can lower your blood pressure in as little as 8 weeks , according to one study.

Eating pistachios may help lower blood pressure, although scientists aren't 100% sure why. Some experts think it has to do with the monounsaturated fatty acids and phytosterols in pistachios.

Eating one serving daily (about 50 pistachios) has been shown to help with reducing blood pressure. But it's important not to overdo it, since researchers saw that eating two or more servings in a day started to have the opposite effect .

Whole grains - like brown rice, oatmeal, and bran - have been shown to decrease blood pressure. Like with pistachios, scientists aren't sure why this happens.

In a study of middle-aged men and women, consuming three portions of whole grains a day led to lower blood pressure. Another study had people eating only one to two servings a day. Their blood pressure declined further with two to four or more servings a day, even after just 1 week.

Garlic contains allicin, a compound that helps blood vessels relax and lowers blood pressure. A large analysis showed that garlic lowers blood pressure in people with and without high blood pressure. But several of these studies suggest that taking garlic supplements - rather than fresh or cooked garlic alone - is needed to really see an effect.

Dark chocolate is another food that contains flavonoids. Some studies have shown that eating one square daily may have a small impact on blood pressure. Experts disagree , though, on whether this is a meaningful effect.

But dark chocolate is included in this list as a healthier alternative to other sweets. If you have a sweet tooth, a piece of dark chocolate that's rich in cocoa and low in sugar may satisfy your craving and lower your blood pressure.

Olive oil is the main fat component of the Mediterranean diet , a diet high in fiber and unsaturated fats. This diet has many health benefits, including protecting against heart disease and high blood pressure and reducing the risk for certain cancers.

Experts think the antihypertensive effects of olive oil come from its high oleic acid and polyphenols content. Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), in particular, has more phenols due to how it's processed. But researchers haven't yet found definitive advantages of EVOO over refined olive oil.

A 2022 study found that people who consumed more than ½ tbsp of olive oil each day lowered their risk for cardiovascular disease by almost 20%.

Your favorite tomato sauce contains lycopene . This plant chemical gives tomatoes their red color and acts as an antioxidant to prevent inflammation and cell damage. Experts think lycopene can help to reduce blood pressure.

In a study published in the European Journal of Cardiology, researchers found that people who ate more than 110 g of tomato (about one large tomato) per day had a 36% reduced risk of developing high blood pressure. These researchers also found that people who already had stage 1 hypertension lowered their blood pressure with moderate tomato consumption.

While certain foods may help lower or maintain your blood pressure, other foods may increase your risk for hypertension. Here are some foods to avoid if you want to lower your blood pressure:

Salty foods: Sodium (salt) causes you to hold onto water , among other issues, and can raise blood pressure. Avoiding salty snacks, processed foods, and cured meats can help keep blood pressure lower. Consider salt alternatives to lower your salt intake.

Fatty foods: Researchers have found associations between fat intake and high blood pressure, especially with saturated and trans-fatty acids . Staying away from fried foods and red meat can help prevent hypertension.

Caffeine: Caffeine has a number of effects on the cardiovascular system , including causing a temporary rise in blood pressure. Moderate caffeine intake may have some health benefits . But, if you already have hypertension, limiting intake is important.

Alcohol: Drinking alcohol can lead to long-term health consequences . High blood pressure is among them. It's especially important to limit alcohol if you already have high blood pressure.

It's hard to know how long it'll take to lower your blood pressure through dietary changes. This is because most studies look at the effects of food over short periods of time, like 4 to 8 weeks. Also, while the benefits of some foods have been easy to measure, others aren't as clear. Plus, any effect from a particular food will partly depend on how often you eat that food.

Rather than eating more of just one specific food, it may be better to eat a variety of the foods mentioned above. The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension ( DASH diet ) is a good place to start for people with high blood pressure. And it's been shown to help lower a person's blood pressure in as little as 1 to 2 weeks .

Remember, diet plays an important role in cardiovascular health. But most people with high blood pressure will need additional treatment to keep it in a normal range.

Adding many of the above foods to your diet may have noticeable, but small, effects on blood pressure.

"For most people with high blood pressure, dietary changes will not lower blood pressure more than 5 to 10 points," said Dr. Sarah Samaan, a board-certified cardiologist for over 30 years. "Following a healthy diet and exercising may reduce the amount of medication required. But unless your numbers are borderline, you will probably also need medication."

Needing medication doesn't mean you're not doing enough when it comes to diet and physical exercise. As with many conditions, it's the combination of medication and lifestyle changes that's most beneficial. Your healthcare team can help you find the best approach for you.

If you've been diagnosed with high blood pressure, be sure your healthcare team gives you a clear roadmap with the next steps in treatment and checkups. For example, if your blood pressure numbers aren't too high, they may recommend a diet and exercise plan. They'll also have you follow up in about 4 weeks to see if you've made any progress. If your blood pressure numbers haven't changed or remain high, they may add medication. And if that's the case, you'll want to continue to have regular check-ins with them once a month until your blood pressure is in the target range and remains stable. Then, you can spread out your visits to every 3 to 6 months. It's important to continue the conversation to make sure that you stay on track over time.

Which foods can lower your blood pressure instantly? expand_more There aren't any foods that can lower your blood pressure instantly, but some drinks can bring it down quickly. These drinks include beet juice and hibiscus tea. Check with your healthcare team if you take any medications before consuming these drinks on a daily basis. Some juices, like grapefruit juice, can have serious medication interactions. Will drinking lots of water lower your blood pressure? expand_more The answer is complicated. Research shows that water intake increases blood pressure by activating the body's fight or flight hormones. But that mechanism doesn't seem to have much effect on healthy young people. But other research shows that not being well hydrated over a long period of time has associations with hypertension. One study found that drinking 6 to 8 cups of plain water daily reduced the risk of high blood pressure in adults. But more research needs to be done in this area.

The bottom line Many factors affect your blood pressure. Diet is one of them. Eating foods like bananas, blueberries, and beets can help lower your blood pressure. While some people are able to manage high blood pressure with diet alone, others may need to add additional lifestyle changes or medication. No matter what your treatment plan looks like, a heart-healthy diet will help. Your healthcare team can help design a plan for you to reach your target blood pressure range.

References American Heart Association. (2024). Shaking the salt habit to lower high blood pressure . American Heart Association News. (2019). Are there health benefits from chocolate? View All References (34) expand_more Asgary, S., et al. (2016). Improvement of hypertension, endothelial function and systemic inflammation following short-term supplementation with red beet (Beta vulgaris L.) juice: A randomized crossover pilot study . Journal of Human Hypertension. Bazzano, L. A., et al. (2013). Dietary approaches to prevent hypertension . Current Hypertension Reports. Blekkenhorst, L. C., et al. (2021). Cruciferous vegetable intake is inversely associated with extensive abdominal aortic calcification in elderly women: A cross-sectional study . British Journal of Nutrition. Bondonno, C. P., et al. (2021). Vegetable nitrate intake, blood pressure and incident cardiovascular disease: Danish diet, cancer, and health study . European Journal of Epidemiology. Borgi, L., et al. (2017). Fruit and vegetable consumption and the incidence of hypertension in three prospective cohort studies . Hypertension. Capper, T. E., et al. (2020). Whole beetroot consumption reduces systolic blood pressure and modulates diversity and composition of the gut microbiota in older participants . NFS Journal. Cassidy, A., et al. (2011) Habitual intake of flavonoid subclasses and incident hypertension in adults . The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Hobbs, D. A., et al. (2013). The effects of dietary nitrate on blood pressure and endothelial function: A review of human intervention studies . Nutrition Research Reviews. Grillo, A., et al. (2019). Sodium intake and hypertension . Nutrients. Guasch-Ferré, M., et al. (2022). Consumption of olive oil and risk of total and cause-specific mortality among U.S. adults . Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Godman, H. (2024). Eating more tomatoes may help lower high blood pressure . Harvard Health Publishing. Institute School of Medicine, et al. (2014). Caffeine effects on the cardiovascular system . Caffeine in Food and Dietary Supplements: Examining Safety: Workshop Summary. Johns Hopkins Medicine. (n.d.). 9 reasons why (the right amount of) coffee is good for you . Khalesi, S., et al. (2014). Effect of probiotics on blood pressure: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized, controlled trials . Hypertension. Li, S., et al. (2023). Association between plain water intake and risk of hypertension: Longitudinal analyses from the China Health and Nutrition Survey . Frontiers in Public Health. Massaro, M., et al. (2020). Effects of olive oil on blood pressure: Epidemiological, clinical, and mechanistic evidence . Nutrients. Merschel, M. (2022). Don't go bananas - but maybe eat one . American Heart Association News. Mohammedin, A. S., et al. (2022). Assessment of hydration status and blood pressure in a tertiary care hospital at Al-Khobar . Cureus. Mulawarman, R., et al. (2021). Garlic effect on reduce blood pressure and cholesterol in patients with and without hypertension: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials . Journal of Hypertension. Murcia-Lesmes, D., et al. (2024). Association between tomato consumption and blood pressure in an older population at high cardiovascular risk: Observational analysis of PREDIMED trial . European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Noushin, M., et al. (2015). The effect of tree nut, peanut, and soy nut consumption on blood pressure: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled clinical trials . The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Ried, K., et al. (2010). Does chocolate reduce blood pressure? A meta-analysis . BMC Medicine. Tighe, P., et al. (2010). Effect of increased consumption of whole-grain foods on blood pressure and other cardiovascular risk markers in healthy middle-aged persons: A randomized controlled trial . The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Vanderbilt University Medical Center. (2010). Water's unexpected role in blood pressure control . ScienceDaily. Vendrame, S., et al. (2019). Potential factors influencing the effects of anthocyanins on blood pressure regulation in humans: A review . Nutrients. Vendrame, S., et al. (2022). The role of berry consumption on blood pressure regulation and hypertension: An overview of the clinical evidence . Nutrients. Wade, A. T., et al. (2021). Higher yogurt intake is associated with lower blood pressure in hypertensive individuals: Cross-sectional findings from the Maine-Syracuse Longitudinal study . International Dairy Journal. Wang, L., et al. (2007). Whole- and refined-grain intakes and the risk of hypertension in women . The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Wang, L., et al. (2010). Dietary fatty acids and the risk of hypertension in middle-aged and older women . Hypertension. West, S. G., et al. (2012). Diets containing pistachios reduce systolic blood pressure and peripheral vascular responses to stress in adults with dyslipidemia . Hypertension. Whelton, P. K., et al. (2022). Harmonization of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association and European Society of Cardiology/European Society of Hypertension blood pressure/hypertension guidelines: Comparisons, reflections, and recommendations . Circulation. Williamson, L. (2023). Give me a beet: Why this root vegetable should be on your plate . American Heart Association News. World Health Organization. (2021). Guideline for the pharmacological treatment of hypertension in adults . Wright, K. C. (2022). The benefits of adding a drizzle of olive oil to your diet . American Heart Association News. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined