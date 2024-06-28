Key takeaways: Natural remedies for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular treatment options.

There's promising research on the ability of certain herbal remedies to ease stress and anxiety, but more research is needed.

Side effects and interactions are possible with natural remedies for anxiety. Talk to a healthcare professional before trying alternative treatments.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Cymbalta Duloxetine Escitalopram Lexapro Paroxetine

Table of contents 5-HTP Magnesium CBD Kava Valerian root Holy basil Ashwagandha Chamomile Passionflower Lemon balm Melatonin L-theanine Professional treatment Diet and lifestyle Bottom line References

marilyna/iStock via Getty Images

Anxiety is the most common mental health condition, affecting over 40 million adults . Prescription medications are commonly used for treating anxiety symptoms. But some people turn to natural or herbal remedies for treatment.

There's evidence that some natural remedies are helpful in treating the symptoms of anxiety. But before you start using over-the-counter (OTC) supplements for anxiety , you should know the risks. Natural remedies have been used for centuries. But they aren't regulated like prescription medication . And supplements can cause serious side effects . If you're thinking about using natural anxiety remedies or supplements, it's best to do so with medical supervision.

Let's take a closer look at 13 natural anxiety remedies that you may see on the pharmacy shelf. And we'll discuss how safe and effective they are in helping with anxiety symptoms .

This may not look familiar to you, but you have lots of 5-hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) floating around in your body. It's the parent compound to several neurotransmitters (brain chemicals), like serotonin. Serotonin is an important chemical for your mood and mental health.

There has been a lot of interest around 5-HTP as a natural anxiety remedy. That's because of its relationship with serotonin. In fact, many prescription medications for treating anxiety raise serotonin levels in the brain.

Small studies show promise for 5-HTP on its own and in combination with other compounds. But larger, higher-quality studies will help to prove any benefits for anxiety.

Since 5-HTP affects serotonin levels, it may interact with other medications you're taking. This can cause serotonin syndrome , a potentially life-threatening condition. So be sure to discuss with a healthcare professional if 5-HTP is safe for you to take.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Does CBD help anxiety? Find out what the science says about CBD and anxiety and if it's a useful treatment.

Need a serotonin boost? Learn how to naturally boost your serotonin and elevate your mood.

Adaptogens and anxiety: Plant-based treatments may help with mood disorders in some people. Here's what you need to know about them.

Many adults in the U.S. may not be getting enough magnesium. Magnesium is an important mineral that plays key roles in the body. Older adults and people with chronic diarrhea, Type 2 diabetes , and alcohol dependency are at higher risk of low magnesium levels.

Magnesium may have some potential benefit in relieving anxiety. But more research is needed to find out its true effectiveness.

Magnesium is naturally found in fruits and vegetables. And although its supplements may seem relatively safe, it's possible to take too much. This can lead to symptoms like:

Diarrhea

Nausea

Stomach cramping

Talk to a healthcare professional about how to make sure you're getting enough magnesium in your diet.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabinoid derived from the cannabis plant. CBD has been gaining popularity for many health conditions - including anxiety . CBD works by interacting with your endocannabinoid system. This helps to control the function of your neurotransmitters.

Advertisement Access this offer star Real Therapy, Done Online BetterHelp makes starting therapy easier

Get Matched to one of over 35,000 licensed therapists in as little as 48 hours

GoodRx readers get 20% off their first month View offer

In one small study , people reported an improvement in anxiety and depression after taking CBD oil for 3 weeks. And they reported few side effects. But CBD doses aren't standardized and vary widely across studies - from 6 mg to 400 mg per dose.

Although you can easily find CBD products , the FDA hasn't endorsed the health claims just yet. In fact, adding CBD to food products or marketing it as a dietary supplement is illegal . There are also concerns about potential liver damage and medication interactions.

The kava kava (Piper methysticum) root is from the Pacific Islands. It comes in a variety of formulations. Kavalactones (active plant chemicals) may be responsible for its potential anti-anxiety effects.

One study showed that kava kava offered a significant improvement in anxiety symptoms. And it may show promise in treating anxiety for short periods of time.

But the product quality and dosing can vary. And there have been reports of liver damage with certain formulations and doses.

Valerian root (Valeriana officinalis) is a well-known supplement for anxiety. Greek physicians realized it had calming effects back in 460 B.C . But the data is mixed on valerian root. Some studies show a benefit in treating anxiety, while others don't.

Valerian root is also associated with serious side effects. There have been reports of liver damage . This usually occurs when valerian root is taken with other supplements. You may also have withdrawal symptoms if you suddenly stop taking it.

Holy basil (Ocimum tenuiflorum), or tulsi, is a staple herb in Ayurveda - a form of medicine practiced in ancient India.

A few studies have shown that holy basil can help lower anxiety and stress. This is especially true when someone uses it for a longer period of time. But long-term studies are needed to provide more information on how holy basil works and the best dose to take.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is another herb in Ayurvedic medicine. Research shows it may lower anxiety and reduce stress hormones (like cortisol ). But many of these studies are small and unreliable. More research is needed to determine the full effects of this ancient herb.

Chamomiles are among the most widely used herbal remedies in the world. There are two common types of chamomile: Roman and German. They share many similarities. But German chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla) has higher concentrations of biologically active compounds .

There's evidence that chamomile has calming and antidepressant effects. It appears to be safe for use as a tea or supplement over a long period of time. Chamomile may be calming because it contains a chemical called apigenin , which binds to gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) receptors in the brain. It has a similar effect to benzodiazepines.

Chamomile may cause allergic reactions in people sensitive to ragweed. It can also have interactions with cyclosporine and warfarin. You should talk to a healthcare professional before using chamomile if you are taking any medications.

Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) is a plant with an edible fruit that may have some natural benefit for anxiety. In some studies , passionflower was comparable to oxazepam or midazolam in treating anxiety. This herb is also thought to be safe with minimal side effects.

The active components of passionflower are thought to interact with GABA receptors in the brain, causing a calming effect. In addition to anxiety, passionflower may also reduce symptoms like:

Neuropathic pain

Depression

Insomnia

More large-scale studies are needed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of this natural anxiety remedy.

Lemon balm is an oil derived from the leaves of a perennial shrub (Melissa officinalis). It has been used as a muscle relaxant and sedative around the world for hundreds of years. Research shows that lemon balm improves anxiety and depression symptoms and is generally safe to use.

More quality research is needed, however, to figure out the best way to use lemon balm safely and effectively.

B vitamins are critical in many important metabolic actions in the body. Vitamins B12 (methylcobalamin) and B6 (pyridoxine) are especially important in nervous system cell function. Some experts believe that people with anxiety have lower levels of B vitamins.

The data is mixed , but high-dose vitamin B6 supplements may reduce anxiety symptoms - especially in women. The evidence isn't very compelling though.

Melatonin is a hormone made by the pineal gland in the brain. Melatonin helps regulate sleep and other body functions. Research suggests that melatonin is effective at reducing anxiety. It may work just as well as benzodiazepines for surgery-related anxiety.

While more research is needed, there have been no serious side effects reported with melatonin use for anxiety.

L-theanine is a naturally occurring amino acid. And it's one of the many biologically active components of tea (Camellia sinensis).It has been used medicinally in cultures throughout the world for centuries.

When taken daily for at least 4 weeks, L-theanine significantly improved anxiety symptoms in one study. Similar large-scale studies could help experts figure out if tea or tea extracts might work as a natural treatment for anxiety.



Talk to your healthcare professional before trying any natural OTC product to help with your anxiety. These products may interact with your medications or worsen other medical conditions.

Prescription medications and psychotherapy are common treatments for anxiety. Different types of anxiety disorders include:

Generalized anxiety disorder

Panic disorder

Social anxiety

Based on the type of anxiety you have, a mental health professional may recommend one or both treatment approaches.

Several prescription medications are FDA-approved for anxiety disorders. They work by targeting different chemicals in your brain that are associated with anxiety.

Examples of medications used to treat anxiety disorders include:

SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), like escitalopram (Lexapro) and paroxetine (Paxil)

SNRIs (serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors), like duloxetine (Cymbalta)

Benzodiazepines, like alprazolam (Xanax), clonazepam (Klonopin), diazepam (Valium), and lorazepam (Ativan)

Buspirone

Psychotherapy is also useful to treat anxiety. And it may work well alongside prescription medications. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is a type of talk therapy. It helps people with anxiety understand and work through their thoughts and behaviors. CBT is often a first-choice treatment for anxiety.

Prescription medications and psychotherapy can help many people manage their anxiety. In some cases, natural remedies can be a useful addition. If you have anxiety, talk to a mental health professional about all of your treatment options.

Beyond herbal supplements, there are other natural ways to help with anxiety. These include dietary and lifestyle changes that can help improve your symptoms. Some other natural remedies for anxiety are:

Essential oils: Essential oils are sometimes inhaled as aromatherapy, applied to the skin, or used in tea. There may be benefits for anxiety relief with lavender, rose, or citrus-based scents like bergamot .

Omega-3 fatty acids: Some evidence suggests that omega-3 fatty acids may help improve anxiety symptoms. An easy way to increase your intake is to add foods to your diet that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Certain types of fish, chia seeds, and walnuts are great examples.

Less caffeine and alcohol: Caffeine and alcohol can play a role in bringing on anxiety symptoms and panic attacks. Try limiting your consumption when seeking anxiety relief.

Quit smoking: Studies show that cigarette smoking is linked to high levels of anxiety. It can also increase the risk of anxiety disorders.

Relaxation techniques: Meditation , breathwork , or exercise can help relieve anxiety. Consider incorporating these activities in your daily routine, like during a break or before finishing a to-do list.

Exercise: Exercise and physical activity cause a release of endorphins, or natural opioids. Research shows that 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical exercise can reduce anxiety and depression.

Sleep: Sleep deprivation or poor sleep can make anxiety symptoms worse . Getting enough deep sleep regularly can reduce symptoms of anxiety.

Acupuncture: The effectiveness of acupuncture in reducing anxiety isn't clear-cut. But some studies suggest it may be helpful for some people.

The bottom line There are many natural options for managing anxiety and stress. But not all supplements are created equal - and they come with potential risks. If you're considering a natural remedy for your anxiety, speak with a healthcare professional. They can help you decide which treatment options are safe for you to try.

References Anderson, E., et al. (2013). Effects of exercise and physical activity on anxiety . Frontiers in Psychiatry. Anxiety and Depression Association of America. (2022). Anxiety disorders - facts and statistics . View All References (46) expand_more Anxiety and Depression Association of America. (2022). Treatment . Bandelow, B., et al. (2017). Treatment of anxiety disorders . Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience. Boyle, N. B., et al. (2017). The effects of magnesium supplementation on subjective anxiety and stress-a systematic review . Nutrients. Castaneda, R., et al. (1996). A review of the effects of moderate alcohol intake on the treatment of anxiety and mood disorders . Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. DiNicolantonio, J. J., et al. (2018). Subclinical magnesium deficiency: A principal driver of cardiovascular disease and a public health crisis . Open Heart. Engels, G. (2008). Valerian . HerbalGram. Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. (2021). How are drugs approved for use in the United States? Field, D. T., et al. (2022). High-dose vitamin B6 supplementation reduces anxiety and strengthens visual surround suppression . Human Psychopharmacology: Clinical and Experimental. Garges, H. P., et al. (1998). Cardiac complications and delirium associated with valerian root withdrawal . Journal of the American Medical Association. Ghazizadeh, J., et al. (2021). The effects of lemon balm (Melissa officinalis L.) on depression and anxiety in clinical trials: A systematic review and meta-analysis . Phytotherapy Research. Grinspoon, P. (2021). The endocannabinoid system: Essential and mysterious . Harvard Health Publishing. Gulbransen, G., et al. (2020). Cannabidiol prescription in clinical practice: An audit on the first 400 patients in New Zealand . BJGP Open. Hoge, E. A., et al. (2013). Randomized controlled trial of mindfulness meditation for generalized anxiety disorder: Effects on anxiety and stress reactivity . Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. Jamshidi, N., et al. (2017). The clinical efficacy and safety of tulsi in humans: A systematic review of the literature . Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine. Janda, K., et al. (2020). Passiflora incarnata in neuropsychiatric disorders-a systematic review . Nutrients. Jenkins, T. A., et al. (2016). Influence of tryptophan and serotonin on mood and cognition with a possible role of the gut-brain axis . Nutrients. Karadag, E., et al. (2017). Effects of aromatherapy on sleep quality and anxiety of patients . Nursing in Critical Care. Kunugi, H., et al. (2019). Effects of chronic L-theanine on stress-related symptoms and cognitive function in a non-clinical population: A randomized controlled trial (P06-106-19) . Current Developments in Nutrition. Lakhan, S. E., et al. (2010). Nutritional and herbal supplements for anxiety and anxiety-related disorders: Systematic review . Nutrition Journal. Langade, D., et al. (2019). Efficacy and safety of Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) root extract in insomnia and anxiety: A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study . Cureus. Lopresti, A. L., et al. (2019). An investigation into the stress-relieving and pharmacological actions of an ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) extract . Medicine. Maffei M. E. (2020). 5-hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP): Natural occurrence, analysis, biosynthesis, biotechnology, physiology and toxicology . International Journal of Molecular Sciences. Mao, J. J., et al. (2016). Long-term chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla L.) treatment for generalized anxiety disorder: A randomized clinical trial . Phytomedicine. MedlinePlus. (2024). Cannabidiol (CBD) . Moylan, S., et al. (2013). How cigarette smoking may increase the risk of anxiety symptoms and anxiety disorders: A critical review of biological pathways . Brain and Behavior. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. (2019). Ayurvedic medicine: In depth . National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. (2020). Chamomile . National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. (2024). Natural doesn't necessarily mean safer, or better . National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. (2018). Kava kava . LiverTox: Clinical and Research Information on Drug-Induced Liver Injury. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. (2020). Valerian . LiverTox: Clinical and Research Information on Drug-Induced Liver Injury. National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. (2023). Dietary supplements: What you need to know . National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. (2022). Magnesium . Palmer, C. A., et al. (2023). Sleep loss and emotion: A systematic review and meta-analysis of over 50 years of experimental research . American Psychological Association. Pasyar, N., et al. (2020). The effect of bergamot orange essence on anxiety, salivary cortisol, and alpha amylase in patients prior to laparoscopic cholecystectomy: A controlled trial study . Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice. Repova, K., et al. (2022). Melatonin as a potential approach to anxiety treatment . International Journal of Molecular Sciences. Sah, A., et al. (2022). A comprehensive study of therapeutic applications of chamomile . Pharmaceuticals. Sarris, J., et al. (2013). Kava in the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder: A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study . Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology. ScienceDirect. (n.d.). Chamomile . Shinjyo, N., et al. (2020). Valerian root in treating sleep problems and associated disorders-a systematic review and meta-analysis . Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine. Smith, K., et al. (2018). The effectiveness and safety of kava kava for treating anxiety symptoms: A systematic review and analysis of randomized clinical trials . Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice. Su, K. P., et al. (2018). Association of use of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids with changes in severity of anxiety symptoms: A systematic review and meta-analysis . JAMA Network Open. Tzeng, Y. M., et al. (2015). Neuroprotective properties of kavalactones . Neural Regeneration Research. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (2020). What you need to know (and what we're working to find out) about products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds, including CBD . Yang, X. Y., et al. (2021). Effectiveness of acupuncture on anxiety disorder: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials . Annals of General Psychiatry. Zaccaro, A., et al. (2018). How breath-control can change your life: A systematic review on psycho-physiological correlates of slow breathing . Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. Zivkovic, A. M., et al. (2014). Dietary omega-3 fatty acids aid in the modulation of inflammation and metabolic health . California Agriculture. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

For additional resources or to connect with mental health services in your area, call SAMHSA's National Helpline at1-800-662-4357. For immediate assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at988, or text HOME to741-741 to reach the Crisis Text Line .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined