If you're like most people, you think of hunger as a feeling you get when you need a meal or a snack. When you're eating mostly for survival, hunger is a way to trigger you to meet your body's need for energy and nutrition.
But sometimes people experience hunger when they don't need food or calories at all. So what does it mean when you're suddenly hungry all the time? Here are some possible causes of increased appetite.
1. A lack of fiber, protein, or fat in your diet
Fiber, protein, and fat are allimportant nutrientsto help you feel full after eating. If your diet doesn't contain enough of these filling components, it could be the cause of feeling hungry all the time:
- Protein:Protein is a building block of your cells, immune system, and hormones. Most adults should aim to get 0.8 g per kg of body weight. So, if you weigh 175 lbs, that's about 63 g of daily protein. For context, an egg has about 6 g of protein. There are lots ofways to add proteinto your diet, from animal products toplant-based proteins.
- Fiber:Fiberhelps you feel full, and it plays manyimportant roles in the body. But most people in the U.S. don't get enough fiber. Most adult males should aim to get 38 g a day, while adult females need about 25 g. (A cup of blueberries has about 6 g of fiber.) Eatingfiber-rich foodsis the best way to go (as opposed to supplements).
- Fats:Healthy fatsare also a key part of abalanced diet.
2. Infrequent eating
There isn't a single "best" approach tohow often you should eat. But dietitians tend to support eating three meals a day with snacks in between meals. A great rule of thumb is to listen to your body and pay attention to cues about when it's hungry.
People may eat infrequently for different reasons, such as intermittent fasting or calorie-restrictive eating. Studies have shown thatintermittent fastingsuch as timed restrictive dieting and alternate-day fasting don't stimulate hunger as much as reducing calorie intake daily. But intermittent fasting can make you feel hungry if you significantly restrict calories.
3. Hyperthyroidism
When thethyroid is overactive(hyperthyroidism), your body burns through more calories than usual. And this can make you feel hungrier than usual.Graves' diseaseis a condition that leads to the production of too much thyroid hormone. It sends your body into overdrive, leading to unpleasant symptoms, including feeling hungry, anxious, and sweaty.
4. Pregnancy
Pregnancyis another important cause of increased hunger. Nausea is acommon symptomof early pregnancy. But the need to meet the increased calorie requirements of pregnancy leads to feeling pretty hungry too. For people who don't experiencemorning sickness, hunger can be one of the first symptoms of pregnancy.
5. A lack of sleep
Sleep deprivationhas also emerged as a cause of excessive hunger. Not getting enough sleep can lead to increased ghrelin levels, which stimulate your appetite. This is just one more reason to set aside at least 7 to 9 hours each night for sleep. If you're having trouble sleeping, check out thesetips for better sleep.
6. Thirst
Sometimes peopleconfuse thirst with hunger. The feelings can be pretty similar, and the signals that drive the sensations are weak, so it may be hard to interpret them. For example, when you feel lightheaded or tired, a lack of food may be the first thing that comes to mind. But it may be your body's way of asking for a tall glass of water. So, if you're suddenly feeling hungry, it never hurts to start with hydration first.
7. Medications
Somemedicationsare also linked to feeling hungrier than usual. Here are some common medications that may lead to suddenly having more appetite than usual:
- Someatypical antipsychoticslike risperidone (Risperdal), quetiapine (Seroquel), or olanzapine (Zyprexa)
- Gabapentinand similar medications that help with seizures
- Antihistamineslike diphenhydramine (Benadryl) or hydroxyzine (Vistaril)
- Steroid medications such asprednisone
8. Increased stress or mental health conditions
Chemicalsreleased during stress can increase hunger. Studies have also shown that they may decrease blood flow to the brain that regulates control of food intake.
Some mental health conditions seem to be associated with asudden increase in appetite. Conditions that can lead tofeeling hungry all the timeinclude:
- Major depressive disorder
- Anxiety disorders
- Eating disorders
9. Blood sugar regulation issues
If your blood sugar (glucose) is out of balance, you may notice that you feel hungrier. When you eat, the carbohydrates in your food getbroken down into glucose(sugar). The hormone insulin then helps your body process that glucose into energy for your body. When your body senses its fuel (glucose) is running low, it starts to send out hunger signals so that you'll fuel up again.
Those with a condition that affects blood sugar levels or regulation - likediabetesorhypoglycemia- may experience sudden hunger as a response to blood sugar issues.
10. Increased physical activity
Recently startedtraining for a half marathonand noticed a sudden craving for a second helping at dinner? If you're doing more physical activity, your body will need additional fuel to keep you active for longer. So, if you're suddenly much hungrier and also exercising more, it could be your body's way of signaling that you need more fuel.
11. Eating a lot of refined carbs and processed foods
If you notice you're eating a lot ofultra-processed foodorrefined carbs, that may be the culprit of your increased appetite. Processed foods that are high in sugar and salt tend to make you feel extra hungry. So you can wind up eating more than you need.
12. Emotional eating
There are lots of triggers foremotional eating. Some people may eat in an attempt to avoid or cope with depression, anxiety, andsadness. The hypothalamus - the part of the brain that processes the signals leading to feeling hungry or full - also has a lot to do with emotions.
Eating foods that are especially sweet or fatty can cause the release of hormones that lead to feeling happier or satisfied, at least for a little while. Over time,emotional eatingcan reinforce this response.
13. Distracted eating
There are lots of things that pull at your attention, from work and family obligations todigital overload. It can be hard to avoid multitasking, but there are strategies toimprove your attention. And sharper attention can have many benefits, including in the context of eating.
Eating while you're on the computer or yourphonemay not increase hunger. But it can increase your intake of food and calories. Putting your phone down and practicingmindful eatingmay help you slow down and enjoy your food more and be more aware of your appetite.
14. Alcohol and hunger
Alcohol is packed with calories, but it doesn't always make you feel full. There's a link betweenalcohol intake and weight gain. Not only does it have a lot of calories, butalcohol also affects your metabolism. Plus, alcohol mayincrease your appetite. Alcohol affects signals that tell you when you're full and can make you more likely to overeat.
How can you curb excessive hunger?
If you're hungry all the time, take a step back and think about what's triggering your hunger. If you have any concerns about your increased appetite, check in with your primary care provider or adietitian or nutritionist.
After you've checked into underlying health conditions that may be contributing to your hunger, try changing up your snacks and meals. By swapping foods into your diet that are high inprotein,fiber, andhealthy fats, you may be able to help curb excessive hunger.
Try some of the following food options:
- Eggs
- Nuts and seeds
- Soy products such as tofu
- Seafood
- Peas, beans, and lentils
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Avocado
- Whole grains
When to get medical attention if your appetite suddenly increases
To figure out if a sudden increase in appetite is a cause for concern, pay attention to other new symptoms you may be experiencing. For example, if you're suddenly hungry all the time and also feel dizzy or shaky, you may have low blood sugar (hypoglycemia).
It also helps to pay attention to how long you've experienced a suddenincrease in appetite. If it's a fairly new feeling, a good first step is to eat more naturally filling foods to see if that helps. And keep in mind that even if you don't notice any other symptoms, it's certainly OK to contact your primary care provider to figure out what's going on.
Lots of things can leave you feeling suddenly hungry all the time. Causes of a sudden increase in appetite can range from a lack of proper nutrition or sleep to blood sugar issues and medication side effects.
If you experience other new symptoms along with a sudden increase in appetite, reach out to your healthcare team. They can help rule out any underlying health conditions that may be at play.
