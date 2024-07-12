Key takeaways: Athlete's foot (tinea pedis) is an itchy foot rash caused by a fungus.

Over-the-counter (OTC) creams and powders like terbinafine (Lamisil) and tolnaftate (Tinactin) can get rid of the infection. Home remedies like tea tree oil, hydrogen peroxide, and baking soda can help, too.

To cure more stubborn infections, some people need prescription medications like terbinafine and itraconazole.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Terbinafine Tinactin Ketoconazole Miconazole Clotrimazole

Table of contents The basics Best treatments OTC treatments Home remedies Prescription medications Tips for best treatment Bottom line References

champpixs/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Athlete's foot , or tinea pedis, is a fungal infection. It causes an itchy, burning rash on the feet and between the toes. Despite its name, it doesn't matter if you're a seasoned athlete or a weekend warrior at the gym. Anyone can get athlete's foot.

Athlete's foot can be tricky to get rid of. But with the right treatment, you can beat it. Here are three treatments for athlete's foot that really work.

Athlete's foot is a type of ringworm . Ringworm is a general term for a skin infection caused by a fungus. Other types of ringworm include:

Jock itch (tinea cruris)

Scalp ringworm (tinea capitis)

Nail fungus (onychomycosis)

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Antifungal creams: Topical medications like creams can treat many types of fungal skin infections. Learn about these top over-the-counter antifungals .

How long is ringworm contagious? Ringworm is a common skin infection that can easily spread. Here's how long ringworm remains contagious .

What causes smelly feet? Sweaty feet can create a ripe environment for odor-causing bacteria to thrive. Here are tips to keep your feet funk-free .

The fungus responsible for athlete's foot likes to grow in damp spaces, like gym floors, showers, or swimming pools. You can pick up ringworm when you walk barefoot in an area that's contaminated with the fungus.

The most common symptom is itchy skin between the toes, especially between the fourth and fifth toes. But athlete's foot can also wrap around the soles of your feet .

You may also notice a burning sensation and these other skin changes:

Cracking and peeling

Redness

White patches between the toes

Blisters

A red, scaly rash and blisters on the foot caused by tinea pedis. Close-up of white patches and peeling between toes in athlete's foot.

Athlete's foot doesn't usually go away on its own. Treatment does more than cure the infection. It makes symptoms go away faster. And it lowers your risk of developing a bacterial infection on top of your fungal infection.

Starting treatment early also stops you from being contagious so you don't spread athlete's foot to other parts of your body or to other people.

Most of the treatment options for athlete's foot involve over-the-counter (OTC) medications or home remedies. There are prescription options, too.

Since athlete's foot is a fungus, you need to treat it with an antifungal medication. Antifungals are like antibiotics, except they kill fungus instead of bacteria.

There are several antifungals available OTC. These medications come in topical creams , lotions, and ointments. They're also available in foams and powders.

OTC treatments for athlete's foot include:

Terbinafine (Lamisil)

Clotrimazole (Lotrimin Ultra)

Miconazole

Tolnaftate (Tinactin)

Butenafine (Lotrimin Ultra)

Some brand names contain more than one of these fungal-fighting medications.

There's no clear data about whether one of these medications is the strongest antingual . So you can pick whichever option is available at your local pharmacy.

Another topical treatment is an OTC hydrocortisone cream. It's a good option if your athlete's foot is causing "intense itching and irritation," said Andrew Wong , MD, medical director of Hartford HealthCare Medical Group Fairfield Region in Connecticut.

The cream can accelerate the healing process, Dr. Wong said. For best results, apply it twice a day in addition to your other treatments.

Home remedies won't cure athlete's foot. But they can reduce symptoms and keep you comfortable as you wait for your medical treatments to start working. Here are some effective and known home remedies you can use in addition to OTC antifungals.

Hydrogen peroxide can destroy the fungus causing your infection. As an added bonus, it'll kill any bacteria growing in the area, too. You can buy a bottle at your local pharmacy.

To use hydrogen peroxide for your athlete's foot, pour some over your feet twice a day before applying your antifungal cream or lotion. Just make sure to dry your feet completely before putting on your OTC antifungal.

Tea tree oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties. But don't use pure tea tree oil on your skin. You need to dilute it with a carrier oil (like coconut oil). Aim for a concentration of 25% to 50% tea tree oil.

Here's how to apply tea tree oil for athlete's foot:

Apply a few drops to the areas with athlete's foot twice a day.

Let the oil sit on your skin for as long as possible.

Don't apply the oil before or after your antifungal cream or lotion.

Space out the application, using it a few hours before or after your antifungal treatment.

Vicks VapoRub has eucalyptus oil and menthol, both of which have antifungal properties. Plus, the menthol can have a cooling effect and soothe your burning feet. You can apply Vicks VapoRub to your feet at night after you've applied your antifungal cream or lotion.

Baking soda also has antifungal properties. Here's how to apply it:

Mix ½ cup of baking soda in a bucket or small basin with warm water.

Soak the affected foot for 20 minutes, twice a day.

Don't rinse your feet afterward (you want to keep the baking soda on the skin). Make sure to dry your feet completely.

When your feet are dry, apply your antifungal cream or lotion.

Fungus loves warm, dark, and moist areas. To keep fungus away, make your feet a less-welcoming home. One way to do this is to wear socks made of materials that wick away moisture and sweat. You can also put a foot powder on your bare feet, like baby powder or medicated Gold Bond powder. This will help keep your feet dry.

So far, there are no studies looking at vinegar foot soaks for tinea pedis. But studies have shown that vinegar can treat other types of fungus. Using vinegar foot soaks along with other treatments may help your athlete's foot clear up faster.

To do a vinegar foot soak:

Combine one part vinegar (apple cider vinegar or another type) to two parts warm water.

Then, soak your feet for 15 to 20 minutes.

To finish, dry off your feet and apply your regular medication.

Repeat this daily until your athlete's foot has cleared.

If your athlete's foot hasn't gotten better after 3 weeks or it's getting worse, it's time to see a dermatologist or another qualified healthcare professional. You may need prescription treatment options to cure your athlete's foot. There are prescription-strength topical treatments, like creams and lotions. But your dermatologist might recommend an oral antifungal instead. This can more thoroughly treat the infection, according to Dr. Wong.

"Oral medication is especially useful for infections extending deep under the skin or involving the nails," Dr. Wong said. "Because this treatment may affect the liver or interact with other medications, your [prescriber] will regularly monitor you while you are taking oral antifungal therapy."

The most commonly prescribed oral medications are:

Terbinafine (Lamisil): The usual dose is 250 mg per day for 2 weeks.

Itraconazole : The usual dose is 200 mg twice daily for 1 week.

Fluconazole (Diflucan): The usual dose is 150 mg once weekly for 2 to 6 weeks.

If your athlete's foot is severe, you may also need medicated foot baths containing salicylic acid or aluminum acetate .

Dr. Wong added that "soaking your feet in a Burow's solution (aluminum acetate) twice a day can speed up healing."

To give treatments the best chance at curing your infection for good, follow these steps:

Dry your feet first: For topical medications, make sure your feet are fully dry before applying the medication. Remember to dry between your toes.

Follow the instructions: Whether you're using creams or pills, it's important to use the medication as directed. Some topical treatments should be applied once or twice per day. Others may need to be applied more frequently.

Don't stop once your feet seem better: Keep applying the medication for a month, even if your skin looks better and your symptoms are gone. This will make sure all the fungus is gone. Even a few lingering fungi can make your athlete's foot flare back up.

Practice prevention: Keep athlete's foot from coming back by using shower shoes around pools and locker rooms, avoiding sharing towels or shoes, and keeping your feet clean and dry.

The bottom line Athlete's foot (tinea pedis) is a fungal infection that develops on the feet and in between the toes. Typical symptoms include itchy, cracked skin between the toes or sides of the feet that can start to turn red or peel. You can treat athlete's foot at home with over-the-counter (OTC) antifungal creams, lotions, and powders. Home remedies like tea tree oil and hydrogen peroxide can ease symptoms, but they won't cure athlete's foot on their own. If your infection hasn't gone away after 3 to 4 weeks, it's time to see a healthcare professional. You may need prescription-strength treatment to cure your athlete's foot.

Images used with permission from VisualDx (www.visualdx.com)

References Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2024). Healthy habits: Foot hygiene . Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2024). Symptoms of ringworm and fungal nail infections . View All References (9) expand_more Crawford, F., et al. (2007). Topical treatments for fungal infections of the skin and nails of the foot . Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. Gupta, A. K., et al. (2021). The growing problem of antifungal resistance in onychomycosis and other superficial mycoses . American Journal of Clinical Dermatology. Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care. (2022). Athlete's foot: Learn more - what helps to get rid of athlete's foot? InformedHealth.org. Kelly, S., et al. (2023). Vinegar sock soak for tinea pedis or onychomycosis . Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. Letscher-Bru, V., et al. (2012). Antifungal activity of sodium bicarbonate against fungal agents causing superficial infections . Mycopathologia. Leyden, J. A. (1975). Aluminum chloride in the treatment of symptomatic athlete's foot . Journal of the American Medical Association Dermatology. Martin-Lopez, J. E. (2015). Athlete's foot: Oral antifungals . British Medical Journal Clinical Evidence. Niamat, H., et al. (2020). Efficacy of different vinegars as antifungal agents against Cryptococuss neoformans and Sarocladium kiliense . Pure and Applied Biology. Zubko, E. I., et al. (2013). Co-operative inhibitory effects of hydrogen peroxide and iodine against bacterial and yeast species . BioMed Central Research Notes. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined