Key takeaways: Gabapentin (Neurontin, Gralise, Horizant) can interact with medications and substances that make you sleepy. These include opioids like oxycodone (Roxicodone, Oxycontin), benzodiazepines like alprazolam (Xanax), and alcohol.

Gabapentin can interact with some over-the-counter (OTC) medications and supplements, too. These include antihistamines like diphenhydramine (Benadryl) as well as antacids that contain magnesium or aluminum.

Your prescriber and pharmacist can help you check for gabapentin interactions. Give them a current list of your medications, including over-the-counter products and supplements.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Gabapentin Gralise Horizant

Table of contents Opioids like oxycodone Benadryl Sedatives Alcohol Magnesium and aluminum Interaction with cannabis Contacting your healthcare team Bottom line References

GoodRx Health

Gabapentin (Neurontin) is an anticonvulsant (antiseizure) medication that's FDA approved to treat seizures and post-herpetic neuralgia (nerve pain from shingles ). It's also considered a first-choice treatment option for general nerve pain. But this is an off-label use.

Gabapentin is also available as Gralise , an extended-release ( ER ) formulation. It's approved for post-herpetic neuralgia. Another ER formulation ( Horizant ) is FDA approved for post-herpetic neuralgia and restless leg syndrome .

Though gabapentin has many uses, it can interact with other medications. Some gabapentin interactions may worsen the side effects of gabapentin , like dizziness and sleepiness. Others may make gabapentin less effective.

Promotion disclosure info Promotion disclosure info Save up to 82% on gabapentin with GoodRx Different pharmacies offer different prices for the same medication. GoodRx helps find the best price for you. See all coupons See all gabapentin coupons Promotion disclosure info Promotion disclosure info Save up to 82% on gabapentin with GoodRx Different pharmacies offer different prices for the same medication. GoodRx helps find the best price for you. See all coupons See all gabapentin coupons

Opioids are a group of medications that treat pain. Examples include oxycodone (Oxycontin, Roxicodone), hydrocodone (Hysingla ER), and tramadol (Conzip, Qdolo).

Gabapentin and opioids share some side effects. They can both cause tiredness and slow your breathing. Combining opioids with gabapentin makes these side effects more likely. Gabapentin can also increase the "high" that some people experience with opioids. And some research shows that taking gabapentin with opioids increases the risk of opioid-related deaths, including death from opioid overdose .

What's more, opioids are controlled substances , and gabapentin is also considered a controlled substance in some states . Controlled substances have a greater risk for dependence and addiction . Research shows that people who misuse opioids are more at risk for misusing gabapentin . This is why it's especially important to take gabapentin (and opioids) only as prescribed. It lowers your risk of misuse, side effects, and overdose.

In general, it's best to avoid combining opioids and gabapentin. However, if your prescriber believes you need this combination, talk to them about how to minimize your risk. And watch for side effects, like extreme sleepiness and trouble breathing. Seek immediate medical care if you experience these symptoms.

Good to know: If you're experiencing aches and pains while taking gabapentin, opioids aren't your only source of relief. In fact, they're usually not a first-choice option for pain. Over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers may be a better choice, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) and naproxen (Aleve). These medications aren't known to interact with gabapentin.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT What are gabapentin's side effects? Along with medication interactions, gabapentin has possible side effects to know about.

How quickly does gabapentin start working? You may see improvement in your nerve pain symptoms within a week . But full effects can take longer.

How does gabapentin differ from opioids? Gabapentin isn't an opioid, but they share some similarities .

Antihistamines treat many medical conditions. They can help with trouble sleeping, allergies, and itching. They work by blocking histamine . Histamine is a chemical that's involved in many processes in the body, such as regulating sleep. Examples of antihistamines include:

Hydroxyzine pamoate (Vistaril)

Loratadine (Claritin, Alavert)

Doxylamine (Unisom SleepTabs)

Diphenhydramine (Benadryl)

Some antihistamines, like Benadryl, Unisom SleepTabs, and Vistaril are sedating . So they can interact with gabapentin by causing too much sedation. Others, like loratadine, aren't known to cause much sleepiness and probably won't interact with gabapentin.

WHAT TO READ NEXT Popular stories this week Is Gabapentin Bad for Your Liver and Kidneys? 9 Gabapentin Side Effects Worth Knowing About Gabapentin for Anxiety: Dosing, Side Effects, and More Is Gabapentin a Controlled Substance? In Some States, Yes View more

Before you take gabapentin, talk to your prescriber. Give them a list of all the medications you take , even those that are OTC. And if you need an antihistamine while taking gabapentin, your pharmacist or prescriber can help you pick one that's less likely to interact.

Sedatives are a broad group of medications. They treat sleep problems, anxiety, and more. Examples of these prescription-only medications include:

Benzodiazepines, like lorazepam (Ativan) and alprazolam (Xanax)

Sleep medications, like zolpidem (Ambien, Edluar, and ZolpiMist) and eszopiclone (Lunesta)

Barbiturates like phenobarbital

Sedatives can have a variety of side effects. They may cause poor coordination, dizziness, and sleepiness. Gabapentin can cause these side effects, too. So it may be best to avoid taking it if you already take a sedative.

Other medications with sedative-like effects come with similar risks. These include muscle relaxers, such as cyclobenzaprine (Amrix), methocarbamol , and baclofen . If you take these, it's a good idea to talk to your prescriber and pharmacist before starting gabapentin. They can let you know if any medications you take could cause sedation.

If your prescriber thinks you need a sedative and gabapentin, you may need lower doses of one or both medications.

Alcohol affects many organs in the body, including the brain. It can impact your mood and decrease your alertness. In severe situations, it can even slow down your breathing.

Alcohol is known to interact with many medications, including gabapentin. Drinking alcohol while taking gabapentin can raise your risk of sleepiness and dizziness. So it may be best to avoid alcohol if you have a gabapentin prescription.

Let your prescriber know if you drink alcohol before starting gabapentin. They can help you decide if gabapentin is a safe option for you.

Some prescribers may recommend gabapentin to help treat alcohol use disorder . It's not FDA approved for this reason, but it has been shown to help people stay away from alcohol .

Magnesium is a part of many multivitamins. It's also a part of some antacids , which help relieve symptoms of heartburn . Examples include Mylanta Maximum Strength (aluminum hydroxide / magnesium hydroxide / simethicone) and Rolaids (calcium carbonate / magnesium hydroxide).

Magnesium and medications containing aluminum can lower gabapentin levels in the blood. This means that usual doses of gabapentin may not be as effective. It's a good idea to wait at least 2 hours after taking a medication containing aluminum or magnesium before taking a dose of gabapentin.

Gabapentin and cannabis can cause similar side effects, such as dizziness and drowsiness . So taking them together can worsen these effects. Although cannabis is sometimes used for nerve pain , it's not an FDA-approved medication.

It's best to avoid combining gabapentin and cannabis unless you've discussed it with a healthcare professional. They can make recommendations about what cannabis products and dosages may be best for you.

Always talk to your prescriber and pharmacist before starting gabapentin. Give them an up-to-date medication list. Include both prescription and OTC medications, as well as supplements. This can help them check for gabapentin interactions. And if you drink alcohol, make sure to let your prescriber know before starting gabapentin.

If you're experiencing signs of a gabapentin interaction, let your prescriber know right away. This may include excessive sleepiness or dizziness. If the symptoms are severe, such as slowed breathing or confusion, seek immediate medical care. These symptoms can be life-threatening.

The bottom line Gabapentin (Neurontin, Gralise, Horizant) is a medication that's used to treat nerve pain, seizures, and more. But like most medications, it has possible drug interactions. This includes interactions with opioids like oxycodone (Roxicodone, Oxycontin), benzodiazepines like alprazolam (Xanax), and alcohol. It can also interact with over-the-counter antihistamines like diphenhydramine (Benadryl) as well as antacids containing magnesium or aluminum. Talk with your prescriber and pharmacist before starting gabapentin. They can help you check for gabapentin interactions. If you take gabapentin and you're having serious symptoms, seek emergency care. This includes slowed breathing, slurred speech, or confusion.

References Bates, D., et al. (2019). A comprehensive algorithm for management of neuropathic pain . Pain Medicine. Bryant Ranch Prepack. (20223. Gabapentin [package insert] . View All References (4) expand_more Gomes, T., et al. (2017). Gabapentin, opioids, and the risk of opioid-related death: A population-based nested case-control study . PLOS Medicine. Mason, B. J., et al. (2014). Gabapentin treatment for alcohol dependence: A randomized controlled trial . JAMA Internal Medicine. Patel, R. H., et al. (2023). Biochemistry, histamine . StatPearls. Smith, R. V., et al. (2016). Gabapentin misuse, abuse and diversion: A systematic review . Addiction. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined