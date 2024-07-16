Key takeaways: Methocarbamol is a prescription muscle relaxer. It's usually well-tolerated, but side effects are possible.

Mild side effects typically include drowsiness, dizziness, and headaches. These side effects can usually be managed at home.

More serious methocarbamol side effects include trouble with physical or mental abilities, as well as seizures.

Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxer that relieves muscle pain and discomfort. If you're having these muscle-related symptoms, the last thing you want to deal with is medication side effects. While not everyone has side effects with methocarbamol, there are still risks to keep in mind.

Your prescriber will review methocarbamol dosage options and drug interactions when prescribing this medication to you. They may also recommend tips for managing certain risks. Below, we'll cover five methocarbamol side effects and how to manage them.

Methocarbamol is usually well-tolerated . But side effects are possible, and they can have an impact on your daily activities. Mild side effects may include:

Drowsiness

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Blurry vision

Headache

Upset stomach

Nausea

Metallic taste in your mouth

Itching

While serious side effects are rare, they're possible. Examples include:

Seizures

Confusion and memory problems

Slowed breathing

Low heart rate

Low blood pressure

Low white blood cell counts

Drowsiness is a possible methocarbamol side effect. This is because methocarbamol is thought to work partly on the brain to relieve muscle pain. But its effect on the brain may also be why it causes drowsiness. However, it's less likely to cause sleepiness than other muscle relaxers.

Methocarbamol is often taken multiple times a day , so avoiding drowsiness throughout the day may not be possible. If you're feeling tired, avoid activities that require you to be alert. These include driving, operating heavy machinery, or taking care of young children.

Methocarbamol is typically only meant to be taken for a short period of time. But if your drowsiness doesn't improve and it's affecting your daily life, talk with your healthcare team. They may recommend lowering your dose or switching you to another medication.

It's also important to note that several medications you take may cause drowsiness . So avoiding methocarbamol with these medications may be necessary. Examples include opioids, benzodiazepines, and sleep medications.

Dizziness is another possible methocarbamol side effect. But like drowsiness, there are many causes of dizziness . So it may not always be due to the methocarbamol you're taking.

If you're dizzy, avoid doing activities that require alertness. And make sure you have something to hold on to when changing positions, such as standing up from a seated position. Sit down or rest until your dizziness passes. This can help you avoid falls and injuries.

If your dizziness doesn't go away or gets worse, there could be another cause. In this case, you should check with your prescriber about what to do next.

Headache is a common side effect of several medications. It can also occur with methocarbamol, but it's usually mild and resolves on its own.

In the meantime, you can try a few things at home to manage your headaches. Staying hydrated, exercising, and reducing stress can help you prevent and manage headaches. Over-the-counter (OTC) medications such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) might also help. But check with your prescriber before trying these medications, as they're not the best options for everyone.

If your headaches worsen or become severe, talk to your prescriber right away. This could be a sign that something else is going on .

Methocarbamol and other muscle relaxers are considered sedative -like medications. Sedative-like medications can lead to poor coordination, forgetfulness, and trouble concentrating. This might make it difficult to fulfill your usual responsibilities, including driving .

When you first start taking methocarbamol, avoid driving or doing anything that requires focus. After you see how it affects you, you and your prescriber can decide if it's safe for you to resume your normal activities.

Seizures are a possible but rare methocarbamol side effect . People with epilepsy (seizure disorder), may be more likely to experience seizures while taking methocarbamol. Seizures are also more likely with high doses of methocarbamol.

Before starting this medication, let your prescriber know if you have a history of seizures. They may suggest an alternative medication or recommend closer monitoring.

The bottom line Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxer. It treats muscle pain and spasms. While it's usually well-tolerated, side effects are possible. Mild side effects include dizziness, drowsiness, and headaches. More serious side effects include impaired physical or mental abilities, and seizures. If you experience methocarbamol side effects, let your prescriber know. They may recommend a lower dose, or switching to another medication altogether.

