Key takeaways: Carisoprodol (Soma) is a muscle relaxer. Common carisoprodol side effects include drowsiness, dizziness, and headaches. These side effects can typically be managed at home.

Carisoprodol is a controlled substance that can lead to dependence and misuse. Other rare but serious carisoprodol side effects include seizures and overdose.

If you have a history of substance use disorder, talk to a healthcare professional before taking carisoprodol. The medication may not be the best option for you.

Table of contents Side effect summary Drowsiness Dizziness Headaches Dependence Seizures Overdose Bottom line References

GoodRx Health

Carisoprodol (Soma) is a prescription-only muscle relaxer. It's used to treat musculoskeletal pain in adults. Musculoskeletal pain can affect the muscles, joints, bones, and tissue. It can also limit your movement and affect your quality of life.

Carisoprodol is only meant to be taken for a few weeks. But despite being a short-term treatment, there are possible side effects to be aware of. Most of these side effects are typically mild and can be managed at home. But some carisoprodol side effects are more serious and may require emergency care.

As mentioned, carisoprodol's common side effects are often mild and can be managed at home. These include:

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Headaches

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Muscle relaxer side effects: Most muscle relaxers share several common side effects. Learn about these common side effects and how to manage them .

Best muscle relaxers for neck and back pain: Certain muscle relaxers might be better than others for neck and back pain . However, there's not much evidence to support their use for this type of pain.

Carisoprodol dosages: Knowing the typical and maximum carisoprodol dosage can help you get the most out of your medication and keep you safe.

But there are also some serious potential side effects to be aware of if you or a loved one is taking carisoprodol. These include:

Dependence and misuse

Overdose

Seizures

Below, we'll go into more detail about six carisoprodol side effects and risks to watch out for.

The most common carisoprodol side effect is drowsiness . This affects about 15% of people who take the medication. But it's more likely with higher dosages of carisoprodol.

While drowsiness from carisoprodol is typically mild, it can affect your daily life and prevent you from completing tasks. You should avoid doing activities that require your full attention when you first start taking carisoprodol and anytime your dosage changes. This includes driving and dealing with heavy objects or machinery. Once you see how carisoprodol affects you, you can talk to your prescriber about resuming these activities.

Additionally, you may need to avoid certain medications and substances while taking carisoprodol. For example, opioids such as oxycodone (Roxicodone, Oxycontin) and benzodiazepines such as alprazolam (Xanax) can significantly increase your risk of drowsiness with carisoprodol. Drinking alcohol with the medication can also increase your risk of drowsiness. And these aren't the only medications and substances that can cause increased drowsiness, so talk to your prescriber and pharmacist about what else you may need to avoid.

Dizziness is another possible carisoprodol side effect, although it's less common than drowsiness. Like drowsiness, dizziness can impair your ability to drive and do other tasks that require your full attention.

Dizziness can also increase your risk of falls and injuries, especially if you are over 65 years old . This is why the American Geriatrics Society doesn't recommend carisoprodol for people over 65, especially in combination with other medications that increase fall risk.

If you feel dizzy while taking carisoprodol, find a safe place to sit down. You can also try drinking water or eating a snack, which may help. If you have frequent dizzy spells, talk with your prescriber. There are many possible causes for dizziness, so they may want to evaluate you further.

Headaches with carisoprodol are less common than dizziness and drowsiness, but they can happen. If you're experiencing mild headaches after starting treatment with carisoprodol, make sure you're staying hydrated and exercising regularly. Stress-relieving activities, such as breathing exercises and meditation, and relaxation may also help.

Headaches can be caused by many medical conditions and medications. So speak to your prescriber if you experience a headache that lasts a long time or is more painful than usual. They may want to evaluate you further.

Carisoprodol is a controlled substance , which means that it can cause dependence . This is when your body is physically dependent on a substance and likely to experience withdrawal symptoms without it. Carisoprodol is more likely to cause dependence with long-term use.

Symptoms of withdrawal from carisoprodol may include tremors, anxiety, and trouble sleeping. If you've been taking carisoprodol for a long time, speak to your prescriber before stopping treatment with the medication. It may be better for you to stop taking it gradually over time rather than all at once.

Carisoprodol can also lead to misuse or substance use disorder . Signs of misuse may include taking the medication for a longer period of time or at a higher dosage than what's recommended. You may also experience cravings for carisoprodol or have difficulty stopping the medication.

If you notice any of these signs, talk to your prescriber right away about next steps. And if you have a history of a substance use disorder, let your prescriber know before taking carisoprodol, as it may not be the best option for you.

If you or someone you know struggles with substance use, help is available. Call SAMHSA's National Helpline at1-800-662-4357 to learn about resources in your area.

Seizures are a rare but serious carisoprodol side effect. This is more likely if you take too much carisoprodol, or if you take it with another substance that can increase your risk of seizures. Benzodiazepines, opioids, and alcohol can all increase this risk.

Signs of seizures can include stiffening of the body and jerking muscle movements. If you notice symptoms of a seizure in yourself or someone else taking carisoprodol, go to the nearest emergency room.

Taking too much carisoprodol can lead to an overdose and be life-threatening. Other serious potential side effects of taking too much carisoprodol include coma, serotonin syndrome , and low blood pressure ( hypotension ).

The risk of carisoprodol overdose is higher if you drink alcohol or take any other medications that can cause overdose. Examples of medications that can have this effect include benzodiazepines, opioids, and illegal drugs .

If you think you may have taken too much carisoprodol or an unsafe combination of substances, seek emergency care. Even if your symptoms don't feel severe, seeking medical care will help you stay safe if your symptoms worsen.

The bottom line Carisoprodol (Soma) is a muscle relaxer used for short-term treatment of musculoskeletal pain in adults. Common and typically mild carisoprodol side effects include dizziness, drowsiness, and headaches. Often, these side effects can be managed at home. More serious carisoprodol side effects include misuse, seizures, and overdose. By taking carisoprodol exactly as prescribed, you can help prevent side effects and minimize your risk of misuse and overdose.

References 2023 American Geriatrics Society Beers Criteria Update Expert Panel. (2023). American Geriatrics Society 2023 updated AGS Beers Criteria for potentially inappropriate medication use in older adults . Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Bryant Ranch Prepack. (2024). Carisoprodol - carisoprodol tablet [package insert] . View All References (1) expand_more World Health Organization. (2022). Musculoskeletal health . GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined