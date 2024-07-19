Key takeaways: Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell. People with multiple myeloma may not have any symptoms at first.

Early signs of multiple myeloma include bone pain, anemia, and difficulty fighting off infections.

Many of the symptoms of multiple myeloma are nonspecific, which means they can be caused by other, more common conditions.

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Multiple myeloma is a rare type of blood cancer. Fewer than 1 in 100 people will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma in their lifetime.

People with multiple myeloma often don't have any symptoms at first. But as the condition progresses, early signs of multiple myeloma appear.

Multiple myeloma can interfere with your body's ability to fight infection, make healthy red blood cells, and maintain strong bones. Let's look more closely at how this condition affects your body in order to understand the early symptoms of multiple myeloma.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT What's it like to live with multiple myeloma? One man shares his inspiring, decades-long journey .

Some people are more likely to develop multiple myeloma. Learn more about which risk factors increase the chance of developing this condition.

Taking lenalidomide (Revlimid) for multiple myeloma? Here's what to know about side effects from this medication.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells . Plasma cells are white blood cells found in your bone marrow. They make antibodies (proteins that help the immune system target harmful invaders).

Multiple myeloma begins when abnormal plasma cells grow out of control. This usually starts inside bones where your bone marrow is most active like your:

Spine

Skull

Rib cage

Pelvis

Humerus

Femur

Over time, the abnormal plasma cells take over and "crowd out" other cells in the bone marrow. This makes it harder for your body to make healthy white blood cells (to fight infection), red blood cells (to carry oxygen), and platelets (to stop bleeding).

The other problem with multiple myeloma is that cancerous plasma cells keep making antibodies. Rather than helping your immune system, these antibodies can build up in your blood, damage your kidneys, and even attack healthy parts of your body.

Multiple myeloma can cause a wide range of symptoms. Let's look at six early signs of multiple myeloma.

Bone pain is one of the most common symptoms of multiple myeloma. Any bone can be affected but it's often bone in your back, ribs, or hips. Bone pain from multiple myeloma may feel like a dull ache that's worse with movement.

People with multiple myeloma are also more likely to have broken bones (fractures). Multiple myeloma weakens the bones. As a result, bones can break after an injury that wouldn't normally cause much damage.

People with multiple myeloma may feel weak or become easily short of breath. That's because people with multiple myeloma are often anemic (have a low red blood cell count).

Red blood cells carry oxygen in your blood. When a person is anemic they can quickly run out of energy because their cells are struggling to get enough oxygen. Anemia is an extremely common symptom of multiple myeloma - in fact 60% of people with multiple myeloma have anemia at the time they're diagnosed.

People with multiple myeloma are 15 times more likely to have an infection than those who don't. In multiple myeloma, the immune system doesn't work well for a couple of reasons:

The bone marrow cannot produce enough white blood cells.

The antibodies being made by the abnormal plasma cells don't work like they're supposed to.

The result is that there aren't enough healthy white blood cells or antibodies to fight infections.

Many people are told to increase the amount of calcium in their diet. So it may be surprising to learn that high levels of calcium in your blood can be dangerous. When bones are broken down, large amounts of calcium are released into your bloodstream. High calcium levels can cause:

Constipation

Nausea

Vomiting

Weakness

Confusion

Decreased appetite

Increased thirst

Increased urination

If calcium levels get too high it can cause a coma or even cause your heart to stop.

The kidneys are at risk of injury in multiple myeloma. High calcium levels and lots of extra antibodies in your bloodstream can damage your kidneys. Experts estimate that as many as half of people with multiple myeloma have kidney injury at the time they're diagnosed.

Most of the time, there are no symptoms of kidney damage until it's very severe. People with kidney failure can have symptoms like decreased urine output, leg swelling, and itchy skin.

Increased protein in your blood can cause the blood to be too thick, which is called hyperviscosity . This can happen to people with multiple myeloma if the cancerous plasma cells make too many antibodies. Hyperviscosity can affect blood flow to your brain and lead to confusion or dizziness. It can also lead to symptoms of a stroke , including:

Difficulty speaking

Double vision

Balance problems

Weakness on one side of your body

The symptoms of multiple myeloma can also be caused by conditions other than multiple myeloma. And most people with the above symptoms don't have multiple myeloma. Talk with your healthcare professional about your symptoms as soon as possible.

But some symptoms are more serious. Seek out urgent medical care if you have:

Severe bone pain: If you have bone pain that isn't going away over time, or if you think you may have a broken bone, you should see a healthcare professional.

Loss of bladder or bowel control: A fracture of the spine can put pressure on your spinal cord, called spinal cord compression . People with spinal cord compression often have severe back pain plus sudden weakness in their arms or legs. Depending on where the spinal cord is compressed, it can also cause incontinence or make you unable to pass urine.

Dehydration from severe nausea and vomiting: If you're having severe nausea and vomiting, you can quickly become dehydrated. Symptoms of dehydration include decreased urine output, weakness, or dizziness.

Weight loss: If you're losing weight without trying, or losing more than you would normally expect to with dieting, you should see a healthcare professional.

Shortness of breath or weakness: There are many possible causes for feeling tired or short of breath. Anemia is one of them.

Confusion or signs of stroke: If you have symptoms like sudden difficulty speaking, double vision, balance problems, or weakness on one side of your body, you should go to the emergency room.

How is multiple myeloma diagnosed? expand_more Multiple myeloma is usually diagnosed with a bone marrow biopsy . This is a procedure where a sample of bone marrow is removed and examined under a microscope. But only people with signs of multiple myeloma on blood and urine tests need to have a biopsy. Who is at highest risk of developing multiple myeloma? expand_more The risk of multiple myeloma increases with age. It's most common in people aged 65 and older. Other risk factors for multiple myeloma include a family history of multiple myeloma and having another plasma cell disorder .

The bottom line Multiple myeloma is cancer of the plasma cells that most often affects adults over age 65. People with multiple myeloma often don't have early symptoms. But as the cancer progresses, bone pain, fatigue, infections, and kidney problems can happen. However, these symptoms can also be caused by many other conditions. Your healthcare professional can help you investigate the underlying cause if you have symptoms of multiple myeloma.

References American Cancer Society. (2018). Signs and symptoms of multiple myeloma . American Kidney Foundation. (2022). Kidney failure (ESRD) - Symptoms, causes and treatment options . View All References (8) expand_more Canadian Cancer Society. (n.d.). Diagnosis of multiple myeloma . Canadian Cancer Society. (2023). Spinal cord compression . Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. (n.d.). Understanding multiple myeloma . National Cancer Institute. (n.d.). Cancer stat facts: Myeloma . National Cancer Institute. (n.d.). Plasma cell . NHS. (2021). Symptoms: Multiple myeloma . University of Rochester Medical Center. (n.d.). Multiple myeloma: Risk factors . Vakiti, A., et al. (2024). Renal disease in monoclonal gammopathies . StatPearls. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined