Key takeaways: If you get something in your eye, be sure not to panic. Usually, your eye waters enough to flush it out on its own.

You may need to seek medical attention for an eye exam if you have pain and tearing that persists for more than a few hours.

If you get something in your eye and lose vision, or if you get a chemical in your eye, you should get medical care immediately.

For most people, the pain and discomfort of something landing in your eye is all too familiar. And the whole world stops until you can get it out. Usually, your eyelids and eyelashes act as a natural barrier . And your natural blink reflex conveniently sweeps away larger objects.

But, as you've likely experienced, smaller objects can still find their way in. This can happen in the comfort of your own home or outside in windy and dusty environments. Another way small objects get into your eye is when you rub your eyelids with a soiled hand.

Let's take a closer look at how you can safely get something out of your eye - and when you should instead seek medical attention right away.

When an object lands in your eye, it usually finds a place to settle. Places where it may lodge include:

Under your eyelids

In the conjunctiva (white surface of your eye)

In the cornea (clear outer layer of the eye)

The eye has a big network of nerves that helps to coordinate sensation and the blink reflex. The cornea is the most densely innervated area of the body. It's actually 300 to 600 times more sensitive than skin.

And this is a good thing. Without this degree of sensation, you wouldn't know - or feel - when a harmful object enters your eye. The cornea is perfectly programmed to protect your eye from injury and vision loss.

Any number of foreign objects can land in the eye and cause a great deal of discomfort and tearing. The most common culprit is your own eyelash.

Other things that can get stuck in your eye may include:

Dirt

Bits of metal

Pollen

Animal hairs

Bugs

Contact lenses

Dried mucous

Makeup particles

Your tears will flush out most objects that land in your eye. And you can use a clean finger to gently remove other particles. The key is to do it safely without risking damage to the surface of the eye.

Let's review six tips to try at home if you get something stuck in your eye:

Make sure you can see. Find a well-lit place where you can look in the mirror. This will help you identify the foreign body in your eye and where it's located. Wash your hands with soap and water. This is important to remove any unwanted particles and prevent infection. Look at all surfaces of your eye. These include the cornea, the conjunctiva, and under the eyelids. To look under the eyelids, use an index finger to gently pull your lower eyelid down and away from the eyeball. Check for debris in this lower pocket. If the discomfort is under your upper eyelid, then gently pull the upper eyelid up and off the eyeball. Rotate your eyes in every direction. This may help small objects to drop down into view. Be gentle. If you see an object on the white part of your eye, try to gently touch the object and lift it directly off your eye. If an object is in the center of the eye, try to blink a few times until it moves to the white part of the eye. Flush your eye. You can start by splashing water in your eye over the sink. You may also fill a small cup with water or saline eye wash. To do this, place the rim of the cup around your eye, keeping your face down. Briskly tip your head back, leaving your eye open to let the cup of water wash into the eye. Repeat this as many times as necessary.

Sometimes, it's easier to get something out of your eye if you have a second set of hands. You'll still want to follow all the steps above. But if someone is available to help you, there are some things that may make it easier:

Have clean hands. Make sure your assistant cleans their hands with soap and water first. Get a clear view. They should pull your eyelid in the opposite direction that you're looking. For example, if you're looking up toward the ceiling, your assistant should pull your lower eyelid down. If you're looking down, they should pull your upper eyelid up. This helps them get a clear look at every part of your eye. Use a container of water. Your assistant can pour clean water from a bottle or other container to help wash the object out of your eye. This can help whether or not you can see the object in your eye. Use extra caution if you're helping a young child or baby. Young children and babies may rub their eyes more when they have something stuck in their eye. And this can make things worse. When in doubt, take young children to a healthcare professional tohelp remove foreign objects from the eye.

If you've tried to get something out of your eye but ended up having trouble along the way, it's best to stop. This is because an object that's having a hard time coming out can scratch your eyeball, causing a corneal abrasion. Corneal abrasions should be evaluated by a healthcare professional because they make it more likely that your eye will develop an infection.

Here are some other reasons that you should get medical attention right away:

You have decreased vision or loss of vision.

There's something penetrating into your eyeball.

You have severe pain or redness in your eye.

You have a strong chemical (like an industrial acid or base) in your eye.

There's metal in your eye.

Your eye is bulging.

Sleeping with something in your eye isn't a good idea. You should do everything you can to get the object out before you go to bed at night. Leaving something in your eye for a long period of time can lead to an eye infection. Even leaving certain contact lenses in your eye overnight can cause an infection of the outer layer of your eye - bacterial keratitis .

Having something in your eye is usually pretty irritating. So, chances are you'll want to get it out before you go to sleep anyway. But if you're having trouble removing it, make sure to seek medical attention.

There are a few things you shouldn't do if something is stuck in your eye. Remember to avoid:

Using any sharp objects near the eye: Avoid using tweezers or other instruments to remove a foreign object. Judging how far your hand is from your eyeball is very difficult when looking in the mirror.

Touching your cornea: Avoid touching the center part of the eye directly. This is very painful, and you can easily give yourself a corneal abrasion. Even using a cotton-tip applicator can cause a corneal abrasion if you use it directly on the cornea.

Vigorously rubbing your eyelids: If a piece of metal or sand gets in the eye, rubbing your eyelids can cause tiny scratches on the surface of your eye.

Delaying treatment: If you experience vision loss or even decreased vision, you should avoid trying to get the object out on your own and you should get medical attention immediately. Changes to your vision usually means there's a more serious problem going on.

Managing a piercing injury: If something has pierced your eyeball, you shouldn't try to remove it on your own. When something has pierced through your eye, it can cause a dangerous condition known as a globe rupture . This needs to be evaluated by a healthcare professional immediately.

Managing a metal object: Having metal in your eye can cause a permanent " rust ring ." If you ever get metal in your eye, it's best to get medical care immediately instead of trying to take care of the issue at home.

An irritated eye often heals overnight or sometimes even in a few hours. Major irritation can take 1 to 2 days to settle down.

If the irritation persists for more than 1 to 2 days, it's best to schedule a visit with your eye care professional. An eye care professional will:

Use a microscope to inspect the surface of your eye for small objects

Check underneath your eyelids to look for both small and large objects

Check for scratches on the surface of your eye

Screen for any infections

Rule out any other potential causes of irritation

If a foreign object is still present, they can use special tools to locate and remove the object without damaging your eye.

Sometimes, the eye can still feel irritated even after you remove the foreign object. Using over-the-counter (OTC) artificial tears or lubricating drops can help soothe your eye. They may also help speed up your recovery.

But be careful to avoid eye drops that promise to remove eye redness . These can worsen eye irritation when used for prolonged periods.

Many eye conditions can cause the sensation of something being stuck in the eye. That's why it's important to get an eye exam if your symptoms persist. Examples may include:

Dry eye

Blepharitis (inflammation of the eyelids)

Stye (infected eyelid gland)

Chalazion (blocked eyelid oil gland)

Conjunctivitis (pink eye)

Keratitis (inflammation of the cornea)

Contact lens overwear

Corneal abrasion

The bottom line There are some simple at-home tricks you can use to clear your eye of a foreign object. Remember to be patient and gentle to avoid further eye irritation or injury. Most small particles will wash away with tears. But for stubborn objects, you may need to flush your eyes. If your symptoms persist, seek care from an eye care professional. They can help figure out what's causing your symptoms and find the best treatment for you.

