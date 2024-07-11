Key takeaways: Januvia (sitagliptin) is FDA-approved to treat Type 2 diabetes. It's available as an oral tablet that's taken once daily.

On average, a 1-month supply of Januvia can cost anywhere from $500 to $700, depending on the pharmacy you choose.

You can save money by using Januvia coupons, alternative medications, or patient assistance programs.

If you have Type 2 diabetes, your healthcare professional may want to prescribe Januvia (sitagliptin) as part of your treatment plan. The average retail price for a 30-day supply can range anywhere from $500 to $700. And since no generic version of Januvia exists, your cost can still be hundreds of dollars even with insurance.

Luckily, you can save money with discounts, coupons, and other programs. Here's all you need to know about Januvia, including how to keep your costs down.

This is up in the air. The brand-name version has market exclusivity in the U.S. until May 2026 . As a result of a number of lawsuit settlements, however, Januvia's manufacturer, Merck, has agreed to allow several companies to bring generic versions of Januvia to the market sooner, under certain conditions.

For example, Zituvio (sitagliptin), which is manufactured by Zydus, was FDA-approved in October 2023 . An authorized generic version of Zituvio, marketed as sitagliptin, is now commercially available in the U.S. This could reduce the cost of treatment if you need sitagliptin. This version of sitagliptin is also approved to treat Type 2 diabetes in adults, so your healthcare professional may opt to prescribe it instead of Januvia.

However, no date is set in stone for when more generic versions will be available. The FDA must give its approval to any other potential generics first. So, it's still a wait-and-see situation.

Below, we discuss six ways you can save on Januvia, whether you have insurance or not.

Insurance isn't the only way to save on your prescriptions. Whether you have a high copay or no insurance, GoodRx offers discounts for Januvia and generic sitagliptin online and via app.

To get a GoodRx coupon, look up your prescription on the GoodRx website or mobile app . Click "set your location" to find deals for pharmacies near you. Even if you're insured, it's worth checking to compare prices.

Merck offers a manufacturer savings card to privately insured individuals who meet certain eligibility requirements. If you qualify, you could pay as little as $5 per prescription, and the coupon can be used once every 30 days. You can save up to $150 each time you fill your prescription, for up to a 90-day supply per prescription fill.

Your Januvia coupon cannot be combined with a prescription savings card, free trial, or other offers. If you are covered under Medicaid or don't have insurance, you are not eligible to use this coupon. Before you fill your prescription, check your coupon's expiration date and review the eligibility rules to ensure the coupon is valid.

If you have health insurance, you may be able to split the cost of your medication with your insurance company. Most employer-sponsored health plans and Medicare cover Januvia. Review your health plan to get a better understanding of your coverage. You'll also want to determine the following:

Is prior authorization required?

Do you have a copay?

How much is your deductible ?

Januvia (sitagliptin) itself does not have a lower-cost generic available. Luckily, there are many diabetes medications that do. Each of them manages your blood sugar in different ways. Your prescriber can suggest which ones might suit you best. Here's a list of some alternative medications that treat Type 2 diabetes:

Actos (pioglitazone)

Amaryl (glimepiride)

Farxiga (dapagliflozin)

Metformin is a common first-choice diabetes medication that can lower A1C levels by 1% to 2%. If you're receiving Januvia and metformin, consider Janumet , which combines both in one pill. But remember, switching to Janumet requires a new prescription.

MerckHelps offers a patient assistance program for individuals without insurance who have limited incomes. If you qualify, you can receive your medication at no cost for up to 1 year. If you are still experiencing financial or medical hardship after a year, you can reapply. Review the application requirements to determine if you qualify, and call 1-800-727-5400 if you have any questions.

Medicine manufacturers, including Merck, sometimes send samples of brand-name medications to healthcare professionals. These samples can be given to individuals who might otherwise have difficulty paying for their medicine every month. You can ask your healthcare professionals about free samples. Sometimes the healthcare office may have a limited supply of Januvia on hand. They also can request samples, vouchers, or coupons directly from Merck.

The bottom line If you have Type 2 diabetes, your healthcare professional may recommend Januvia. Using coupons or manufacturer copay cards can significantly lower your cost. If you don't have insurance, you may qualify for the manufacturer's patient assistance program.

