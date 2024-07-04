Key takeaways: Shoulder bursitis causes pain in the top and front of the shoulder. It's worse with movements overhead or repetitive activities.

Shoulder stretches are an important part of treatment. They maintain mobility and promote normal joint alignment to take pressure off of the bursae.

Exercises that strengthen your postural muscles and rotator cuff will help support your shoulder and prevent re-injury.

Many people experience shoulder pain. In fact, up to 70% of people will have it at some point in their lives. The shoulder is a complicated joint with many parts, which makes it susceptible to injury.

Small, fluid-filled sacs called bursae provide cushion and reduce friction between your bones and tendons. Experts recently discovered that they may also promote healing in your shoulder. But when they become irritated and inflamed, you feel it as pain. In the shoulder, this is called shoulder bursitis or subacromial bursitis . Symptoms include:

Pain with movement, especially overhead or out to the side

Tenderness to touch on the top of the shoulder

Swelling

Pain when lying on your shoulder

Stiffness

If you have sharp pain at the top of your shoulder or discomfort with overhead movements, you may have shoulder bursitis. The good news is, it can often be treated with at-home methods, including shoulder bursitis exercises. Research shows they can help decrease pain and improve function for people with shoulder bursitis.

The first half of the exercises below are meant to maintain your range of motion. Because your shoulder hurts when you move it, you may not be taking it through its full range of motion. This can lead to stiffness - and even can progress to frozen shoulder , a condition that causes severe loss of movement. Try to do these exercises once or twice a day. You should feel a stretch, but keep it in your pain-free range. You can progress the stretches gradually.

The other exercises are for strengthening. Specifically, they strengthen the rotator cuff muscles that support your shoulder. Exercises that target your posture are also included to ensure your shoulder joint is in an optimal position to avoid injury (see section "what shoulder bursitis" below). If you can get through the stretching exercises without pain, you're ready to proceed with strengthening.

The exercises shouldn't be painful. Go slowly and progress as tolerated.

The pendulum exercise is a great way to relieve pain, especially in the early stages of shoulder bursitis. This gentle passive exercise increases blood flow, helps prevent shoulder stiffness, and opens up the space in your shoulder to relieve pain. You can do this several times a day. But be sure to do it passively - in other words, don't use your muscles to swing your arm.

Step 1: Hold onto a chair or table and bend at the waist, letting your affected arm dangle down.

Step 2: Relax your arm, as you gently rock your body to move your arm in a circular motion.

Step 3: Make sure you aren't actively moving your arm. Let the swaying of your body move your arm.

Step 4: Reverse the motion of your body to move your arm in a circulation motion in the other direction.

Step 5: Move your body to let your arm swing forward and backward.

Step 6: Move your body to let your arm swing side to side.

Step 7: Move your arm 5-10 times in each direction.

This shoulder extension stretch improves range of motion with extension. This allows you full motion with raising your arm over your head.

Step 1: Stand arms-length away from a sturdy chair or countertop.

Step 2: Place both hands on the surface with your elbows straight.

Step 3: Lower your trunk by bending your knees, feeling the stretch in your shoulders.

Step 4: Your affected arm may not be as flexible as your unaffected arm. The goal is for your affected side to have the same range of motion as the unaffected side.

Step 5: Hold the stretch for 30 seconds.

Step 6: Stand up and relax.

Step 7: Repeat 3-5 times.

This behind-the-back stretch increases range of motion with internal rotation. You'll need a towel for this exercise.

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Place a towel over the shoulder of the nonaffected shoulder, letting the end of the towel hang down your back.

Step 3: Reach behind and hold onto the end of the towel with your affected arm.

Step 4: Slowly pull up on the towel with your unaffected arm, which will pull your affected arm deeper into the stretch.

Step 5: Stay within your pain-free range.

Step 6: Hold for 10-15 seconds.

Step 7: Relax your arm back to the starting position.

Step 8: Repeat 3-5 times.

Note: If your shoulder is too stiff to reach behind and grab the towel, start out by just placing your hand on the affected side into your back pocket, with your palm up. Try to keep it in that position for 30 to 45 seconds. This is a good first step in stretching in internal rotation.

This posterior capsule stretch reduces tightness in the posterior shoulder. This is important as it helps ensure the shoulder joint is moving in the correct alignment, which takes pressure off of the bursae. This helps reduce pain and improve shoulder mobility .

Step 1: Lift your affected arm up to shoulder height in front of you.

Step 2: Keeping your palm down, stretch it across your body at shoulder height.

Step 3: Use your other hand to push your arm above the elbow for a deeper stretch.

Step 4: Hold for 15-30 seconds.

Step 5: Repeat 3-5 times.

This internal rotation exercise strengthens the rotator cuff muscles that support your shoulder. You'll need a resistance band for this exercise.

Step 1: Tie a knot in a resistance band and shut it in a door at about waist height.

Step 2: Bend the elbow of your affected arm. Place a small, rolled-up towel between your elbow and body for added support. You can skip this step if it's uncomfortable.

Step 3: Stand with your affected side toward the door.

Step 4: Hold onto the resistance band with your affected arm. Keeping your elbow bent at 90 degrees, rotate your forearm toward your body.

Step 5: Rotate your forearm until it touches your belly. Your elbow should stay at your side throughout this motion.

Step 6: Slowly return to the starting position.

Step 7: Do 12-15 reps.

Step 8: Repeat 2-3 sets. Repeat on the other arm.

This external rotation exercise also strengthens the rotator cuff. Instead of pulling the resistance band in, you'll be pulling it out. These exercises work your shoulder differently but both are important for a strong, healthy shoulder joint.

Step 1: Tie a knot in a resistance band and shut it in a door at about waist height.

Step 2: Bend your elbow and place a small rolled-up towel between your elbow on the affected side and body for added support. You can skip this step if it's uncomfortable.

Step 3: Stand with your affected side away from the door, as you'll be pulling the band out.

Step 4: Hold onto the resistance band with your affected arm and, keeping your elbow bent at 90 degrees, rotate your forearm away from your body.

Step 5: Rotate your forearm away from your body. Your elbow should stay at your side throughout this motion.

Step 6: Rotate it back to the starting position.

Step 7: Do 12-15 reps.

Step 8: Repeat 2-3 sets. Repeat on the other arm.

The resistance rows exercise strengthens the postural muscles that keep your shoulder joint in the right alignment to take pressure off of the bursae. You'll need a resistance band for this exercise. You can also do this exercise at the gym using cable pulleys.

Step 1: Loop a resistance band around a sturdy object, such as a bedpost. Place the end of the band in each hand.

Step 2: The band should be slightly above belly button height.

Step 3: Place one foot slightly in front of the other. Holding on to the resistance band, pull your elbows back in a rowing motion with both arms.

Step 4: Squeeze your shoulder blades together as you pull back.

Step 5: Continue rowing for 12-15 repetitions.

Step 6: Repeat 2-3 sets.

If you have shoulder pain that lasts longer than a few days, it's important to see a healthcare professional to get an accurate diagnosis. Delaying treatment can cause a loss of mobility and function. It's also important to rule out other issues, like a rotator cuff tear .

In the meantime, avoid any activities that increase your pain. This can include:

Repetitive overhead movements: This includes activities like painting ceilings, cleaning windows, throwing, and exercises like pull-ups.

Lifting weights overhead: Exercises like the shoulder press or bench press, in which you lift weights overhead, will put too much pressure on your bursae.

Repetitive movements: Any activity that involves repetitive motions, such as vacuuming, sweeping, or mopping, should be avoided.

High-impact exercise or sports: Jogging, jumping, or high-intensity interval training can aggravate your shoulder due to the bouncing movement.

Weight bearing on your elbow or arm: Avoid resting on your elbow. You should also avoid body weight activities like push-ups, burpees, and planks.

Across body movements: Moving your arm across your body with sports like tennis, golf, or baseball, should be avoided until your pain subsides.

Sleeping on your shoulder: Don't sleep on your affected side. Sleep on the other side with a pillow between your legs and one under your arm. You can also sleep on your back.

After doing the stretching exercises above, reassess your pain. Don't progress to the strengthening exercises if you have pain. Similarly, if strengthening exercises hurt, it's time to back off. It means your shoulder isn't ready and you should stick with stretches only to maintain your range of motion. Slowly progress into the strengthening exercises with the resistance band.

The bursae sit in a small space inside your shoulder. When that space is compressed, it crowds and irritates the bursae, resulting in pain and bursitis. That space can narrow for several reasons . It's often due to inflammation of the rotator cuff tendons from overuse or repetitive overhead activities. This is why athletes or those with certain jobs (like painters or musicians) may be more prone to shoulder bursitis.

Poor posture can lead to bursitis as it causes muscle imbalances, resulting in the shoulder joint being misaligned. This can cause shoulder impingement , in addition to bursitis. Shoulder bursitis can also be brought on by:

Trauma

Calcific deposits

Arthritis

Autoimmune diseases

The bottom line Shoulder bursitis causes pain on the top of your shoulder, which worsens with repetitive activities or overhead movements. Swelling and stiffness may also be present. Conservative treatment, which includes rest, ice, anti-inflammatory medication, and exercises, is often sufficient for treatment. Shoulder bursitis exercises include stretches to maintain range of motion and promote good alignment. It's also important to perform rotator cuff exercises to strengthen the muscles that support the shoulder. Avoiding activities that increase your pain is crucial as the shoulder heals.

