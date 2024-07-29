Key takeaways: Nicotine gum (Nicorette) is a form of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT). It provides your body with nicotine you'd normally get from cigarettes, without other harmful chemicals.

Nicotine gum side effects are usually mild, and may include nausea, heartburn, and sore throat. Hiccups can also happen. These side effects can typically be minimized by using the gum correctly.

Rare but more serious side effects include heart problems and dependence on nicotine gum. Work with a healthcare professional, or engage in a smoking cessation program, to learn whether nicotine gum is a good option for you and increase your chances of quitting smoking.

Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do to improve your health. It leads to immediate and long-term benefits to your physical and mental well-being.

But if you've tried to quit in the past, you know it's not so easy. Nicotine is addictive, and uncomfortable nicotine withdrawal symptoms can occur when you quit. This includes irritability, difficulty sleeping, and nausea. Using medications to help you quit, such as nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), can make it easier to stop smoking. NRT provides your body with the nicotine you'd normally get from cigarettes. This helps minimize nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Nicotine gum (Nicorette) is one over-the-counter (OTC) NRT product. But like most medications, it can cause side effects. While they're much less severe than the risks that come with smoking, it's a good idea to be aware of nicotine gum side effects and how to manage them.

Most nicotine gum side effects are mild. Examples include:

Hiccups

Nausea

Heartburn

Throat irritation, such as sore throat

Slightly increased blood pressure or heart rate

Nicotine gum can also have more serious risks, although these are rare. Examples include:

Heart problems, especially if you have heart disease, high blood pressure, or a recent heart attack

Dependence on nicotine gum

Symptoms of nicotine overdose if you use too much, such as vomiting and rapid heartbeat

Withdrawal symptoms when you stop taking it

Below, we'll cover seven of these risks in more detail.

Nausea is a possible side effect of nicotine gum. It's less likely to occur if you're using the gum correctly, however. To minimize your risk of nausea from nicotine gum, consider these tips:

Avoid sucking or swallowing the gum . Instead, follow the "park and chew" method . Slowly bite down on the gum until you feel a tingle in your mouth, then park the nicotine gum between your cheek and gums. Hold it there for about a minute, then repeat the process until the tingling stops completely.

Talk to a healthcare professional (HCP) about adjusting your dose. If you're experiencing persistent nausea with the nicotine gum, it may be that you're getting too much nicotine. On the other hand, nausea can also be a symptom of nicotine withdrawal, which may mean you may need more nicotine. Talk to an HCP about whether you should adjust your nicotine gum dosage, or change how often you're using it.

If you've followed these tips and you still feel nauseated, let your HCP know. They may want to look into other causes of nausea , or consider trying an alternative smoking cessation medication that doesn't contain nicotine. This might include bupropion sustained-release or varenicline (Chantix).

Heartburn is a possible side effect of nicotine gum. Typically, this improves over time as your body gets used to using the gum. In the meantime, you can minimize heartburn by avoiding other heartburn triggers, such as eating spicy food. You might also try common OTC remedies such as Tums (calcium carbonate).

Your risk for heartburn increases if you use nicotine gum incorrectly. Typically, the nicotine in nicotine gum is absorbed through your mouth. But if you swallow it or suck on it, nicotine can enter your stomach and can trigger symptoms like nausea and heartburn .

Chewing nicotine gum too frequently can also increase your risk of heartburn . The typical starting dose of nicotine gum is one piece every 1 to 2 hours, with a maximum of 24 pieces a day. However, it's OK to chew a second piece of gum within 1 hour if you still have cravings after finishing the first piece.

If you find yourself needing more nicotine gum than this, talk to an HCP. It may be that you need a higher dose of nicotine gum to manage your cigarette cravings. Or you may need to add another smoking cessation medication, such as the nicotine patch (Nicoderm CQ, Habitrol), if you haven't already. In fact, combining NRT products such as the patch and gum can increase your chances of quitting smoking.

Chewing gum can cause throat irritation and soreness . And if you chew nicotine gum like regular chewing gum, these side effects are more likely. You can minimize the risk of this side effect by chewing nicotine gum correctly with the "park and chew" method previously discussed. And don't suck or swallow the gum.

If your sore throat feels severe or doesn't go away within a few days, talk to a HCP. An ongoing sore throat can be a sign of an infection .

NRT products like nicotine gum can cause hiccups. Similar to other nicotine gum side effects, hiccups may be less likely if you use the gum correctly. Swallowing the gum can make hiccups worse.

Hiccups usually aren't too bothersome and should go away quickly. You can also check out our tips for getting rid of hiccups .

NRT products like nicotine gum may increase your blood pressure or heart rate. This can lead to heart problems, but it's rare. You should also keep in mind that heart problems from NRT are much less likely to happen compared to continued use of cigarettes.

Any increase in blood pressure or heart rate with NRT is usually mild . But in people with existing heart conditions, including high blood pressure (hypertension), even small changes can be risky. If your blood pressure becomes high enough (typically 180/120 mmHg or more), you may be experiencing a hypertensive emergency .

You may also experience heart palpitations , which are a fluttering or pounding sensation in your chest. It may seem as if your heart skipped a beat, or gained an extra beat. While scary, heart palpitations are often harmless. But they can be a sign of more serious heart problems, as well.

If you have existing heart issues, let your HCP know before starting any NRT products. This includes:

Chest pain (angina)

Hypertension

A recent heart attack

An irregular heartbeat

If you develop symptoms of heart problems or high blood pressure, such as headache or dizziness, immediately contact your HCP. If your symptoms feel severe, such as severe chest pain or difficulty breathing, seek emergency care.

Since nicotine is an addictive substance , it's possible to develop a dependence on nicotine gum. However, the risk is low .

What's more, the risk for dependence with NRT products is much lower than the risk with cigarettes. This is because nicotine from cigarettes reaches your brain within seconds. This makes them very addictive. NRT products like nicotine gum don't work this quickly, making them less likely to cause dependence.

The manufacturer of nicotine gum recommends 12 weeks of treatment in most cases. But many people may need nicotine gum for longer. If you feel you need longer than 12 weeks of treatment, work with an HCP or smoking cessation program to come up with the best treatment plan.

It's possible to experience nicotine withdrawal as you reduce your nicotine gum dose after quitting smoking. Symptoms can include:

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

Difficulty concentrating or remembering things

Feeling irritable, angry, or grouchy

Cravings for nicotine

These symptoms can vary from person to person. While nicotine withdrawal isn't dangerous, it can be uncomfortable. However, withdrawal from nicotine gum is typically mild (or may not happen at all). Reducing your dosage over several weeks can help. Your HCP or pharmacist can talk to you about how to reduce your nicotine gum dosage.

The bottom line Nicotine gum (Nicorette) is a medication that can help you quit smoking. It works by providing you with a supply of nicotine that you'd typically get from smoking cigarettes. But like all medications, nicotine gum can cause side effects. In most cases, nicotine gum side effects are mild. Examples include nausea, heartburn, and hiccups. In rare cases, nicotine gum may cause more serious side effects, such as heart problems and dependence. The risks of continuing to smoke are much higher than the risks associated with nicotine gum side effects. Talk to a healthcare professional, or consider engaging in a smoking cessation program, to help you quit smoking.

