Key takeaways: Sciatica is a common form of nerve pain. It's caused by compression of the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back to the knee and splits into the tibial and common peroneal nerves in the lower leg.

Muscle tightness, hip or lower-leg injury, and lower back issues like a herniated disc may cause sciatic nerve compression.

Stretching the hip and leg muscles - specifically the piriformis and hamstrings - can help alleviate sciatic nerve compression and pain.

Table of contents Sciatica stretches Figure 4 stretch Piriformis stretch Hamstring stretch Pigeon pose Knee-to-chest stretch Seated nerve flossing Supine nerve flossing Do stretches cure sciatica? What causes sciatica? Other treatments for sciatica When to seek help Bottom line References

As many as 40% of adults will experience sciatica in their lifetime. This common form of back and leg pain is caused by sciatic nerve compression. The sciatic nerve is the largest nerve in the body. It starts at the lower back and extends down the back of the leg. It helps control movement and feeling in your lower legs.

Because it's so long, there are multiple points along its path where the sciatic nerve can be compressed or squeezed. People with sciatica often have pain, numbness, and tingling that radiates from the lower back down the leg.

Fortunately, at-home sciatica stretches and exercises may reduce tension and improve flexibility. This can help ease pain and prevent a recurrence of symptoms.

The best stretches for sciatica target specific muscles - like the hamstrings and piriformis - to relieve tension and increase flexibility. These muscles are often tight from sitting for long periods and can pinch the sciatic nerve.

Try this stretch for pain relief in your glutes, hips, and lower back.

As the name suggests, the figure 4 stretch mimics the number 4 with your legs. It lengthens your piriformis, a small muscle in the back of the buttocks that rotates your hips. This muscle most often lays directly over the sciatic nerve and is a common cause of compression.

Step 1: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat.

Step 2: Lift your right leg and place your right ankle on your left thigh to cross your leg.

Step 3: Use your hand to push your right knee away from you and rotate your right hip outward. You should feel a stretch in the back of your right hip.

Step 4: Clasp your hands behind your left thigh and pull it gently toward you. This will deepen the stretch.

Step 5: Hold this stretch for 30 seconds.

Step 6: Repeat 3-5 times on both sides.

Try this stretch for pain relief in your glutes, hips, and lower back.

Because you do the seated piriformis stretch in a chair, it's easier to incorporate into your daily routine and can be done almost anywhere.

Step 1: Sit upright in a chair with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Step 2: Cross your right leg over your left, placing the outside of your right foot and ankle on your left thigh.

Step 3: Push your right knee down toward the floor to rotate your hip outward. You should feel a stretch in the back of your hip.

Step 4: To raise the intensity of the stretch, lean forward over your thighs.

Step 5: Hold this stretch for 30 seconds.

Step 6: Repeat 3-5 times on both sides.

Try this stretch for pain relief in your legs.

Your hamstrings consist of three muscles that run down the back of your thigh from your hip to your knee. Tight hamstrings can irritate the sciatic nerve, which travels along the length of the hamstring muscles. The standing hamstring stretch is a good way to lengthen these muscles and reduce tension.

Step 1: Stand upright in front of a step or exercise block. Put your heel on the block and point your toes toward the ceiling. Keep your leg straight and your knee extended.

Step 2: Hinge at the hips to lean forward, slowly bringing your chest toward one leg. Keep your back straight and your leg extended as you bend forward.

Step 3: Hold for 30 seconds, feeling the stretch in the back of your extended leg behind your knee.

Step 4: Repeat 3-5 times on both sides.

Try this stretch for pain relief in your hips, glutes, and thighs.

Pigeon pose is a deep, hip-opening yoga pose . It boosts flexibility in your piriformis and glute muscles. Here is how to do the pigeon pose .

Step 1: Start in a tabletop position on all fours.

Step 2: Bring your right knee forward while rotating your hip outward. Place the outside of your right knee and lower leg on the mat behind your right wrist. Your right knee should be close to your right hand, and your right foot should be close to your left hand.

Step 3: Extend your left leg straight back behind you. Let the top of your left leg rest on the mat.

Step 4: To boost the intensity of this stretch, lean your body forward over your right leg.

Step 5: Hold this stretch for 30 seconds before releasing the pose and returning to the starting position.

Step 6: Repeat 3-5 times on both sides.

Try this stretch for pain relief in your lower back, hips, and thighs.

The single knee-to-chest stretch is designed to improve flexibility and mobility in your hips and lower back.

Step 1: Lie on your back with your legs straight.

Step 2: Bring your right knee toward your chest.

Step 3: Clasp your hands behind your right thigh to pull your knee closer to your chest. This will deepen the stretch in your left thigh and lower back.

Step 4: Hold the stretch for 30 seconds.

Step 5: Repeat 3-5 times on both sides.

Try this stretch for pain relief in your lower back, hips, glutes, and legs.

Sciatic nerve flossing may have a funny name, but it can seriously benefit your sciatic nerve. It aims to free up the sciatic nerve so it can glide easily as your muscles and joints move.

This seated sciatic nerve floss helps shorten and lengthen the sciatic nerve, which may relieve pain and tension.

Step 1: Sit tall in a chair with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Step 2: Lift your right leg and extend your right knee straight out in front of you.

Step 3: Pull your right toes toward you while extending your neck back, moving your chin toward the ceiling.

Step 4: Point your right foot away from you as you bend your neck forward, moving your chin toward your chest. Keep your right knee extended (straight) throughout this movement.

Step 5: Move through these two positions 20-30 times in each direction.

Step 6: Repeat on both sides.

Try this stretch for pain relief in your legs.

This nerve flossing exercise stretches the sciatic nerve along its path from the back of the legs:

Step 1: Lie on your back with your legs straight and arms at your sides.

Step 2: Extend your right leg and lift it as high as you can comfortably.

Step 3: Point your toes. Pause briefly, feeling the stretch in your hamstrings.

Step 4: Bring your toes back toward you to dorsiflex your ankle. Pause briefly, feeling the stretch along your calf.

Step 5: Move through these two positions 20-30 times in each direction.

Step 6: Repeat on both sides.

For most cases of sciatica, stretching can provide pain relief. But whether stretching will cure sciatica depends on the cause and severity of your symptoms. For example, sciatica caused by a herniated disc in your lower back may require more than stretching. Treatment might also include muscle relaxants or physical therapy to reduce pain and improve function.

Other cases of sciatica might improve with stretching alone. Most cases, no matter the cause, resolve in 4 to 6 weeks without medical treatment.

Sciatic nerve pain is triggered by irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve anywhere along its path from the lower back down to the back of the knee. It can also cause pain and other symptoms - such as numbness or tingling - in the thigh, calf, or foot.

In the lower back, multiple nerve roots exit the spinal cord to form the sciatic nerve. Bulging or herniated discs can compress these nerve roots. This is the most common cause. In older adults, spinal stenosis - narrowing of the spinal canal - can also cause compression.

From the lower back, the sciatic nerve travels down the back of the buttocks into the leg. Tight hips or injury to nearby muscles - like the glute, piriformis, or hamstring - can also compress the sciatic nerve.

Pregnancy and less common causes - such as tumors or infections in or near the spine - may also trigger sciatica.

Relieving sciatic nerve pain will depend on the underlying cause. Sciatic nerve pain that results from tight or injured leg muscles typically improves with rest and stretching.

If issues with your spine cause sciatica, core and lower back exercises may ease your pain. Exercises that move your spine into extension , or backward bending, can help alleviate pressure from a bulging or herniated disc. Exercises that move your spine into flexion, or forward bending, can help reduce compression from spinal stenosis.

Other at-home treatments can promote healing no matter the cause of your sciatica. Examples include:

Using ice or heat therapy

Maintaining proper posture

Avoiding activities that make pain worse

Taking a short course of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ( NSAIDs ), such as ibuprofen

Sciatica can be a real pain in the butt - literally. Fortunately, at-home treatment can help. But you should see a healthcare professional if your sciatica symptoms have not improved after a month of trying stretches and other self-care methods.

You should also seek medical attention immediately if you have any of the following symptoms:

Severe pain

Difficulty walking

Bowel or bladder problems

Loss of movement or sensation in your legs

These are signs of a medical emergency and require urgent treatment.

The bottom line Sciatica is triggered by compression or irritation of the sciatic nerve. This nerve - which travels from the lower back down the back of the leg - provides movement and feeling in the lower leg. Stretching muscles that surround the sciatic nerve, like the hamstrings, can help relieve sciatic nerve pain.

