Key takeaways: Genvoya (elvitegravir / cobicistat / emtricitabine / tenofovir alafenamide) is a prescription medication used to treat human immunodeficiency virus in adults and children. It's well-tolerated overall, but side effects are still possible.

Common Genvoya side effects include headaches, nausea, and fatigue. Rare but serious side effects, such as kidney problems and lactic acidosis, can happen too. Managing side effects involves a balance of proper hydration, rest, and open communication with your healthcare professional.

Taking Genvoya as prescribed will help make sure that it works as intended. Doing so should also help prevent drug resistance. Contact your healthcare professional before stopping Genvoya or making any changes to your medication regimen.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Genvoya

Table of contents Side effect overview Nausea Diarrhea Fatigue Headache Kidney problems Lactic acidosis Hepatitis B exacerbation Drug resistance FAQs Bottom line References

GoodRx Health

Genvoya (elvitegravir / cobicistat / emtricitabine / tenofovir alafenamide) is a combination antiretroviral (ARV) medication used to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in adults and kids. Genvoya is dispensed as an oral tablet in its original container .

Taken once daily as a single tablet with food, Genvoya helps make HIV treatment simple. Genvoya is effective, but it occasionally comes with a few side effects. Understanding potential Genvoya side effects and how to manage them will help make your experience with the medication as smooth as possible.

Genvoya is a well-tolerated medication . Many people take it without issue. But a number of side effects can still appear. Some can be serious and require medical attention.

WHAT TO READ NEXT Popular stories this week Genvoya Dosages for HIV: Tablet Strength and Adjustments View more

Common Genvoya side effects include:

Headache

Nausea

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Rash

Less common, but potentially serious, Genvoya side effects include:

New or worsening kidney problems

Severe liver problems

Buildup of lactic acid in the blood (lactic acidosis)

Let's look at eight notable Genvoya side effects and how to manage them.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Learning to live with it: Dive into the real-life story of one courageous woman and how she redefined life with HIV .

Looking out for trouble: Watch for these STI warning signs . Plus, learn tips on when you should get tested.

Is the treatment safe for your baby? Find out if you can take HIV medications during pregnancy .

Nausea is the most commonly reported side effect of Genvoya. If Genvoya upsets your stomach, try taking your doses with food (it's recommended to take Genvoya with food anyway). You can also try eating smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day instead of a few larger ones. Avoiding spicy or greasy foods also helps lessen stomach upset.

Contact your healthcare professional if your nausea becomes too bothersome to self-manage. They may recommend that you change what time you take your dose. Over-the-counter (OTC) nausea medications may be helpful. But be sure to check with your healthcare professional before adding any medications or supplements to your routine. They can tell you if they're safe for you to take.

Diarrhea is another common Genvoya side effect. It's typically manageable at home.

If you're having diarrhea while taking Genvoya, be sure to drink plenty of fluids . You'll want to avoid dehydration by replenishing the fluids that are lost with diarrhea. Water, electrolyte drinks, and broth are all good replacement options.

You can also consider taking an OTC antidiarrheal medication, such as loperamide (Imodium A-D). Keep in mind that it's recommended to use loperamide for only a few days at a time. Longer-lasting diarrhea symptoms should be addressed by a healthcare professional.

Some people report feeling more tired than usual while taking Genvoya. But Genvoya may not be the culprit. Many medications can make you feel more tired .

If this happens to you, make sure you're getting enough rest, and try to stick to a regular sleep schedule. Light exercise and staying active during the day can also help boost your energy levels.

In most cases, this side effect goes away as your body adjusts to taking Genvoya. But if Genvoya makes you overly tired for an extended period of time, talk to your healthcare professional for personalized advice.

Headaches are another possible Genvoya side effect. There are several ways to manage headaches at home, with or without medication.

For starters, do your best to make sure you're getting enough rest. Also, try to stay hydrated and keep your stress levels low to lessen headaches. Research also suggests that exercise can help reduce headache frequency and severity.

OTC headache medications , such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) or naproxen (Aleve, Naprosyn), can provide relief. But if headaches don't get better after a few days, tell your healthcare professional. These OTC treatments are meant for short-term relief only.

Also, make sure to listen to any warning signs that your body is giving you. Severe headache that comes with confusion or a loss of consciousness is a very rare Genvoya side effect. If you experience this, go to the emergency room .

Genvoya rarely causes kidney problems, including kidney failure. But preexisting kidney problems could get worse while taking Genvoya.

Before you start taking Genvoya, your healthcare professional will likely test your blood or urine to analyze your kidney function. They'll do this by looking at your lab work. If you already have severe kidney problems, Genvoya may not be right for you.

Your healthcare professional will likely check your kidney function regularly while you're taking Genvoya. But it's important to do your part to protect your kidney health. Be sure to stay hydrated, and avoid medications that can be harmful to your kidneys if possible. Tell your prescriber right away if you notice any changes in urination - such as dark urine or less frequent bathroom trips - or swelling in your legs or feet .

Lactic acidosis is another rare but potentially serious side effect of Genvoya. Lactic acidosis is a buildup of lactic acid in your blood. If left untreated, lactic acidosis can lead to organ damage.

Lactic acidosis symptoms can include:

Trouble breathing

Confusion

Nausea and vomiting

Fever

Excessive fatigue

If you experience severe forms of any of these symptoms, seek immediate medical attention. Lactic acidosis can be life-threatening, especially if you have underlying liver or kidney problems.

For people living with hepatitis B , stopping Genvoya can cause a sudden worsening of hepatitis symptoms. The medication has a boxed warning for this risk, the FDA's most serious medication warning.

Symptoms that may suggest a hepatitis B flare include:

Stomach pain

Nausea and vomiting

Jaundice (yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes)

Loss of appetite

Flu-like symptoms

If you have concerns about hepatitis B at any time, it's important to talk with your healthcare professional. You should be tested for hepatitis B before starting Genvoya or another ARV treatment. Your prescriber should also proactively check your liver function while you're taking Genvoya and for a few months after stopping it.

We all make mistakes. Sometimes that means forgetting to take your medicine. Drug resistance can develop if Genvoya isn't taken consistently. Skipping doses can lead to the virus becoming resistant to treatment. As a result, treatment failure is possible. This can limit future treatment options.

To help prevent drug resistance, do your best to take Genvoya exactly as prescribed. Try not to miss a dose. If you have trouble taking your medication consistently, ask your healthcare professional about your options. They might recommend a long-acting injectable such as Cabenuva (cabotegravir / rilpivirine). This HIV treatment is administered once every 1 to 2 months. Sunlenca (lenacapavir) is another long-acting option.

What medicines should not be taken with Genvoya? expand_more A number of medications interact with Genvoya. These can cause Genvoya to be less effective or increase the risk of side effects. Examples of medications that shouldn't be taken with Genvoya include anti-seizure drugs such as carbamazepine (Tegretol) and antibiotics such as rifampin (Rifadin). Your pharmacist can review your medication list for interactions. What happens if you stop taking Genvoya? expand_more Stopping Genvoya without your healthcare professional's approval can lead to a rebound in HIV viral load - and potentially drug resistance. Always contact your healthcare professional before making changes to your medication regimen. Does Genvoya cause anxiety? expand_more Genvoya doesn't commonly cause anxiety . But if you start to experience new or worsening anxiety symptoms while taking Genvoya, tell your healthcare professional. They can determine if Genvoya is the cause. They can also recommend ways to address it.

The bottom line Genvoya (elvitegravir / cobicistat / emtricitabine / tenofovir alafenamide) is an effective antiretroviral treatment for human immunodeficiency virus. But it can cause a few side effects. Common Genvoya side effects include diarrhea, fatigue, and headaches. More serious side effects, such as kidney problems and lactic acidosis, are rare but also possible. If you're experiencing side effects, ask your healthcare professional before changing your treatment plan.

References Angione, S. A., et al. (2018). A review of the efficacy and safety of Genvoya (elvitegravir, cobicistat, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide) in the management of HIV-1 infection . Journal of Pharmacy Practice. Bestas, R., et al. (2021). Clinical and virological features of acute hepatic exacerbations in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection . Cureus. View All References (4) expand_more Gilead Sciences. (2022). Genvoya- elvitegravir, cobicistat, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide tablet [package insert] . DailyMed. HIV.gov. (2021). Drug resistance . National Institutes of Health Office of AIDS Research. Machado-Oliveira, L., et al. (2020). Effects of different exercise intensities on headache: A systematic review . American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. (2016). Chronic kidney disease tests and diagnosis . GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined