Key takeaways: Provera (medroxyprogesterone) is a lab-made form of progesterone that's prescribed for irregular periods. It's also used as part of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to treat menopause symptoms.

Common Provera side effects include menstrual changes, nausea, and breast tenderness. Acne, weight changes, and excess face and body hair in women are also possible.

More serious Provera side effects include vision changes and an increased risk of breast cancer and heart disease. These are more likely if you're taking Provera as part of HRT.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Provera Medroxyprogesterone

Table of contents Provera side effects list Menstrual changes Nausea Breast changes Skin and hair changes Weight changes Vision problems Risk of breast cancer Risk of heart problems Bottom line References

GoodRx Health

Provera (medroxyprogesterone) is a progestin , which means it's a lab-made form of the hormone progesterone . It's often prescribed for irregular periods without a known cause. You may also take Provera along with estrogen as part of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for menopause symptoms.

Regardless of why you're taking it, being familiar with the possible side effects of Provera can help you get the most from your medication.

Below are the common and serious Provera side effects reported by people taking it in clinical trials. Keep in mind that this isn't a complete list of side effects. It's best to contact your prescriber if you experience anything unusual while taking Provera, even if it isn't listed here.

Common and more mild Provera side effects:

Changes in your period

Breakthrough bleeding between periods

Breast tenderness

Breastmilk production

Increased vaginal secretions

Nausea

Acne

Hair loss

Excess hair growth

Insomnia

Headache

Dizziness

Drowsiness

Vaginal infections

Stomach cramps

Bloating

Weight changes

Mood changes

Changes in sex drive

Rare but serious Provera side effects:

Increased risk of blood clots

Liver problems

Vision changes

Skin rash

Increased blood glucose

Changes in thyroid hormone levels

Allergic reaction

Provera also has a boxed warning for an increased risk of breast cancer, heart problems, and dementia when it's taken along with estrogen as part of HRT. A boxed warning is the FDA's strictest warning for medications.

Below, we will go into more detail about eight possible Provera side effects and what to do if they occur.

Good to know: If you're taking Provera along with estrogen as part of HRT, be sure to review the potential side effects of estrogen as well.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Period problems: Many common conditions can affect your menstrual cycle. Here's what they are and what to do about them.

Is hormone therapy safe? Learn about the benefits and risks of hormone replacement therapy for menopause symptoms.

HRT Savings Guide: Review our GoodRx guide for saving on the cost of popular menopause treatment options.

As mentioned, Provera mimics the effects of the hormone progesterone in the body. This may lead to changes in your period. This includes irregular periods, breakthrough bleeding in-between periods, or no period at all.

Sometimes, Provera is prescribed to help with heavy periods or periods that have stopped for 3 to 6 months in a row. In this case, menstrual changes caused by Provera may be beneficial.

If you experience abnormal vaginal bleeding while taking Provera, it's best to let your prescriber know. They can help determine if something more serious is going on. Or they may need to adjust your medication.

Nausea is a common Provera side effect. You can take Provera with or without food. But taking it with food may help reduce nausea. Avoiding fried or spicy foods may also help.

If nausea is bothersome or doesn't go away, let your prescriber know. They may suggest a nausea medication . Or they may try an alternative to Provera to see if you tolerate it better.

Provera can cause breast changes for some people. This can include breast tenderness and the production of breastmilk. Women taking Provera along with estrogen for HRT may also develop benign (non-cancerous) fibrous lumps in the breast.

In many cases, breast changes are mild and resolve on their own. Breast tenderness may also come and go along with your menstrual cycle. But it's best to let your prescriber know about any breast changes that happen. Sometimes, breast changes can be a sign of breast cancer, which requires prompt treatment (more on that later).

Provera can also affect your skin and hair. This can include acne and hair loss. It can also cause facial and body hair growth in women, known as hirsutism .

Over-the-counter acne medications and hair removal products are effective for managing these side effects on your own. But if any symptoms become severe or bothersome, let your prescriber know.

In rare cases, medroxyprogesterone may cause a skin rash . Let your prescriber know right away if a rash appears while taking medroxyprogesterone. And if you have a rash along with trouble breathing or swelling of your lips or tongue, seek emergency care right away. These are signs of an allergic reaction, which should be treated right away.

You might experience weight changes while using Provera. Weight gain and weight loss were both reported in clinical studies. Weight gain is a common concern during menopause, but there isn't any clinical evidence that HRT leads to significant weight gain . That being said, Provera may make you hold onto water and feel more bloated than usual.

To help maintain a healthy weight while taking Provera, focus on a regular exercise routine and a balanced diet . You can help control bloating by avoiding high-sodium and processed foods.

If weight changes seem excessive or are bothersome, speak to your prescriber for guidance on next steps. They may suggest working with a dietician or trying a weight-loss medication , if needed.

Vision problems are a less common but more serious Provera side effect. They seem to be more likely if you're taking Provera as part of HRT.

Vision issues can include small clots in the blood vessels of the eyes or inflammation of the optic nerve . These conditions are usually treatable, and with early care, your vision should return to normal.

Symptoms of these side effects include blurry or double vision, eye pain , or a temporary loss of vision. If you notice any changes to your vision while taking Provera, get medical care right away.

There may be an increased risk of breast cancer when taking Provera as part of HRT for menopause symptoms.

According to the Women's Health Initiative (WHI) study, women taking conjugated estrogens (Premarin) and Provera together had an increased risk of breast cancer compared to the placebo (a pill with no medicine in it). But this risk was also present in women taking conjugated estrogens alone. And you may be able to take HRT that contains Provera for 3 to 5 years before your breast cancer risk increases. So it's not exactly clear how serious this risk is.

Current guidelines recommend avoiding oral HRT if you have a history of breast cancer. But if your menopause symptoms are severe, it's worth talking through the risks and benefits with your prescriber.

The WHI study also found an increased risk of heart-related problems in women taking Provera with estrogen for menopause symptoms. This seems to be more of an issue when HRT is started after the age of 60 or more than 10 years after the onset of menopause. In fact, HRT may lower the risk of heart problems later in life if it's started before this timeframe.

That being said, HRT may not be the best choice for those with a history of heart problems or risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, or obesity. Your prescriber can review your medical history to decide if HRT is a safe option for you.

The bottom line Common Provera (medroxyprogesterone) side effects include changes to your menstrual cycle, nausea, and breast tenderness. Acne, weight changes, and excess body and facial hair in women are also possible. More serious Provera side effects include vision changes and an increased risk of breast cancer and heart problems. Serious Provera side effects are more likely if you're taking Provera as part of HRT for menopause symptoms. Your prescriber will review your medical history to determine if Provera is a safe treatment option for you.

References Ancuceanu, R., et al. (2019). An inventory of medicinal products causing skin rash: Clinical and regulatory lessons . Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine. Apgar, B. S., et al. (2000). Using progestins in clinical practice . American Family Physician. View All References (11) expand_more Bender, R. A. (2022). Medroxyprogesterone acetate for abnormal uterine bleeding due to ovulatory dysfunction: The effect of 2 different-duration regimens . Medical Science Monitor. Faubion, S. S., et al. (2022). The 2022 hormone therapy position statement of The North American Menopause Society . Menopause. Hafsi, W., et al. (2023). Hirsutism . StatPearls. Kang, C. N. Y., et al. (2021). Hair removal practices: A literature review . Skin Therapy Letter. Lord, M., et al. (2022). Secondary amenorrhea . StatPearls. Malherbe, K., et al. (2023). Fibrocystic breast disease . StatPearls. Manson, J. E., et al. (2013). Menopausal hormone therapy and health outcomes during the intervention and extended poststopping phases of the Women's Health Initiative randomized trials . JAMA. NuCare Pharmaceuticals,Inc. (2024). Medroxyprogesterone acetate- medroxyprogesterone acetate tablet [package insert] . Palacios, S., et al. (2019). Hormone therapy for first-line management of menopausal symptoms: Practical recommendations . Women's Health. Ratner, S., et al. (2001). Menopause and hormone-replacement therapy: Part 2. Hormone-replacement therapy regimens . The Western Journal of Medicine. The Menopause Society. (n.d.). News you can use about hormone therapy . GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined