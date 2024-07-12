Key takeaways: Gemfibrozil (Lopid) is a prescription medication that's occasionally prescribed to treat high triglycerides. It can also lower the risk of heart disease in certain people who haven't had luck with other treatment options.

Common gemfibrozil side effects include stomach pain and indigestion, diarrhea, and fatigue. A spinning sensation and skin rashes are also possible.

Rare but serious gemfibrozil side effects include liver issues, kidney problems, and heart rate changes. Your healthcare professional should assess your risk for these side effects before starting gemfibrozil and routinely throughout treatment.

Table of contents Side effect overview Indigestion Diarrhea Fatigue Vertigo Rashes Blood cell counts Liver problems Kidney dysfunction Heart rate changes Bottom line References

Finding out you have high triglycerides (blood fats) can feel daunting. It may motivate you to make some changes to the food you eat and other choices you make . This is a commendable step forward, but it may not be enough. You may need an extra boost to achieve your target triglyceride levels.

If needed, fibrate medications such as gemfibrozil (Lopid) can help you achieve lower triglycerides. Gemfibrozil can lessen triglycerides and LDL ("bad") cholesterol while raising HDL ("good") cholesterol. It works by breaking down fats in your body and lowering the production of certain fats in your liver.

But gemfibrozil can do more than lower numbers on a cholesterol test . As it turns out, gemfibrozil lowers the risk of coronary heart disease in people with low HDL, high LDL, and high triglycerides who haven't found success with other treatment options.

Gemfibrozil is helpful for many people. But it has several potential side effects. Most are mild and manageable, but serious side effects are possible.

Common gemfibrozil side effects include:

Stomach upset and indigestion

Stomach pain

Diarrhea

Constipation

Headache

Fatigue

A spinning sensation

Rash

Altered laboratory values

Decreased libido

Less common but potentially serious risks include:

Liver issues

Kidney dysfunction

Heart problems

Appendicitis

Muscle damage

Here, we'll discuss what you need to know about nine gemfibrozil side effects and how to manage them.

You may experience indigestion while taking gemfibrozil. Symptoms may include discomfort or a burning sensation in your upper stomach. Heartburn, bloating, and mild stomach pain are also possible.

Dietary and lifestyle changes can help lessen these symptoms. If possible, consider eating smaller but more frequent meals and avoiding high-fat foods. Minimizing alcohol consumption and smoking also helps counteract stomach upset and indigestion.

Keep in mind that severe stomach pain can be a symptom of a more serious health problem, such as gallstones . If you have stomach pain that won't go away while taking gemfibrozil, it's important to tell your healthcare professional. Other symptoms of gallstones may include fever, back or shoulder pain, and nausea. If you develop gallstones, you'll likely be asked to stop taking gemfibrozil.

Diarrhea is another common gemfibrozil side effect. Thankfully, temporary diet changes can help keep diarrhea at bay.

Try to avoid foods that can worsen diarrhea , such as spicy or greasy foods, fried foods, and dairy products. Also avoid high-fiber foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Try to prioritize bland foods such as bananas, rice, and applesauce instead. Other bland foods include eggs, toast, and saltines.

If diarrhea persists, drinking enough water and electrolytes becomes especially important to prevent dehydration. And if needed, your healthcare professional may recommend an over-the-counter antidiarrheal medication , such as loperamide (Imodium A-D).

Some people taking gemfibrozil feel fatigued. Here are some simple but effective tips to manage fatigue while taking gemfibrozil:

Stay hydrated.

Find periods of rest during the day.

Get enough sleep.

Find time to exercise .

Eat a balanced diet .

If you think gemfibrozil is making you more tired than usual, tell your healthcare professional. They can help determine the cause of your symptoms and find a solution. Fatigue has many possible causes .

Another possible gemfibrozil side effect is a spinning sensation ( vertigo ). Symptoms may include nausea and vomiting. A loss of balance and blurry vision can also occur.

If you feel as if the room is spinning around you, sit or lie down until the symptoms go away. And avoid activities like driving while you're experiencing these symptoms.

If you have a spinning sensation that won't go away while taking gemfibrozil, it's important to tell your healthcare professional. They can help you decide if you should switch your medication or if another factor is contributing to these symptoms. A spinning sensation can be a symptom of certain health conditions in the brain or inner ear.

Many medications, including gemfibrozil, can cause skin rashes as a side effect.

You may be inclined to ignore a mild rash and hope it will disappear on its own. But it's better to tell your prescriber as a precaution. Based on your symptoms, they will tell you if you can self-treat the rash at home or if you should be examined further.

Rashes can also be an early sign of an allergic reaction, especially if they come on suddenly. At first, you may see a mild skin rash that's encrusted or oozing, but this could progress. If you experience a rash and symptoms of blistering or peeling, trouble breathing, or swelling of the face, lips, or tongue, go to the ER.

Certain changes to your blood cell counts are possible while taking gemfibrozil. These include low red blood cells (cells that carry oxygen throughout your body) and low white blood cells (cells that fight infection), which can increase your risk of anemia and infection, respectively.

Gemfibrozil can also increase the amount of eosinophils in your body. Eosinophils are white blood cells that protect your body from parasites, allergens, bacteria, and more. This can contribute to inflammation in different areas of your body.

Your healthcare professional will likely analyze your bloodwork before starting gemfibrozil and routinely while you're taking it. If your blood counts become critically out of range, they may ask you to stop taking gemfibrozil - temporarily or altogether.

You shouldn't take gemfibrozil if you have liver problems, even if they're considered mild. This is recommended as a precaution because of liver and gallbladder-related problems in clinical trials.

Gemfibrozil can increase your liver enzyme levels . Liver enzymes are proteins that help the liver do its job. But elevated liver enzymes are a possible sign of liver damage. The good news is that increased liver enzyme levels should return to normal if you stop taking gemfibrozil. Your healthcare professional will likely check your liver tests before you start gemfibrozil and at various times throughout your treatment.

In rare cases, gemfibrozil could also cause liver injury months to years down the road while you're taking it. If you develop yellowing of the skin or eyes or intense abdominal pain at any point, contact your prescriber right away.

You'll likely need to avoid gemfibrozil if you have a history of severe kidney problems. Gemfibrozil could exacerbate your symptoms. You may be able to take it if you have kidney problems that are less severe, but your prescriber will want to keep a close eye on your lab work.

What's more, gemfibrozil can rarely increase your blood creatine phosphokinase (CPK) levels. High CPK levels can be a sign of severe muscle damage called rhabdomyolysis . Rhabdomyolysis causes your muscles to break down and leak large amounts of CPK and other muscle components into your blood. If your kidneys can't remove these enzymes from your blood, it can lead to kidney damage - or even kidney failure. This risk is more likely when gemfibrozil is combined with a statin .

Your healthcare professional may stop your gemfibrozil prescription if you have high CPK levels or if you have symptoms such as unexplained muscle pain or weakness, dark-colored urine, or decreased urine output.

Heart rate changes, or atrial fibrillation, is a rare but serious gemfibrozil side effect. Atrial fibrillation is a condition that causes an irregular heartbeat. This can lead to blood collecting in the heart's upper chamber, which may lead to blood clots or strokes.

The risk for atrial fibrillation is higher in adults with European ancestry and those who are age 50 and older. It also occurs more often in people who have medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and diabetes.

If you're at risk for developing atrial fibrillation, your healthcare professional may prescribe a different cholesterol medication out of caution.

The bottom line Common gemfibrozil (Lopid) side effects include indigestion, stomach pain, and diarrhea. Skin rashes, fatigue, and a spinning sensation can also happen. Rare but serious side effects include liver and kidney problems and changes to your heart rate. Talk with your healthcare professional about how to manage or prevent gemfibrozil's side effects.

References American Health Packaging. (2024). Gemfibrozil tablet [package insert] . DailyMed. Aujla, R. S., et al. (2024). Creatine phosphokinase . StatPearls. View All References (2) expand_more MedlinePlus. (2016). Indigestion . National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. (2017). Gemfibrozil . LiverTox: Clinical and Research Information on Drug-Induced Liver Injury [Internet]. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

