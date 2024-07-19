Key takeaways: Strep throat is a bacterial throat infection that needs treatment with antibiotics to prevent complications.

Most people start feeling better within 24 hours of starting antibiotics. But it can take up to 1 week for sore throat symptoms to go away completely.

Ibuprofen, cold fluids, and humidifiers can help temporarily relieve sore throat symptoms while antibiotics fight off the infection.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Amoxicillin Amoxil

Table of contents What is strep throat? Self-care tips Do you need treatment FAQs Bottom line References

microgen/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Between the sore throat and the fever, strep throat can be a miserable experience. Even small actions like swallowing can be overwhelmingly painful. If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with strep throat, you may be looking for ways to feel better as soon as possible.

How do you get rid of strep throat? There's no way to get rid of it immediately. It can take days for antibiotics and your immune system to fight off inflammation and bring lasting relief. In the meantime, there are self-care practices and home remedies for strep throat that can make you more comfortable. Here are self-care tips that can help you feel better faster.

Strep throat (Streptococcal pharyngitis) is a bacterial infection of the throat and tonsils caused by group A Streptococcus (Strep). The bacteria spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets. So, a person with strep throat can pass the bacteria to others anytime they speak, cough, or sneeze.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Strep throat can pass easily from person to person. Here's how long you're contagious with strep throat and what you can do to stop it from spreading.

Can adults get strep throat? Yes, some adults are more likely to get strep throat. Here's how to know if you're at risk .

Does your child keep getting strep throat? Recurrent strep throat can be normal ,but some kids need different treatment to stop the infection from coming back.

Strep throat is more common in school-age children. But younger children and adults can get it too - especially if they live or work with school-age children.

Strep throat causes a sudden onset of fever and throat pain. Some people also notice swollen and tender neck glands, pain with swallowing, and a white coating on the back of their throat.

Younger children may experience lower fevers, fatigue, and an inability to eat. Some people also develop a rash when they have strep throat, which is sometimes called " scarlet fever ."

Popular stories this week Is It Safe to Drain an Abscess at Home? Best Treatments for MRSA: Best Antibiotics and More What Is Strep Throat (Streptococcal Pharyngitis)? Yes, Adults Can Get Get Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease View more

Strep throat should be treated with antibiotics to reduce the risk of complications. Most people start to feel better 1 to 2 days after starting antibiotics . But it can take up to 1 week to feel completely back to normal. In the meantime, you'll need some help to keep you comfortable.

Here are 9 strep throat remedies and self-care tips that can help you feel better while your immune system and antibiotics fight off Strep.

Ibuprofen (Motrin) relieves pain and reduces inflammation, which can make it easier for you to eat and swallow. It will also bring down your temperature if you have a fever.

Start with the lowest recommended dose for your age or weight. If it's not enough to give you relief, you can increase the dose to the higher end of recommended dosing. Make sure you don't take more than 1,200 mg of ibuprofen in 24 hours .

For children, the recommended dose of ibuprofen depends on their weight and age. Your healthcare professional can give you the appropriate doses and maximum daily amounts.

You can try acetaminophen (Tylenol) if you can't take ibuprofen because you're pregnant or have a medical condition that can be worsened from taking ibuprofen. There's some data that ibuprofen works better than acetaminophen for relieving sore throat. But if you can't take ibuprofen, experts agree that it's worth giving acetaminophen a try.

When you have strep throat, the back of your throat is swollen, inflamed, and prone to irritation. Crunchy foods tend to have sharper edges and can make things worse. Spicy, sour, or acidic foods (like citrus) can also worsen your symptoms.

Stick to soft and soothing foods until your throat recovers. Some of the best foods for sore throat include tried-and-true hospital favorites, like applesauce and Jell-O. Yogurt, mashed vegetables, and smoothies are also great options, but avoid berries because they contain citrus. You can also try soups and broths - just make sure they aren't too hot so you don't end up burning your throat.

There's not a ton of evidence behind saltwater gargles for strep throat. But experts recommend it because it's an easy and safe home remedy to try. Prepare a saltwater gargle by mixing ½ tsp of salt in 8 oz of warm water. Take a mouthful, tip your head back, and gargle before spitting the mixture out. The warm salt water can help loosen mucus, soothe irritation, and temporarily relieve pain.

Lozenges and some throat sprays contain benzocaine or menthol , which can temporarily numb the back of the throat. This can provide you with pain relief so you can drink and sleep more comfortably. Keep in mind that benzocaine can also numb other parts of the mouth, like the cheeks and tongue. It's not a good idea to eat while numb because you can end up injuring your mouth.

For children who are too young for lozenges, try a spoonful of honey instead. Honey works to relieve sore throat pain in adults , too. Not only is honey safe for anyone older than 12 months old, it's a completely natural remedy for strep throat symptoms that doesn't come with any side effects. There's no limit on daily dosing to worry about either - just take a spoonful whenever you need to.

If a spoonful of honey doesn't sound appealing, you can add it to some warm tea. Just make sure the tea isn't too hot so you don't burn your throat.

Staying hydrated is important when you're sick - particularly if you aren't eating well or if you have a fever. Cold fluids do double duty when it comes to treating strep throat. First, cold fluids temporarily numb the throat , providing pain relief. They also help keep you hydrated.

Sip cold fluids throughout the day to soothe your throat. You can stick with plain water or opt for flavored fluids. But avoid citrus. Cold smoothies and ice cream are other options that also provide some calories. If you're not feeling well enough to stomach these, try ice chips and popsicles.

Dry air takes a toll on an inflamed throat. Moist air is easier to breathe in and won't dry out your already irritated throat.

A humidifier can easily add moisture to the air in any room. If you don't have a humidifier, you can still take advantage of the soothing benefits of humidified air. Try sitting in your bathroom for a few minutes after a shower to breathe in the steam.

You can also leave a couple of bowls of water out on counters and shelves. The water will evaporate (very, very slowly) if the air is dry. While this isn't as effective as a humidifier, it still gets a little extra moisture into the air in your home.

While you recover from strep throat, it's best to avoid further irritation of the throat.

Pollen, air pollution , and even yelling or speaking loudly can further irritate your throat. Smoking can cause a sore throat even when you don't have an infection. Inhaling harmful chemicals into a throat that is already inflamed can cause even more pain. If you're a smoker, try to quit or reduce the amount you smoke while you recover. And avoid secondhand smoke exposure too.

It can be tough to slow down when you're sick. But in many cases, "pushing through the pain" when you're sick can be counterproductive. When you have strep throat, your body's immune system is working hard to clear the infection. People who don't get enough sleep produce more inflammatory cytokines (chemical messengers from the immune system). You can help yourself feel better faster by taking time to rest. And getting enough sleep when you're healthy can help prevent infection .

Your throat is finally starting to feel better and you're back to your normal routine. But how can you avoid getting another sore throat? Unfortunately, the bacteria that cause strep throat can re-infect you. To reduce your risk of getting another sore throat:

Finish your full course of antibiotics

Wash your hands often

Throw out the toothbrush you used while sick

Don't share food or drinks

Yes, for many people strep throat will improve on its own. But experts still recommend treating strep throat with antibiotics . That's why you should always see a healthcare professional if you think you have strep throat.

Antibiotics lower your risk of developing complications from strep throat by 66% .

These complications can be serious, like heart disease, rheumatic fever, and complicated throat infections. Taking antibiotics also makes you less contagious, so you're less likely to spread strep throat to other people in your home, work, or school.

If you've been exposed to someone with strep throat, keep in mind that it takes between 2 to 5 days to develop symptoms. If you start feeling sick within that window, see a healthcare professional to get tested for strep throat.

What can be mistaken for Strep? expand_more Viruses, allergies, and even acid reflux (heartburn) can cause sore throat . These things can be mistaken for strep throat. Most cases of sore throat aren't caused by Strep, especially in adults. How long is a person contagious with strep throat? expand_more People who start antibiotics stop being contagious after 12 to 24 hours. But if you don't take antibiotics, you may be contagious for weeks. Why is Strep so bad as an adult? expand_more Strep throat isn't worse in adults than in kids, but it's less common. People of all ages with strep throat should be treated to avoid complications like damage to the kidneys or heart.

The bottom line Strep throat is a bacterial throat infection that causes fever and sore throat. Anyone with strep throat should take antibiotics to prevent severe complications. It takes between 2 to 7 days to feel better from strep throat, even if you take antibiotics. To help soothe your throat in the meantime, you can try some self-care home remedies. Ibuprofen, menthol lozenges, honey, and cold fluids can give you temporary pain relief. Make sure to stay hydrated by sipping cold fluids, and opt for soft foods that won't irritate your throat.

References American Family Physician. (2003). Sore throat . Bathala, S., et al. (2013). A review on the mechanism of sore throat in tonsillitis . The Journal of Laryngology and Otology. View All References (11) expand_more Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2020). NIOSH training for nurses on shift work and long work hours . Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2024). About strep throat . Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2024). Preventing group A strep infection . Geißler, K., et al. (2020). The effect of adjuvant oral application of honey in the management of postoperative pain after tonsillectomy in adults: A pilot study . Public Library of Science One. Ibarra-Coronado, E. G., et al. (2015). The bidirectional relationship between sleep and immunity against infections . Journal of Immunology Research. Parmet, S., et al. (2004). Sore throat . Journal of the American Medical Association. Randel, A. (2013). IDSA updates guideline for managing group A streptococcal pharyngitis . American Family Physician. Renner, B., et al. (2012). Environmental and non-infectious factors in the aetiology of pharyngitis (sore throat) . Inflammation Research. Schachtel, B. P., et al. (1988). Sore throat pain in the evaluation of mild analgesics . Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics. Spinks, A., et al. (2013). Antibiotics for sore throat . Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. Thomas, M., et al. (2000). How effective are treatments other than antibiotics for acute sore throat? British Journal of General Practice. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined