Good bet, you're sitting down while reading this. Most people spend long parts of each day sitting - whether at the computer, at a desk job, or driving a car or truck.

People in the U.S. spend nearly 8 hours of their waking time each day being sedentary. This means they're sitting, reclining, or lying down during their waking hours. And, as you may have heard, all this sitting time can take a quiet toll on your health .

Fortunately, with a little creativity - and motivation - there are steps you can take to get up, get moving, and reverse some of the effects of sitting.

The best way to counter the health effects of sitting is to try to take active breaks . But it's not always easy to mix breaks into your workday. Some people may have less freedom to move about at work. They may be required to stay at their desks for long stretches. Or they may drive a car or truck and be stuck behind the wheel.

But even in these situations, there are small ways you may be able to squeeze in movement so that you're not completely sedentary. It may take some creativity and reminders to work movement into your day. But try to stick with it. The payoff could be a longer, healthier life .

Aim to take a movement break once every half hour . A 5-minute break is ideal, but even moving for a couple of minutes helps. If you're in a set workspace, you can get up and walk around your home or office.

If you work from home, you can do a quick chore, like watering the plants or doing some dishes. If you can, try to do one of the following:

Take a brisk walk.

Walk up and down a flight of stairs.

Do a few arm lifts or push-ups.

If you're in an office, think about work errands you can run, like going to the copy machine or getting a cup of coffee. Rather than emailing or texting a coworker, walk over to their desk to communicate. If you drive a taxi or a car for a rideshare app, try to get out of your car between rides to stretch your legs for a minute or two.

To help you remember to take a break, there are phone apps that can notify you to stand up. You can choose how often you want to be notified. Fitness watches, like Apple and Garmin watches, also send "time to move" notifications.

Try to alternate sitting and standing at work. One study found that alternating sitting and standing can help you live longer. If you have a standing desk, try to stand during your phone calls, video meetings, or any type of work you can do standing.

If you don't have a standing desk, try to stand up and even walk around during a phone call. Or, if you work from home, you may be able to move to a counter or other surface.

You don't have to go far to generate some movement. There are some easy exercises you can do at your desk .

Here's an example of an exercise you can do at your desk. This sit-to-stand squat can engage your leg and butt muscles:

Sit on the edge of your chair with your back straight and your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms straight in front of you for balance. Stand up, keeping your knees behind your toes. Bend your knees and slowly sit back down.

If you're in a car, focus on upper-body exercises, like push-ups against the steering wheel or arm lifts. Move your feet by doing ankle circles or flexing them up and down.

While you're sitting, be aware of your posture to avoid neck and back aches. Make sure your desk and chair setup is ergonomically correct , if possible.

Even without an ergonomic chair, you can still focus on your posture. Try to sit up straight so your head is in line with your hips. And keep your feet flat on the floor. Having lumbar support for your lower back is also important. It's important to set up your carseat in an ergonomically correct way as well.

Every once in a while:

Stretch your neck slowly back and forth.

Flex your feet.

Rotate your ankles and shoulders.

If you can't stand while working, think about alternating with an active chair . These encourage you to use more energy while sitting . If you work in an office, ask your supervisor about getting an active chair for your desk.

You can also try a stability ball chair that requires you to use your muscles to keep your balance. These chairs make you move around more than you would in a regular chair.

Stretching has two benefits if you're sitting for long periods of time:

It can be used as an active break. And it helps prevent neck and back aches .

Here are some great stretches to try:

Neck rolls can target your neck and shoulders and can be done while sitting.

Lunges can stretch your hip flexors , which can get tight from sitting for a long time.

Planks can help strengthen your core and stabilize your back.

The pigeon pose can stretch your glutes and piriformis muscles in your butt.

Try to break up your mealtimes by taking a walk before or after you eat if possible. This could include walking rather than driving to buy your lunch or just taking a 10-minute walk around the block or neighborhood. If you're in a car all day, consider eating outside of your car when you pull over to eat.

If you can, consider doing a mini workout during your break times. You can do a short exercise routine on your own. You could also use a fitness app or video and do a quick workout right at home.

You could join a gym close to where you work so that you can fit in a quick workout during lunch. You don't have to go all out and get sweaty. Instead, you can just drop in and do a set of strength-training exercises or do 15 minutes on a treadmill or stationary bike.

If you sit a lot at work, try to limit how much you sit during your off hours. Being active after work can offset the impacts of sitting most of the day.

It's OK to enjoy some screen time. But try to limit how long you watch. Taking breaks can help you move more. You could even walk in place while you're watching TV or do some stretching during commercial breaks.

There's a lot of evidence that sitting for long periods of time can impact health. Studies have linked prolonged sitting to a higher risk of developing health conditions , like:

Cardiovascular disease

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Osteoporosis

Erectile dysfunction

Back pain

Depression

Yes, you can reverse some of the effects of sitting by staying active in your free time. The more active you are before or after work, the more it can reduce your risk.

Some evidence suggests those who spend 90 minutes doing moderate- to high-intensity activity each day completely reversed their risk from sitting. But even doing 15 to 30 minutes of physical activity each day can help.

There's no single answer. What's clear is that the more you sit, the more harmful it is. About 10 hours of sitting can increase your risk of heart disease by about 25%. And, surprisingly, just 5 hours of watching TV or screen time has this same effect.

But it's not just how many hours a day you sit that increases the risk - it's also how long you sit without taking a break. If you take a break every half hour , that helps reduce some of your risks from sitting too much.

The bottom line Sitting all day has been linked to many health problems, but your job may require you to sit. Luckily, there are things you can do to reduce the health risks of sitting. Try to get up and move at least once every 30 minutes for 5 minutes. Set reminders to do so. And try not to sit during your free time. Aim for at least 15 minutes a day - and ideally more - of moderate to vigorous physical activity such as walking, running, following a fitness video, taking a fitness class, or playing a sport.

