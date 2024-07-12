Key takeaways: Hives can last up to 24 hours. During that time, they can disappear and reappear in new locations.

Hives can keep getting worse if you're still being exposed to triggers, like infection, food, medications, and environmental allergies.

Seek care if your hives are getting worse or don't go away. You may need additional tests or medication to help get rid of hives.

Table of contents Timeline Pictures Worsening hives Causes of worsening hives Getting help Bottom line References

Алексей Филатов/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Hives - or urticaria - are a sign of an immune reaction . They develop after an exposure to an allergen. Allergens include things like:

Food

Pollen

Dander

Medications

Viruses

Bacteria

Insect bites

Hives aren't dangerous. But if you have hives and other symptoms - like trouble breathing or stomach pain - this could be a sign of anaphylaxis , a life-threatening allergic reaction. The good news is that most people who develop hives don't develop anaphylaxis.

It's possible to get hives from time to time, if you're prone to them. Hives usually go away on their own. But, sometimes, hives get worse instead of better. If your hives are lingering or worsening, here's what could be happening and what you should do next.

How long hives last depends on a few factors.

There are two types of hives:

Acute hives (acute urticaria) are episodes of hives that come and go but then go away for good in fewer than 6 weeks.

Chronic hives ( chronic urticaria ) are episodes of hives that come and go for longer than 6 weeks.

During active episodes, individual hives can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 24 hours to go away. And it's possible to develop new hives even as old ones start to fade. The exact pattern and duration of hive outbreaks will vary from person to person.

People with urticaria can also develop angioedema along with hives. Angioedema is the sudden, pronounced swelling of the skin, lips, or eyelids. It's sometimes painful and can make the skin look red. Angioedema can take up to 72 hours to go away during an episode of urticaria.

Close-up of angioedema of the lips. Close-up of angioedema of the eyelids.

Typically, hives come and go. They can come and go in the same place, or they can reappear in a new place. New hives that appear may be bigger or smaller than previous hives. They might be warmer, itchier, and have a slightly different color too. All of these subtle differences are normal for hives.

Close-up of the back with large hives. Close-up of the leg with large hives.

Close-up of the leg with smaller hives. Close-up of the neck with smaller hives.

Acute urticaria is usually caused by an exposure to an allergen . If you know what triggered your hives, you can try to stay away from that allergen. In these cases, the immune system starts to calm down once the exposure goes away. This makes the hives go away too.

But your hives can get worse if you have ongoing exposure to an allergen. And hives can continue to come and go even after you get away from the allergen. It can take a few days to a few weeks for your immune system to get back to normal. In this time, you can still develop hives, even if you're no longer exposed to the allergen.

If you don't know what's causing your hives, it can be hard to adjust your routine. So, you may continue to get exposed to the allergen. This can also result in ongoing hives.

With a typical rash, you can tell it's worsening if you have more bumps or lesions - or if those lesions get bigger, redder, or more tender. Unlike a typical rash, hives are evanescent. This means they come and go and can change in size. This can give the impression that hives are getting worse. But these changes can be normal with an episode of urticaria.

It can be tricky to know whether your hives are behaving normally or getting worse. Here are some reasons why your hives might be getting worse, instead of better.

Ongoing allergen exposure can lead to prolonged or worsening hives. You can keep getting more hives if you're not able to completely remove the exposure. For example, if you can't get away from an outdoor allergen completely, your hives might not get better.

Infections are the most common trigger for hives. It can take up to 2 weeks for a healthy immune system to fight off a virus. Antibiotics can help your immune system fight off bacterial infections, but the results aren't immediate. So, you may experience hives until the infection is completely gone.

Antihistamines are the first-choice treatment for hives. These include:

Diphenhydramine (Benadryl)

Hydroxyzine (Atarax, Vistaril)

Cetirizine (Zyrtec)

Loratadine (Claritin)

Fexofenadine (Allegra)

Sometimes, these medications aren't enough. In these cases, you might need additional treatment with steroids.

If you experience side effects with these medications and stop taking them too early, this can result in prolonged or worsening hives.

Some things can make hives worse when your immune system is already in overdrive.

Stress can worsen hives. That's because your body can release histamine when you're stressed. This can worsen skin inflammation and itchiness.

Sun exposure can also trigger more hives when you're already having a flare.

You may find that you have other triggers that worsen your hives. Try to avoid any triggers that you identify.

Acute urticaria should get better if you're avoiding your triggers and taking the right medications. So, if you're taking these steps, it's possible that your hives are caused by chronic urticaria - or autoimmune urticaria. The underlying cause of those hives is different from acute urticaria. And chronic urticaria behaves differently from acute urticaria. So, chronic urticaria needs to be treated differently too.

Another reason your hives might be getting worse is that they're not hives at all. Other rashes or bug bites can be mistaken for hives.

You should seek medical care if your hives aren't getting better, even though you're avoiding triggers and taking antihistamines. You'll want to confirm that you have acute urticaria (rather than another diagnosis) and whether or not you'll need additional treatment.

You should also seek care if you have any other rashes or skin changes along with your hives. This could be a sign that your hives are related to another medical condition.

Seek care right away if you have any symptoms of an anaphylactic reaction (a life-threatening allergic reaction), like:

Trouble breathing

Chest tightness

Voice changes

Tongue swelling

Face swelling

Facial hives

Runny nose

Tightness of the throat

Nausea or vomiting

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Dizziness

A feeling of doom

The bottom line Infections and exposure to allergens - such as food, medications, and the environment - can trigger hives. Hive can last up to 24 hours. They may appear and reappear in a new place on the skin during that time. Hives may worsen if the exposure continues or you don't get treatment with antihistamines. Seek medical care if your hives don't get better despite these treatments. This could be a sign that something else is causing the hives, such as another medical condition or chronic urticaria.

Images used with permission from VisualDx ( www.visualdx.com ).

References Abbas, M., et al. (2023). Type I hypersensitivity reaction . StatPearls. Ensina, L. F., et al. (2022). Acute urticaria and anaphylaxis: Differences and similarities in clinical management . Frontiers in Allergy. View All References (5) expand_more Golen, T. (2023). Why won't my hives go away? Harvard Health Publishing. Macy, E. (2021). Practical management of new-onset urticaria and angioedema presenting in primary care, urgent care, and the emergency department . The Permanente Journal. Ryan, D., et al. (2022). Clinical review: The suggested management pathway for urticaria in primary care . Clinical and Translational Allergy. Schettini, N., et al. (2023). Urticaria: A narrative overview of differential diagnosis . Biomedicines. Sekerel, B. E., et al. (2023). The many faces of pediatric urticaria . Frontiers in Allergy. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined