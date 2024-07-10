Key takeaways: Eyelash extensions are a great way to save time because you won't have to apply mascara or false lashes yourself.

But eyelash extensions can be expensive and require maintenance to keep your lashes clean and healthy.

Eyelash extensions can cause damage if they aren't properly applied or if you have an allergic reaction to them.

Eyelash extensions have become very popular in the last few years. And it's no wonder - they cut down on how long it takes to get ready for the day. And they can make your eyes pop without having to use mascara. For people who struggle with putting on eye makeup or finding a product that doesn't smudge, eyelash extensions can be a game-changer.

But there are some risks to eyelash extensions that you should be aware of. Eyelash extensions can damage your natural eyelashes if they're not properly applied and cared for. Here's everything you need to know to care for your eyelash extensions and protect your eyelashes.

Eyelash extensions can damage your natural eyelashes due to the application process and materials used.

Eyelash extensions are made of synthetic fibers or natural materials such as mink or silk. A trained professional applies a single extension onto a single natural eyelash using medical-grade adhesive (glue). This process takes precision and care, and may take several hours to complete. The result is a fuller and longer appearance of your natural lashes.

Here are 6 ways eyelash extensions can lead to eyelash damage, eyelid irritation, and eye injury.

Professionals use a medical-grade adhesive to attach eyelash extensions to your natural eyelash. While this glue isn't regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it's considered generally safe to use around the eyes. But it can still cause irritation. If the glue gets on your eyelid, it can cause skin irritation, redness, and even skin breakdown.

If you have conditions that affect your eyelid, like blepharitis or eyelid dermatitis , you're more likely to develop a reaction. Experts recommend that people with these eyelid conditions avoid getting eyelash extensions because the adhesive worsen symptoms.

Eyelash adhesive can transfer from your upper lash line to your lower lash line during extension application. This causes your upper and lower lashes to stick together. Removing the glue can lead to skin injury and lash breakage. Properly trained professionals know how to safely tape lower lashes so this doesn't happen. They also know what products to use to protect your lower lashes and the skin under your eye from the tape.

Ingredients in the adhesive can trigger allergic reactions. If you notice the following eye symptoms develop after lash extensions, you may be having an allergic reaction:

Redness

Swelling

Itching

Blurry vision

Seek care right away if you think you might be having an allergy to the eyelash glue.

It's a good idea to request a spot test on the inner side of your wrist a few days before getting eyelash extensions for the first time. You can place a drop of glue on your skin and see if you develop any redness, itching, or other skin changes in that area. Don't get extensions if you notice any skin changes. It's likely you'll have a reaction to the adhesive.

You can also check the ingredients list to make sure that the glue doesn't contain products that are more likely to trigger allergic reactions. These include :

Formaldehyde

Benzoic acid

Cyanoacrylates

Latex

Eyelash extensions come in a variety of lengths and thickness. They're also made from different materials. These factors affect the weight of the extension. A heavier extension will put more tension on your natural eyelash. That extra tension can cause your eyelash to break, just like putting too much tension on a strand of hair can cause it to break at the shaft. You might not notice a couple of broken strands of hair. But even half a dozen broken eyelashes will stand out. A trained professional can help you pick out the right extensions so that you get the visual effect you want without overloading your eyelashes.

Professionals use sharp tweezers to pick up the extensions and hold them against your natural eyelash. The tweezers must be sharp enough to pick up an individual extension. But having such a sharp object near your eye does put you at risk for an eye injury. A small slip could cause the tweezers to scratch your cornea, which covers the surface of your eye. This can lead to a corneal abrasion. Corneal abrasions are painful injuries that can take several days to heal.

You will need to see an eye doctor if you have a corneal abrasion. They'll monitor your eyes to make sure the injury is healing and you don't develop serious conditions that can damage your vision, like corneal ulcers.

Eyelash extensions can increase your risk of developing an eye infection. Bacteria, dirt, and debris can get trapped and cause painful styes or blepharitis. You can also develop conjunctivitis (pink eye) if eyelash extensions aren't properly placed. That's why it's important to work with a trained professional who understands how to keep everything sanitized before, during, and after eyelash extension placement.

Eyelash extensions may lead to injury, but that doesn't mean you can't give them a try. While no beauty treatment is entirely risk-free, there are steps you can take to lower the risk of complications from eyelash extensions. Here are three key steps that will help you stay safe while enjoying eyelash extensions.

In most states, a license is required to place eyelash extensions. Make sure you only work with a licensed professional, even if it's more expensive. Licensed professionals have completed supervised training, ensuring that they know how to:

Safely use all the equipment

Follow proper sanitation procedures

Use correct placement techniques

Provide appropriate eyelash care

They will be knowledgeable about adhesives and other chemicals used in the process and can offer the best care tips. This experience will lower your risk of injuries and infections.

From a practical standpoint, a trained technician also knows how to examine your eye shape and natural lashes to help create a look that will best fit your goals. They can help find the best length, shape, and type of eyelash extension for your individual needs.

Your licensed professional will go over many aftercare instructions and provide you with reading material. It may seem like a lot of information, but make sure you read and follow these instructions carefully. Proper aftercare will keep your extensions looking great and help them last as long as possible. Following care instructions will also lower your chances of developing an eye infection.

Some basic tips include:

Keep your lashes dry for 24 to 48 hours after your lash appointment.

Avoid saunas or excessive exercise for 24 to 48 hours.

Clean and detangle your lashes daily with a clean spoolie brush and lash cleanser or micellar water .

Avoid rubbing or touching your lashes to prevent introducing dirt and bacteria to the eye area.

Avoid oils and oil-based makeup removers, as these can damage your extensions.

Eyelash extensions can last for up to 6 weeks but will fall out naturally as your lashes shed. Go back to your trained professional if you would like your extensions removed sooner. They will use a lash glue remover to safely remove the extensions.

Don't pull out your extensions at home. Rubbing or pulling at the extensions can injure your natural lashes and possibly even the hair follicle. Damaged hair follicles may not grow new eyelashes easily and can lead to long-term (or even permanent) bald spots along your lash line.

Why are my eyelashes so short after extensions? expand_more If your extensions are too heavy, they can cause your eyelash shaft to break. This causes the appearance of short lashes. Improper removal techniques can also cause shaft breakage, leading to shorter-looking lashes until they naturally grow back. Will my lashes grow back to normal after lash extensions? expand_more It depends. Repeated eyelash injury can damage the hair follicle, making it harder for eyelashes to grow back. Taking a break from lash extensions, using a lash growth serum, and good eyelid hygiene can help your lashes grow back to normal after extensions. Should you give your lashes a break from extensions? expand_more Yes. Taking regular breaks from eyelash extensions allows your natural lashes to grow, become stronger, and reset their natural cycle. It's recommended to take periodic breaks for at least a month at a time.

The bottom line Eyelash extensions cut down on the time it takes to get ready every day. And they create a beautiful look to your eyes. But they may damage your natural lashes if not applied correctly or if you develop a glue allergy. Work with a licensed professional to avoid injury and infection from eyelash extensions.

