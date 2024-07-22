Key takeaways: Tylenol (acetaminophen) is one of the most commonly used pain medications, so it's worth knowing the risks of combining it with alcohol.

Mixing Tylenol and alcohol can potentially lead to liver damage. Rarely, liver damage can be severe or even life-threatening.

Moderation is key. You are less likely to get liver damage from mixing the two together if you use Tylenol as little as possible and avoid drinking more than recommended.

For many of us, Tylenol (acetaminophen) is the go-to medication for treating minor aches and pains or the occasional fever. It doesn't tend to cause side effects like stomach upset or drowsiness, and it's available over the counter (OTC). In fact, you probably have some Tylenol in your home right now.

Not only is Tylenol a popular medication on its own, acetaminophen (its active ingredient) is also a common ingredient in many other medications . It's included in OTC combination products, such as those taken for cold and flu symptoms . It's also used in various prescription medications, especially those used to treat pain.

While Tylenol is generally considered safe, there are some instances when you may want to be more careful about taking it. One of those is while drinking alcohol. If you drink alcohol regularly, or if you ever have more than a couple of drinks at one time, make sure you understand the health risks before reaching for that bottle of Tylenol.

It's generally recommended to avoid combining Tylenol and alcohol. This is because both substances can affect your liver. In rare cases, combining Tylenol and alcohol can lead to severe or life-threatening liver damage.

Drinking too much alcohol for long periods of time can cause liver damage . Likewise, taking too much Tylenol at one time - or taking a lot on a daily basis - can cause or contribute to liver damage . Knowing this, it makes sense that liver health is the biggest concern when combining these two substances.

It may be safe to have 1 or 2 drinks around the same time that you take an occasional dose of Tylenol. The risk of liver damage for most people is low in this scenario.

But moderation of both substances is key. You shouldn't combine Tylenol with any alcohol if you take large doses. The same goes for if you routinely take lower doses.

Even with moderation in mind, some people may need to be more careful when it comes to Tylenol and alcohol. Certain people are more likely to experience liver damage when mixing the two.

It's always best to discuss your personal risks with a healthcare professional before combining any medication with alcohol . And Tylenol is no exception. Certain health conditions and situations can put you at a higher risk of liver damage from Tylenol and alcohol.

Talk to your pharmacist or prescriber about your risks if you:

Regularly have 3 or more alcoholic drinks per day

Have a history of drinking too much alcohol

Take Tylenol at high doses or take any dose routinely

Have chronic liver disease or have had liver problems in the past

Have a health condition that involves your liver, such as hepatitis

Are taking medications or supplements that affect the liver

Are not able to eat enough or are fasting (not eating)

Even if these situations don't apply to you, it's still important to protect your liver by following recommended Tylenol dosages . For most people, that's up to a maximum of 4,000 mg per day. But a healthcare professional may recommend a lower dose for some people, such as those with liver problems.

Be sure to check the label of all OTC and prescription medications you're taking. As mentioned above, acetaminophen is included in many combination products.

Alcohol is metabolized (broken down) by the liver. The liver is also responsible for breaking down many other medications, including acetaminophen.

When it's metabolized, acetaminophen turns into a substance that can potentially cause liver damage. This is usually not a problem when your liver is working normally, as it will change that harmful byproduct into a harmless one.

But, if the liver is working harder than usual (like when you drink too much alcohol), it has trouble breaking down acetaminophen. When that happens, you can get a build-up of the harmful byproduct that can injure your liver. Long-term alcohol use can also make your liver weaker and less able to withstand damage from acetaminophen.

Deciding if it's OK to take Tylenol after drinking alcohol will depend on how much you've had to drink and how long ago you drank. As mentioned above, taking an occasional dose of Tylenol is usually OK with moderate amounts of alcohol.

But keep in mind that alcohol stays in your system for a relatively long time, even if you don't feel its effects. How long it takes your body to completely get rid of alcohol depends on many factors , including your age, body weight, and how much you've had to drink. But generally, alcohol will still be detectable in your blood for about 6 hours after your last drink.

You might be able to take Tylenol for a hangover, depending on your personal risks. Remember that alcohol is still present in your body for several hours after your last drink. Taking Tylenol while alcohol is still in your system carries the same risks as taking it around the same time as having a drink.

Many hangover symptoms are thought to be caused by inflammation. So a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug ( NSAID ), such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), may be more helpful than Tylenol. But as we'll explain below, NSAIDs can also irritate your stomach, which may already be upset from drinking.

A typical dose of Tylenol starts to leave the body a few hours after taking a dose, which is why the effects may wear off in 4 to 6 hours. However, this doesn't always mean that you're clear to start drinking a few hours after your last dose of Tylenol.

Taking large amounts of Tylenol - especially for many days in a row - can put stress on your liver. It's hard to tell if or when your liver is affected or how long the effects can last.

If you have no significant health conditions and only take Tylenol at recommended doses, then it is typically out of your system within 12 to 24 hours after your last dose. If you've been taking more than the recommended doses of Tylenol, it could take a few days for your body to clear it.

It's best to discuss this question with a healthcare professional, especially if you've been taking Tylenol regularly.

Because of the potential risks of combining Tylenol and alcohol, it's helpful to know what other options are available.

NSAIDs are another popular option for treating pain. The most well-known ones are available OTC and include aspirin, ibuprofen, and naproxen (Aleve). NSAIDs work well for pain and inflammation. But they raise the risk of bleeding and can irritate the lining of the stomach and intestines. This can sometimes lead to ulcers or stomach bleeding.

Combining alcohol with NSAIDs can raise your risk of upset stomach or bleeding since alcohol on its own can cause stomach inflammation. So NSAIDs aren't necessarily a safer alternative than Tylenol, especially when taken at high doses or for long periods of time.

OTC topical pain creams, gels, and patches , such as lidocaine patches or diclofenac gel (Voltaren), are possible alternatives for pain relief. Very little medication is absorbed into your bloodstream. If these don't provide adequate relief, it's best to speak with a healthcare professional about the pain you're experiencing. They can give you better guidance based on your medical history.

The bottom line It's generally not recommended to mix Tylenol (acetaminophen) and alcohol. There is a risk for liver damage with the combination. It may be OK for some people to occasionally take low doses of Tylenol if they've consumed small or moderate amounts of alcohol. However, it's recommended to ask a healthcare professional before doing this. Some people have a higher risk for liver damage with this combination than others.

If you or someone you know struggles with substance use, help is available. Call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at1-800-662-4357 to learn about resources in your area.

