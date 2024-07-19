Key takeaways: There's no evidence that Ozempic directly causes hair loss. But it may cause hair loss indirectly.

Telogen effluvium is a type of hair loss that can develop with rapid weight loss. Rapid weight loss is a known side effect of taking Ozempic.

Telogen effluvium usually starts 3 months after initial weight loss. It goes away on its own over a few weeks to months.

Ozempic (semaglutide) is an FDA-approved injectable medication that can help treat Type 2 diabetes. Ozempic helps the body release more insulin after eating and stops the liver from making more sugar. It also slows how fast the stomach empties, which can make people feel fuller longer and lower appetite.

All of these things lead to better blood sugar control. But they can also cause weight loss and other side effects. While some people aren't bothered by weight loss as a side effect, other Ozempic side effects may be more troubling.

For example, people who've taken Ozempic say they've experienced hair loss while taking the medication. Here's how Ozempic can affect your hair.

There's no evidence that Ozempic directly causes hair loss.

People who took Ozempic during the original clinical trials didn't report hair loss . It also wasn't reported as a side effect of Wegovy , a different medication that also contains semaglutide.

But Ozempic may indirectly lead to hair loss. That's because rapid weight loss, a known side effect of taking Ozempic, has been linked to hair loss for decades . One study showed that more than half of people who had rapid weight loss after bariatric surgery experienced more hair shedding.

People who go through a period of rapid weight loss can develop a condition called telogen effluvium . And telogen effluvium does cause hair loss.

Hair follicles go through natural, repeating cycles of growth and rest:

During growth phases, the hair follicles grow hair.

During the rest phases, hair stops growing and old hair sheds.

Then the follicle goes back into a growth phase.

Each hair follicle goes through these cycles at slightly different times. This keeps all of your hair from falling out at once.

Telogen effluvium is when a lot of hair follicles go into a rest phase at the same time. These hair follicles then all shed hair at the same time, leading to noticeable hair loss or thinning. This condition typically starts about 3 months after someone experiences rapid weight loss.

Not everyone who experiences rapid weight loss will develop telogen effluvium. But it's impossible to predict whether or not someone will develop telogen effluvium if they experience rapid weight loss.

Telogen effluvium doesn't damage the hair follicle, so hair loss isn't permanent . Hair follicles will go back to their usual growth patterns and hair will grow back. But it can take weeks to months for the hair follicle to go back to their normal growth pattern.

It's not clear how many people experience hair loss while taking Ozempic. But available data suggests that it's not very common.

The data from the Wegovy clinical trials showed that about 3% of people reported more hair shedding. But 1% of people in the placebo ("control") group also reported more hair shedding. The 2% difference may be due to chance, and not the medication.

Wondering how to stop hair loss when taking Ozempic? If you notice hair shedding, thinning, or loss after you start taking Ozempic, talk with your healthcare professional.

It's important to confirm that you're experiencing telogen effluvium and not another form of hair loss. While telogen effluvium is typically temporary, other causes of hair loss can be permanent .

You can also:

Review your medications with your healthcare team. Some medications can cause hair loss . Review your medications with your care team and see if there are alternatives that you could take that won't affect your hair growth. But make sure you don't stop your medications without talking to your care team first.

Give your hair a break. Chemicals can damage hair follicles. Taking a break from coloring, perming, or relaxing your hair can give your follicles a chance to rest and recover. And avoid hair products and shampoos that can lead to hair loss and damage.

Change your tools and hairstyle. The daily stress of hair styling can also take a toll on hair follicles and increase hair shedding. Avoid heat styling and tight hairstyles that stress your hair.

Work on lowering stress. Stress is a well-known trigger for telogen effluvium. Since weight loss puts you at risk for telogen effluvium, you want to avoid other triggers. Whether stress is at work or home, developing a self-care routine can lower stress. Deep breathing, walking, and meditation can help lower stress. Mindfulness-based stress reduction is another popular way to lower stress.

Review your diet. While there's no proof that vitamins can help with hair growth , a nutritious diet can boost hair health. Try to include lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your daily routine.

What other diabetic medications cause hair loss? expand_more It's not just Ozempic. Other injectable medications can cause rapid weight loss as a side effect. These include Mounjaro, Wegovy, and Zepbound. Mounjaro is FDA-approved to treat diabetes. Wegovy and Zepbound include the same ingredients as Ozempic and Mounjaro. Will my hair grow back after stopping Ozempic? expand_more Your hair should grow back after you stop taking Ozempic if your hair loss was from telogen effluvium. It can take several months for your hair follicles to re-enter a growth phase after stopping Ozempic. It will take several more months for hair to grow long enough to make a noticeable difference in hair fullness. What is the biggest side effect of Ozempic? expand_more Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are the most commonly reported side effects of Ozempic. These side effects tend to go away on their own over time.

The bottom line There's no evidence that Ozempic (or other forms of semaglutide) directly cause hair loss. But rapid weight loss is a known side effect of taking Ozempic, and rapid weight loss can lead to telogen effluvium (excessive hair shedding). This condition develops about 3 months after a rapid weight loss. Telogen effluvium is not permanent, but it may last for a few months. If you develop hair loss while taking Ozempic, talk with a healthcare professional. They can make sure you have telogen effluvium and not another type of permanent hair loss. If you have telogen effluvium, avoid putting more stress on your hair follicles. Give your hair a break from chemicals, heat-based styling, and tight hairstyles.

