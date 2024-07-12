Key takeaways: Poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac are spread through an oil called urushiol. Contact with this oil causes an itchy, allergic rash in most people.

Urushiol can't go through most fabrics, but it does stay active on clothes for months if they aren't washed properly. The oil can transfer from your clothes to your skin, causing a reaction.

Poison ivy can spread in the washing machine and contaminate other items. To avoid spreading urushiol, make sure to quickly and thoroughly wash any contaminated items.

If you've ever come into contact with poison oak, poison sumac, or poison ivy, you know how irritating the resulting rash can be. These plants contain urushiol, an oil that can cause an allergic reaction and lead to itching and blistering.

These plants are found throughout the U.S., so it's helpful to understand how urushiol spreads and how to protect yourself. Many people don't realize that urushiol can stay on clothing for a very long time. But properly handling and washing contaminated items can prevent the oil from spreading further.

This guide will help you understand the risks and provide practical steps to prevent and manage exposure. That way you can more fully and safely enjoy the benefits of the outdoors.

Poison ivy, along with poison oak and sumac, spreads through urushiol: a light, colorless oil found in the leaves, stems, and roots of these plants.

Urushiol spreads very easily. You can come into contact with it in a few different ways:

Direct contact: You accidentally brush up against a plant with urushiol.

Indirect contact: You touch something that has come into contact with the plant. For example, clothing, shoes, and pets can carry the oil and then spread it.

Inhalation: Burning these plants can also release urushiol into the air. Breathing in this smoke can cause an allergic reaction.

Up to 9 in 10 adults develop a rash when they're exposed to urushiol. It takes at least 4 hours for the rash to show up on your skin. But when it does, the poison ivy rash can look quite alarming. People develop lines or streaks of red or violet bumps and blisters that ooze.

The oozing has led some people to believe that poison ivy rash is contagious, but that's not the case. The fluid that oozes from blisters also doesn't cause the rash to spread.

An allergic reaction develops only through contact with urushiol. But keep in mind that you can spread urushiol to other people, different parts of your body, and objects.

Urushiol can get onto your clothes and stay there until you properly clean them. If you touch your clothes after they have come into contact with poison ivy or oak, you can transfer the oil to your skin and develop a rash.

The oil doesn't actually penetrate most fabric or material, but it can stick to it. This means the oil can spread to your skin and other surfaces until you wash your clothes.

Keep in mind that not all clothing is protective. Urushiol can seep through latex and rubber gloves, for example. To protect yourself from poison ivy, it's best to choose heavy-duty vinyl gloves when gardening or doing yard work.

Since it's very resilient, urushiol can remain active on clothing, shoes, and other surfaces for months, or even years, if not properly washed. This means that if you touch contaminated items, you can develop a rash long after you were first exposed.

There are effective ways to remove urushiol from clothing and prevent spreading it around. If you know you've come into contact with urushiol, follow these steps:

Wear gloves. Put on heavy-duty vinyl gloves to avoid getting urushiol on your hands.

Separate contaminated clothes. Keep contaminated clothes and items away from other laundry.

Use hot water. Wash the clothes in hot water with a strong detergent.

Double wash. It's a good idea to wash the clothes at least twice to make sure you remove all the oil.

Clean your washing machine. Run an empty cycle with hot water and detergent to clean any urushiol left in the machine.

Yes, urushiol can easily transfer to other objects. This is why it's important to put your contaminated clothes directly into the washing machine, taking care not to touch the lid or exterior surfaces.

To prevent contaminating other items, wash these clothes separately from other laundry. Use the hottest water the fabric can handle, and clean the washing machine afterward.

The best way to avoid getting a rash is to avoid exposure to these plants. Here are some tips to help you stay safe:

Learn to identify the plants. Know what poison oak, ivy, and sumac look like and avoid them.

Wear protective clothing. Long sleeves, pants, and gloves can help protect your skin. Opt for heavy-duty vinyl gloves instead of latex or rubber gloves.

Use barrier creams. Apply barrier creams such as bentonite clay on your skin before going into areas where these plants might be present. This helps prevent the urushiol oil from getting on your skin.

Wash right away. If you think you've come into contact with these plants, wash your skin as soon as possible. And remember to scrub under your fingernails. Your skin absorbs the oil quickly, so it's important to act fast. Start with plain water, then use soap or alcohol, which can help remove the oil better.

Clean your gear and pets. Clean any gear, clothes, tools, and pets that may have been exposed to the plants. Once the oil is washed off, it can't spread to other parts of the body.

By following these steps, you can enjoy the outdoors while minimizing the risk of a poison ivy, oak, or sumac rash. If you develop a rash from exposure to these plants, rest assured there are many over-the-counter (OTC) remedies available to help relieve your symptoms.

You can manage most poison ivy, oak, or sumac rashes at home. But sometimes they can lead to more serious issues. Here are some cues it's time to get medical attention:

Signs of infection: Scratching the rash can let bacteria into your skin, leading to an infection. Signs of infection include fever, pus or yellowish scabs on the rash (called impetigo ), and increasing redness, pain, or swelling around the rash, which could point to cellulitis .

Breathing difficulties: Inhaling smoke from burning poison ivy can cause severe lung inflammation and breathing problems. If you have trouble breathing after being exposed, see a healthcare professional right away.

An extensive rash: A rash that covers many parts of your body likely needs medical attention. This is especially true if the rash covers a large or sensitive area of your body, like your eyes, mouth, or genitals.

Severe itching: Sometimes OTC treatments are not enough to ease symptoms. A healthcare professional can prescribe stronger medications to help.

An ongoing rash: If your rash is not getting better, or gets worse, after 7 to 10 days, it's time to visit a healthcare professional.

If you notice any of these issues, it's important to get medical help to prevent the situation from getting worse.

The bottom line Poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac all contain urushiol. Coming into contact with this oil can cause a very itchy, allergic rash. And it's quite easy to accidentally touch and spread this oil to other parts of your body, people, and surfaces. The good news is there are ways to help prevent getting exposed and strategies to stop it from spreading. If you know you've been in an area with these plants, make sure to properly wash your body, clothes, and other items. The quicker you act, the better. That way you can enjoy the great outdoors and stay rash free.

