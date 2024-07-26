Key takeaways: Moderate use of cannabis (marijuana) doesn't cause erectile dysfunction, but some studies suggest that cannabis overuse is linked with it.

Cannabis doesn't appear to cause either male or female infertility.

Early studies suggest that cannabis could be a tool for sexual wellness by improving libido and sexual satisfaction.

Table of contents Causes of ED Cannabis and ED Cannabis and infertility ED treatments Cannabis and sex Bottom line References

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is when someone has difficulty getting or keeping an erection on a regular basis. ED is extremely common, and it can happen at any age. But it's more common as you age. About 4 in 10 men over age 60 will experience ED.

Many different conditions can lead to sexual problems. And scientists have been looking into whether cannabis causes ED or infertility. Keep reading to learn more about the relationship between cannabis and sexual health .

There are many causes of ED. These include physical health problems that restrict blood flow to the penis, medication side effects, and mental health issues.

The most common cause of ED is related to restricted blood flow to the penis. This can happen with many health conditions, including:

Heart disease

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Obesity

These can all contribute to the narrowing and hardening of the arteries. In fact, ED can actually be an early warning sign of heart disease.

Other conditions can also lead to ED , including:

Anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders

Prostate disorders

Sleep disorders (obstructive sleep apnea or insomnia)

Neurologic disorders, such as Parkinson's disease or multiple sclerosis (MS)

Heavy alcohol use

Opioid use disorder

Cigarette smoking

Many medications can also cause ED as a side effect. Antidepressants, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors ( SSRIs ), can lower sexual arousal and decrease libido (sex drive). Many medications for high blood pressure can lower blood pressure and reduce blood flow to the penis. Hormone therapies can also cause ED by altering hormone levels.

The research on the link between cannabis and ED is mixed. It's a tricky area of study because scientists need to separate the effects of the compounds in cannabis from the effects of smoking itself.

There's a lot more research on how smoking affects the body and the cardiovascular system in particular. So let's start there and then take a closer look at the link between cannabis and ED.

Smoking is strongly linked with ED because it has very negative effects on the cardiovascular system. Toxic chemicals in the smoke are partially to blame. Nicotine is also a factor. In fact, even electronic cigarette use or vaping is linked to ED (although vaping does appear to be safer than smoking).

Studies have shown that the risk for ED is higher with more exposure to smoke . In other words, the more cigarettes per day and the longer a person smokes, the worse ED symptoms may be.

Some studies suggest cannabis use is linked to ED . And there's growing research on how cannabis affects heart health and blood pressure - both of which are strongly linked to ED. But other studies suggest that people who use cannabis are less likely to experience ED compared to people who don't use it.

The link between cannabis and ED may be more related to the toxic chemicals in smoke than the cannabis itself. Many of the toxic chemicals in tobacco smoke are also present in cannabis smoke.

Also similar to tobacco smoking, the risks appear greatest for those who smoke cannabis more, or who smoke more often. People who smoke cannabis heavily are more likely to have ED.

Several studies have shown that people who use cannabis are less likely to have diabetes , a major risk factor for ED. There could be a relationship between cannabis and metabolic disorders. But more studies are needed to confirm whether there's a true risk or benefit when it comes to ED.

There's limited and conflicting research on the link between cannabis and infertility. But what's clear is that some cannabis compounds can go through the placenta and reach a developing fetus. This can lead to pregnancy-related complications. This is why the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) advises against cannabis use during pregnancy and when trying to become pregnant.

Lab experiments suggest that cannabis - and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in particular - can change sperm count , activity, and quality . Similarly, lab and animal studies suggest that cannabis can change hormone levels like testosterone. Again, these results haven't been reproduced in humans . So more research is needed.

Some experts think that for people who're already experiencing fertility issues, the effects of cannabis on hormones and sperm could make things worse. They also suggest taking a break from cannabis while trying to get pregnant .

There's a lack of quality research on how cannabis may affect long-term male fertility. This link likely will depend on your history of use, including how you used cannabis ( edibles versus smoking ), how much, and for how long. Researchers continue to learn about the long-term effects of cannabis .

A 2021 study found that CBD (cannabidiol) - an active ingredient of the cannabis plant - was able to attach to sperm and change their shape and how they work. And these changes can negatively affect fertility. The study saw this change in people who currently used cannabis as well as people who'd used it in the past. But, again, more research is needed to say how long-lasting the effects of cannabis may be.

Lifestyle choices have a big impact on ED. Regular exercise and a heart-healthy diet are important for cardiovascular health . And the health of your cardiovascular system is directly related to ED.

Treatment for ED is done on an individual basis, which is why it's important to come up with a plan with your healthcare team. There are several FDA-approved medications to treat ED , including sildenafil (Viagra) and tadalafil (Cialis).

There are also some important lifestyle choices that could improve your symptoms and overall cardiovascular health:

Quitting smoking

Doing regular physical activity and losing weight

Eating a low-cholesterol diet

It's unlikely that smoking cannabis will make you last longer in bed or prolong orgasm. However, studies show that people who use cannabis have sex more often than people who don't use it. Plus, cannabis may make sex more enjoyable . This improvement in sexual wellness and satisfaction is true for both women and men .

Some researchers are studying cannabis as a possible treatment for ED. It could be a possible therapy for female sexual health, by relieving pelvic pain associated with sex.

Also, CBD may be helpful for anxiety. That could possibly impact your sex life, since performance anxiety often contributes to ED. But this research is still in its early stages, so it's too early to say whether cannabis may play a part in treating ED.

The bottom line For generally healthy people, moderate cannabis doesn't seem to cause ED or negatively affect fertility. But studies are conflicting, so it's hard to make definitive conclusions about the long-term effects. There's clearer evidence that overusing cannabis, especially when you smoke it, may increase your risk of ED. Cannabis isn't a treatment for ED. However, some studies suggest that it may support sexual health by increasing sexual desire and satisfaction. There are effective, FDA-approved treatments for ED. So, connect with your healthcare team about lifestyle changes and medications for you.

If you or someone you know struggles with substance use, help is available. Call SAMHSA's National Helpline at1-800-662-HELP (4357) to learn about resources in your area.

