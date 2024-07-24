Key takeaways: It's common to get a yeast infection during or after taking an antibiotic. Common antibiotics that can cause a yeast infection include amoxicillin (Amoxil), doxycycline (Vibramycin, Doryx), and azithromycin ("Z-pak").

If you develop a yeast infection, keep taking your antibiotic and contact your healthcare team for treatment recommendations. Vaginal creams are available over the counter. Oral tablets are only available by prescription. Probiotics may help treat a yeast infection, but they likely won't prevent one from happening.

Avoid home remedies and vaginal douches if you have a yeast infection. They're more likely to increase irritation than help treat your infection. Stick to treatments recommended by your healthcare team.

Table of contents Most likely antibiotics Risk factors Prevention Finish your antibiotic Treatments Home remedies FAQs Bottom line References

You've just finished an antibiotic for a recent sinus infection when you notice it: an itchy, irritated sensation down below. It's an all too familiar feeling for up to 30% of women who experience a vaginal yeast infection during or after taking an antibiotic.

But why do yeast infections happen after taking an antibiotic? And is there anything you can do to prevent them? Here we'll discuss six things to know about yeast infections from antibiotics.

Why do antibiotics cause yeast infections? Antibiotics work by killing the "bad" bacteria that are making you sick. But they can also kill "good" bacteria in your body. These good bacteria help keep your vaginal area healthy. If they're gone, Candida (a type of yeast) can overgrow and cause an infection. And while they're more common in women, yeast infections can happen in men , too.

Yeast infections are more likely after taking broad-spectrum antibiotics . These are antibiotics that can kill a wide range of bacteria. Here's a list of common antibiotics that can cause yeast infections:

Penicillin-based antibiotics, such as amoxicillin (Amoxil) and amoxicillin / clavulanate (Augmentin)

Cephalosporin antibiotics such as cephalexin and cefuroxime

Tetracycline antibiotics such as doxycycline (Vibramycin, Doryx) and minocycline (Minocin)

Macrolide antibiotics such as azithromycin ("Z-Pak") and clarithromycin (Biaxin XL)

Fluoroquinolones such as levofloxacin or ciprofloxacin (Cipro)

These antibiotics won't always cause a yeast infection after you take them. And other antibiotics not listed can also have this side effect. If you're taking an antibiotic, your pharmacist or prescriber can let you know if yeast infections are a common side effect. So don't hesitate to ask if this is a concern for you.

Some antibiotics raise the risk of yeast infections. But there are other risk factors , too. These include:

Hormonal changes, such as during pregnancy, menopause, or due to hormonal birth control

Uncontrolled diabetes

Douching

Wearing tight-fitting pants or tights

A weakened immune system from medication or a medical condition

Medications that raise glucose (sugar) levels in your urine, such as empagliflozin (Jardiance) and dapagliflozin (Farxiga)

These risks either make it easier for yeast to grow or lower your body's ability to fight it off. If you have any of these risks and also take an antibiotic, the chance of developing a yeast infection could be even higher.

You may have heard that taking a probiotic while you're taking an antibiotic can help prevent yeast infections. But there's not much evidence this is true.

That being said, probiotics may help prevent other antibiotic side effects , such as diarrhea caused by Clostridioides difficile overgrowth . They may also help treat yeast infections when they're combined with other medications. So it's fine to take a probiotic with your antibiotic if your prescriber OK's it. Just be aware that you may still get a yeast infection.

Here's how to help prevent a yeast infection while taking antibiotics:

Wear cotton underwear to help absorb excess moisture.

Avoid wearing tight-fitting pants or tights for long periods of time.

Change out of sweaty or wet clothes as soon as possible.

Don't douche .

Avoid vaginal sprays or deodorants.

Use plain water or a mild, unscented soap to wash your pubic area.

Avoid hot tubs.

Talk with your prescriber if you regularly get yeast infections during or shortly after taking an antibiotic. They may consider prescribing a medication such as fluconazole (Diflucan) at the beginning or end of your antibiotic course to help prevent a yeast infection.

You should finish your entire course of antibiotics - even if a yeast infection appears. If you stop taking an antibiotic early, your original infection may return. It could also lead to antimicrobial resistance , which means the antibiotic won't work as well against the bacteria the next time you get sick. This makes future infections harder to treat.

If you develop a yeast infection, keep taking your antibiotic and contact your prescriber. They'll advise you on a safe way to treat it while you finish your antibiotic. Symptoms of a vaginal yeast infection include:

Itching

Burning

Pain and swelling of the labia

Pain when peeing or during sexual intercourse

Thick white or yellow vaginal discharge

When it comes to treating yeast infections , there are both over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription options available.

OTC medications are readily available as vaginal creams and suppositories. These medications are applied in your vagina from 1 to 7 days, depending on the medication. Common OTC options for treating yeast infections include:

Clotrimazole (Trivagizole 3)

Miconazole (Monistat, Vagistat)

Tioconazole (Monistat 1 ointment, Vagistat 1)

Oral tablets for yeast infections are only available by prescription. The two most common options are fluconazole (Diflucan) and ibrexafungerp (Brexafemme). Prescription vaginal creams are also available, such as terconazole and butoconazole (Gynazole-1).

OTC and prescription options are similarly effective . Fluconazole is a one-dose tablet that's easy for most people to take. But it can interact with certain medications and requires a prescription. Vaginal treatments don't have the same interaction concerns, since they aren't absorbed into the bloodstream. OTC vaginal creams are also easy to access on your own. But they can be messy and uncomfortable for some people to use. Your pharmacist or prescriber can help you choose the best treatment option for your needs.

Yes, you can treat your yeast infection while you're still taking an antibiotic.

There's a chance that even with proper treatment, your yeast infection may come back once the antibiotic is finished. But you don't want to delay treating your yeast infection, especially if you have moderate to severe symptoms.

If yeast infection symptoms return after treatment, reach out to your healthcare team for further advice on next steps.

There are many home remedies that you may see online to treat a yeast infection naturally. These include things like inserting a garlic clove into your vagina or soaking tampons in tea tree oil and inserting them. These remedies don't have much evidence behind them and aren't likely to be effective. But they are likely to cause more vaginal irritation and pain. So they're not recommended over the traditional treatments described above.

Good to know: Boric acid is sometimes prescribed when other treatment options aren't effective for yeast infections. It's available OTC as a vaginal capsule or suppository. Your prescriber may also write a prescription for a compounded version the pharmacist can make for you. But it isn't considered a first-choice treatment. So talk to your healthcare team first before trying this treatment option.

How long does a yeast infection from antibiotics last? expand_more Once you start treatment, yeast infections typically clear up within 2 to 3 days using vaginal creams or after 3 days of taking oral fluconazole. Be sure to complete your entire anti-fungal course, even if your yeast infection symptoms improve after a dose or two. Stopping your treatment too soon may allow your yeast infection to come back or become resistant to antifungal treatment. What does a yeast infection from antibiotics look like? expand_more Common symptoms of a yeast infection include vaginal itching or burning and white or yellow vaginal discharge. Symptoms can appear while you're taking an antibiotic or after you've finished your course of treatment. But sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and other vaginal infections can cause similar symptoms, so it's a good idea to see a healthcare professional for a confirmed diagnosis. Will a yeast infection go away on its own? expand_more Mild yeast infections may go away on their own after a few days. But if symptoms worsen or don't improve, it's a good idea to start treatment. Keep in mind that the sooner you treat your yeast infection, the faster you'll feel better.

The bottom line Some antibiotics kill off the natural bacteria that helps keep your genitals healthy. This allows Candida to overgrow and cause a yeast infection. Common antibiotics that can cause a yeast infection include amoxicillin (Amoxil), doxycycline (Vibramycin, Doryx), and azithromycin (Z-pak). Wearing tight-fitting pants, hormonal changes, and a weakened immune system can also make yeast infections more likely. It's fine to take a probiotic while you're taking an antibiotic, but there's not much evidence it'll help prevent a yeast infection. If you do develop symptoms of a yeast infection, keep taking your antibiotic and contact your prescriber or pharmacist for treatment recommendations. Over-the-counter creams and prescription tablets are both effective options. Avoid home remedies and vaginal douches, as they can be more harmful than helpful.

