Key takeaways: Even though it's less likely, it's still possible to get the flu (influenza) in the summer months.

Other viruses can also cause the same symptoms as the flu, so you can get summer flu symptoms even when it's not caused by influenza.

The best way to prevent the summer flu is to wash your hands frequently, avoid people who are sick, and get your yearly flu shot.

Table of contents Seasonality Summer flu Causes Treatment When to get help Flu shots Prevention Bottom line References

Thomas_EyeDesign/E+ via Getty Images

When you think about summer, you probably think about beaches, sunshine, and pool parties. You're probably not thinking about catching the flu . This pesky contagious respiratory illness is usually associated with cold-weather months. But can you still catch the flu in the summer months? Yes, but it's much less common.

It's well known that cold and flu viruses tend to be transmitted much more easily in the fall and winter months. This time is known as " flu season " because flu viruses and other respiratory viruses circulate at high levels during these months.

The rest of the year, cold and flu viruses are still around, but in much lower numbers. That means you're less likely to get sick with the cold or the flu in the spring and summer months.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Summer colds: Yes, you can get a cold in summer . And for the most part, summer colds are no different from colds at any other time of year. Learn how to help your body heal fast.

How long does the flu last? Read how long you can expect to feel unwell, and how long it takes to recover from the flu.

Flu season: When does flu season begin and end ? And does flu season change every year? Here's what you need to know (and how to stay ahead of it).

But why? It's not fully understood, but these are some possible explanations:

Flu and cold viruses spread more easily in cold, dry weather .

People spend more time indoors during colder months, so they're more likely to have close contact with sick people.

Cold temperatures lower immune defenses in the nose , meaning people are worse at fighting off infections in winter compared with summer.

"Summer flu" is a flu that happens in the summer. It's the same as the flu that happens during other times of year - except that you're often not expecting it in the warmer months.

The symptoms of summer flu are the same as the symptoms of flu at any other time of year. Common symptoms of flu include:

Sore throat

Fatigue

Cough

Runny nose

Fever

Muscle aches

Chills

Night sweats

Headaches

Vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children)

Summer flu is caused by the same influenza viruses that cause the flu during flu season. Flu viruses change slightly every year, which is one reason why you can get the flu again despite having had it before.

But it's not just flu viruses that can cause flu-like symptoms. Other viruses, like those that cause the common cold, can cause similar symptoms .

Here are some of the most common causes of a summer cold and other flu-like illnesses in summer.

There are many viruses that can cause the common cold and leave you with similar symptoms as the flu. Here are some common cold viruses:

Rhinovirus

Enterovirus

Coronaviruses (other than COVID-19)

Adenovirus

Parainfluenza

Some of these viruses, like Enterovirus, are especially common in the summer , while others tend to circulate all year.

Parainfluenza is a virus that causes an influenza-like illness (para means "like"). One subtype (human parainfluenza type 3) is especially common in the spring and early summer months.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is one of the better-known viruses that causes the common cold. It causes symptoms of a cold or flu, which can be more severe in very young children or older adults . While it tends to peak in the winter months, it can still circulate during the summer at lower rates.

COVID and the flu share many symptoms. And it can be hard to tell them apart . So if you've woken up feeling achy, feverish, and/or congested, it's worth doing an at-home test to check for COVID.

Sore throat and fever can be early signs of the flu or strep throat. Strep throat is caused by the bacteria group A Streptococcus. It tends to lead to a sore throat that's more severe and persistent than the sore throat that comes with the flu. Runny nose is less common.

Strep throat is most common in children ages 5 to 15, although it can affect people of any age.

Stomach flu isn't caused by flu viruses, and it's different from the actual flu. It's caused by viruses, like Norovirus. Stomach flu is actually gastroenteritis , and symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and/or stomach pain.

The flu - and other flu-like illnesses - are usually treated by a combination of rest, plenty of fluid intake, and over-the-counter (OTC) medications.

But sometimes people with the flu need to take prescription flu medications . These can lessen symptoms and shorten the time that you're sick. More on this below.

Most of the time, the flu is a mild illness that resolves without the need for medical care.

But that's not always the case. Some people have a higher risk of serious illness with the flu and complications. In this case, starting antiviral flu medications within 48 hours of the start of symptoms can shorten how long you're sick with the flu and decrease the severity of your symptoms.

You should talk to your primary care provider right away about starting prescription flu medication in the following situations:

Adults 65 and older

Children younger than 2

Pregnant women

Those with certain chronic health conditions (like diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, and low immune system)

People with a BMI >30

Whether you're high risk or not, you need urgent medical care for the following flu symptoms :

Difficulty breathing

Chest pain

Seizures

Small or no amounts of urine

Weakness

Dizziness or confusion

Worsening health issues

A flu shot provides protection against flu viruses throughout the year. But the level of protection depends on the particular flu strains that circulate in the summer months and how different they are to winter strains.

The flu vaccine starts to become less effective 4 to 5 months after you get it. So, if you got your flu shot early in the fall season, the protection might be wearing off just as summer arrives.

The best way to prevent the flu is to:

Get the yearly flu shot.

Practice good hand hygiene, especially before meals.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Get tested and treated early if you're at risk for severe illness or complications.

The bottom line Even though flu viruses are much less likely to circulate in the summer months, it's still possible to get sick with the flu in the summer. And a handful of other viruses can cause flu-like symptoms, including RSV and COVID. Thankfully, good supportive care is enough for most people to feel better and recover quickly from symptoms of summer flu.

References Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2022). Flu symptoms & complications . Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2024). About Human Parainfluenza Viruses (HPIVs) . View All References (5) expand_more Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2023). People at higher risk of flu complications . Ferdinands, J. M., et al. (2021). Waning vaccine effectiveness against influenza-associated hospitalizations among adults, 2015-2016 to 2018-2019, United States hospitalized adult influenza vaccine effectiveness network . Clinical Infectious Diseases. Huang, D., et al. (2023). Cold exposure impairs extracellular vesicle swarm-mediated nasal antiviral immunity . The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Lowen, A. C., et al. (2014). Roles of humidity and temperature in shaping influenza seasonality . Journal of Virology. Sinclair, W., et al. (2022). Enterovirus . StatPearls. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined