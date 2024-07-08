Key takeaways: Most ERs are able to provide temporary pain relief or antibiotics for a toothache. But they aren't equipped to provide a full scope of dental care.

A dental emergency, such as a knocked-out tooth or dental abscess, needs immediate attention. Other dental problems - if not serious - can wait for you to see your regular dentist.

ER visits for dental issues cost significantly more than a visit to your regular dental care clinic.

When you have a toothache, you want pain relief sooner rather than later. But if it's after hours, does this mean a visit to the ER? In most cases, probably not. Every year, there are approximately 2 million visits to the ER because of dental pain. And many of these visits could have been avoided with treatment in a local dental office instead.

But there are some true dental emergencies that need immediate care. Let's take a closer look at when you need to go to the ER for dental care and when you should wait for regular office hours.

Some causes of tooth pain may need to be treated sooner rather than later. Even if you eventually need to see the dentist, the ER can get you started on the right treatment - and help with your pain. The following are six conditions that need immediate treatment.

This is a bacterial infection that causes a buildup of pus around the tooth or in the gums. It tends to cause throbbing pain in the affected tooth and swelling around the gums. It can also lead to swelling around the jaw and face. Healthcare professionals in the ER can get you started on antibiotics to prevent an infection from getting any worse and provide pain relief.

It's particularly important to go to the ER for tooth pain if you also have:

Fever

A weakened immune system

Significant swelling in the face

Swelling around the eye

Swelling below the jawline or in the neck

It's also important to go to the ER right away if you have any difficulty swallowing, breathing, or talking.

Sometimes a tooth infection can spread, becoming a medical emergency. More specifically, it can cause infection and swelling in the tissues around your airway. This is a rare but serious complication of tooth infections . It can block the airway and become fatal.

Go to the ER right away if you experience:

Trouble swallowing

Pain with swallowing

Swelling of the neck

Limited neck mobility

Changes in your voice

An avulsed tooth is one that has been completely knocked out of your mouth. This can happen as a result of:

Falls

Sports injuries

Accidents

Physical assault

It's important to get emergency care to try and replant the tooth. Getting your tooth back in your mouth within 60 minutes is critical to saving it. Keep your tooth in milk until you can reach a dental care provider.

A luxated tooth is one that has been loosened or moved from its original position due to injury. This is a common injury for children but can happen to anyone who has a blunt force applied to their mouth area.

When this happens, it's important to have the tooth repositioned or moved back into its normal place within a few hours. This gives you the best chance of recovery.

Even if you didn't knock out any teeth, it may still be a good idea to go to the ER for any trauma to your face or mouth. This is especially true if you have:

Difficulty opening your jaw

Jaw pain

Significant bleeding from the nose or mouth

Pain around your eyes or changes in vision

Deep cuts to your face or lips

Head or neck trauma

The ER can take X-rays to check for fractures of your face or jaw. They can also repair any deep cuts or lacerations with sutures. This will help the cuts heal faster, prevent scarring, and prevent infection.

Toothache can be pretty painful. They tend to cause a deep, throbbing pain that doesn't go away. If you're having little to no improvement with over-the-counter (OTC) pain medications and are in distress, it may be time to get help from a healthcare professional. The ER may be able to prescribe something stronger to control your pain until you can see your regular dentist.

A visit to the ER is appropriate when OTC pain medications fail to provide relief for your toothache. The ER can provide other pain management options. This may include prescribing a stronger pain medication, administering antibiotics, or other pain management guidance.

ERs are not equipped to provide definitive dental care, like pulling a tooth. But there are a small number of hospitals that have dentists on call. When this is the case, there's a possibility that you can have a tooth pulled if needed.

Even if your local ER doesn't have a dentist on call, they can still:

Drain pus from an abscess, depending on its location

Numb the area that is in pain

Treat an infection from an abscessed tooth with antibiotics

These things can prevent the spread of the infection and provide some relief until you can see your dentist.

A broken tooth doesn't always need a visit to the ER . In most cases, you can wait for your dentist's regular office hours. But if you have any concern about trauma to the head or neck, go to the ER to get checked out.

When a tooth is fractured or broken, it can be extremely sensitive to cold foods and beverages. So you'll want to stick to room-temperature foods and OTC pain medications. This should keep your child comfortable until they can be seen by their dental care provider.

ER visits for dental issues can cost three times as much as a visit to your regular dental care provider. If you can wait to see a dental care provider rather than go to the ER, it may be cheaper for you. You can always try contacting your dental care office if you're unsure if you should go to the ER or wait for their regular office hours. When in doubt, you shouldn't delay care in the circumstances above when quick treatment is needed.

The bottom line There are some causes of tooth pain that need immediate care. But many dental issues can wait for you to visit your dentist for treatment. Most ERs can provide temporary relief for dental pain and get you started on antibiotics for infections. Following up with your dental care provider will provide definitive treatment. A regular dental care routine can lower the likelihood of experiencing a dental emergency. And it can also save you money in the long run. If you're not sure if you need to go to the ER for a dental issue, ask your dentist for guidance.

