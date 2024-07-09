Key takeaways: Imvexxy (estradiol vaginal insert) is a vaginal estrogen product that can help reduce pain during sex due to menopause. In most cases, having an occasional drink while using Imvexxy is unlikely to cause significant harm.

Imvexxy and alcohol don't interact directly. But alcohol's effects on the body during or after menopause may increase the risk of conditions like breast cancer, osteoporosis, and depression.

No amount of alcohol is considered safe, regardless of whether you use Imvexxy. Limiting your consumption to one to two drinks per week can help keep your risk of alcohol-related complications low.

Menopause marks the end of menstruation. During this time, estrogen levels naturally decline. This can lead to many different symptoms, including vaginal dryness and pain during sex. Imvexxy (estradiol vaginal insert) is one option your healthcare professional may consider if your primary menopause symptom is painful intercourse.

You likely know that medications and alcohol don't usually mix well. But many medications that interact with alcohol are taken by mouth. But can a vaginal medication, such as Imvexxy, also interact with alcohol?

Imvexxy is a pink, teardrop-shaped vaginal insert (capsule). Each capsule contains either 4 mcg or 10 mcg of estradiol, a lab-made form of estrogen.

Imvexxy is a form of hormone replacement therapy (HRT). It helps raise estrogen levels in and around the vagina. And elevated estrogen can help relieve vaginal menopause symptoms, such as pain during sex.

When you first start using Imvexxy , it's recommended to insert it into the vagina once a day for 2 weeks. After that, you'll likely insert Imvexxy twice a week.

In short, no, Imvexxy doesn't directly interact with alcohol. This means that alcohol won't change how your body responds to Imvexxy and vice versa. So having an occasional drink while taking Imvexxy is unlikely to cause significant harm. But there's more to consider before filling your glass.

Combining alcohol with HRT may raise your risk of breast cancer more than consuming alcohol or taking HRT would by itself. This is mainly because of alcohol's risks when it comes to cancer.

All estrogen-based HRT medications carry a boxed warning (the FDA's strictest warning for medications) for increased breast cancer risk. The risk is very low with vaginal estrogens such as Imvexxy. This is one reason they're the preferred form of HRT if you're only having vaginal menopause symptoms.

Alcohol raises your risk for several cancers , including breast cancer. The risk is greatest for people who consume large amounts of alcohol. But even having one or two drinks per day can increase your risk significantly.

It's a good idea to discuss your personal breast cancer risk with a healthcare professional before deciding to drink alcohol while using Imvexxy.

Drinking alcohol may change your estrogen levels, but the research isn't conclusive. And experts aren't sure if these changes lead to meaningful differences in menopause symptoms.

Some older studies found that drinking alcohol while taking HRT raised estradiol levels in the body. Others found that drinking alcohol lowered estradiol levels. Though, in all cases, hormone levels were unchanged for people who didn't take HRT.

It's also worth noting that these early studies looked at women receiving forms of HRT that are meant for body-wide menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes. Compared to vaginal estrogens such as Imvexxy, the body absorbs greater amounts of estrogen from these types of HRT. Very little estradiol reaches the bloodstream with Imvexxy. So these studies likely don't reflect what actually happens when you drink alcohol while using Imvexxy.

Research doesn't suggest that alcohol directly impacts menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes or night sweats. But some people find that alcohol triggers hot flashes. This is because alcohol can widen your blood vessels, which can make you feel warmer or sweat more. It's not connected to lower estrogen levels.

Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can raise your risk for developing osteoporosis (weak bones). Menopause is also a risk factor for developing this condition. So drinking a lot of alcohol during or after menopause may raise your risk even further. One of the biggest issues with osteoporosis is that it can lead to bone fractures (breaks).

Drinking alcohol can also contribute to or worsen depression . Menopause can also be a risk factor for developing depression . If you're prone to or have a history of depression, consuming alcohol during or after menopause could negatively impact your mental health.

No amount of alcohol is considered safe to drink for anyone. But if you do decide to partake, it's best to consume no more than one to two drinks per week. This can help lower your risk of serious alcohol-related health complications.

Your alcohol tolerance may change during or after menopause. But this is more likely related to aging than menopause. As you get older, your body has a harder time breaking down alcohol. This means that more alcohol sticks around in your system for longer. In addition to making hangovers more likely, it can raise your risk of falls and accidental injury.

Imvexxy is generally well tolerated. Its most common side effect is headaches. Some people also reported changes to their vaginal discharge.

Most of the warnings for serious side effects that Imvexxy carries apply to all estrogen-based HRT. But because your body absorbs very little estradiol from Imvexxy, these serious side effects are very rare. These risks are mainly linked to oral and topical forms of estrogen, which are absorbed in higher amounts. But all estrogen-based HRT products are required by the FDA to list these side effects on their packaging.

Imvexxy's labeling includes warnings about an increased risk for:

Gallbladder disease

High calcium levels

Vision problems, including vision loss

Liver problems

Elevated blood pressure

Dementia

Blood clots and stroke

Breast cancer

Uterine cancer

These aren't the only possible risks with the medication. Your prescriber or pharmacist can discuss Imvexxy's potential side effects and risks with you in more detail.

The bottom line Alcohol doesn't directly interact with Imvexxy (estradiol vaginal insert). But alcohol may raise your risk of certain health complications, including breast cancer and osteoporosis. Alcohol can also sometimes trigger hot flashes, which is a common menopause symptom. So even though alcohol and Imvexxy don't interact, it's a good idea to discuss drinking during menopause with your healthcare team.

If you or someone you know struggles with substance use, help is available. Call SAMHSA's National Helpline at1-800-662-4357 to learn about resources in your area.

