Key takeaways: A debt collector can sue you for a legitimate debt if the lawsuit is filed within the statute of limitations in your state.

If a debt collector wins a lawsuit against you, the court could place a lien on your property or garnish your wages.

You can fight and win a debt collection lawsuit if the unpaid debt isn't valid or if you are sued outside the statute of limitations.

Table of contents Consequences of not paying What to do if you're sued Debt collection lawsuits Likelihood of being sued Suing a debt collector Refusing to pay FAQs Bottom line References

JohnnyGreig/E+ via Getty Images

If you have unpaid bills in collections, a debt collector could file a lawsuit against you to collect the debt. This will hurt your credit score, but it could also lead to seized wages or a lien on your home.

If you're facing a debt collection lawsuit, don't ignore it. Take action quickly to minimize damage to your credit or financial situation.

When the original creditor sells your debt to a collections agency , it can show up as a "charge off" on your credit report. This means the creditor has closed the account because of nonpayment. But you still can be responsible for paying the debt.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Paid medical debt no longer shows up on credit reports. And any medical debt less than $500 shouldn't either. This helps protect your credit score .

Negotiate before your medical bills go to collections. Here are eight steps to take that can help you reduce your medical debt or get more time to pay.

Debt collectors can't lie or harass you. State and federal laws give you the right to accurate information and to be free of hostility in the debt collection process.

If you don't pay debt in collections, the following might occur:

Multiple phone calls: The agency will try to collect the money, usually through verbal or written requests. The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) protects consumers from harassment by limiting when and how often you can be contacted.

Damaged credit score: Having an account in collections can hurt your credit score. The negative item can remain on your credit report for up to 7 years - even after you pay it off.

Additional fees: The unpaid debt could accrue interest charges or other fees if they're part of the original agreement.

Debt collection lawsuit: Debt collectors may sue you and try to obtain a court order to seize your wages or place a lien on your property.

If you're being sued by a debt collector, you need to take action and respond . That's because most debt collectors have lawyers to pursue the case against you. Since borrowers routinely fail to respond, this results in default judgments for the debt collectors in more than 70% of cases reviewed during a Pew Charitable Trusts analysis - whether they have legitimate, well-documented lawsuits or not.

Popular stories this week Who Is Responsible for Medical Bills When Someone Dies? 5 Rights You Have Around Medical Bills and Debt Collection Laws What to Do When Your Medical Bills Go to Debt Collections Can I Withdraw Money From My 401(k) for Medical Hardship? View more

Here's what you can do :

Verify the debt is yours. Debt collectors are required to send a debt validation notice when they contact you. If you don't receive this notice, send a debt verification letter to request one. A debt could be in the wrong amount, in the wrong name, or under the wrong account number, or it could have been paid already. Don't accept responsibility up front. Whether the debt is legitimate or not, don't immediately accept responsibility verbally or in writing. And try not to provide extra information or details that could be used against you in court. Check the statute of limitations. Even if your debt is beyond the statute of limitations, some debt collectors will still try to sue you. In that case, you can use this as a defense in court. Know your rights. You are protected under the FDCPA, the Fair Credit Reporting Act , and the Truth in Lending Act . If the debt collector has violated your rights, you may be able to use this as a defense in court. Make sure you aren't being scammed. Never give your bank account information because even a legitimate collector could pull money prematurely if they have this information. Any suspected scams should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission and your state's attorney general. Hire an attorney. Work with a lawyer to review the lawsuit and help you respond. If you have an attorney, the debt collector must communicate with them, except under certain circumstances. Respond to the lawsuit. You can do this in writing, via a court appearance, or both - whatever is required. If you don't respond, the debt collector could receive a default judgment allowing them to seize your wages or put a lien on your property. Attempt to settle. If you're facing a legitimate debt collection lawsuit, you could try to settle out of court. This is less expensive than going to court and may benefit both you and the debt collector.

A debt collector can sue you if all of the following are true:

They own the debt. The original creditor may transfer or sell the unpaid bills to a collection agency, which then has the right to try to collect.

The debt is legitimate and belongs to you. A debt collector can sue you for a valid debt, but you aren't responsible for a debt that isn't yours.

The statute of limitations has not expired. The statute of limitations is the amount of time a debt collector has to file a lawsuit against you. This time frame varies by state and debt type, but it's usually 3 to 6 years.

A debt collector must notify you before taking legal action. Typically, they will make several attempts to collect the debt - usually via phone and mail - before taking you to court.

A Pew analysis of civil court filings in 16 states found that about 1 out of every 20 people with debts in collections were sued in 2021. Debt-collection cases are also a rising share of civil court cases, according to the same report.

According to a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report, you have a higher chance of being sued in a debt-collection lawsuit if:

The statute of limitations hasn't expired or the debt is new.

You have unprotected income or assets (like home equity) and are not judgment-proof (meaning a court could seize your wages or bank account or place a lien on your property).

You have multiple debts in collection.

The account is several months past due.

The debt collector has the appropriate paperwork.

You have good credit.

State filing fees for debt lawsuits are low.

Debt collectors will determine if a lawsuit is worth filing. If they think they can recover the amount owed or enough to cover legal fees, they may pursue the debt in court. Otherwise, they may set up a payment plan with you to collect the money.

You can sue a debt collector if it has broken a law or violated your rights as a consumer under federal or state law. You have 1 year to do this.

In the debt collection process, you have a legal right to :

Debt validation, which is the creditor sending you information that verifies the amount owed is properly assigned to you

Freedom from deceptive tactics

Limits to the time of day and number of times you're contacted about the debt

A statute of limitations - the date when you can no longer be sued for a debt - which varies by state

You are still responsible for paying a debt even if you can no longer be sued legally.

Paying medical debt can be especially beneficial for your credit report. Starting in 2022, the three consumer credit bureaus stopped reporting paid medical debts and agreed to wait 1 year before reporting unpaid medical debt .

Medical debt that is less than $500 is no longer added to credit reports. Paid medical debt should not appear on medical reports.

Is it possible to remove medical debt from my credit report? expand_more Depending on the circumstances, you can get medical debt removed from your credit report. The medical debt should not appear if it is less than $500 or has been paid. Credit-reporting agencies have agreed to refrain from placing new medical debt on credit reports for 1 year. If the previous descriptions don't apply to your medical debt, you still may be able to remove medical debt from your credit report by disputing an error or requesting a goodwill deletion. Should I file for bankruptcy to get relief from medical bills? expand_more Bankruptcy could be an option to discharge medical debt. This legal process should be a last resort because of the long-term negative effect on your credit. There are two types of bankruptcy for individuals: Chapter 7 eliminates your debt, while Chapter 13 is a reorganization that requires you to pay all or some of what you owe. Can medical debt make me sick? expand_more Debt could affect your health. Researchers coined the term financial toxicity in 2013 to describe how economic hardship from medical bills can lead to poorer health and quality of life. Financial toxicity is most closely associated with the economic burden of cancer treatment.

The bottom line A debt collector can sue you for a legitimate debt if the statute of limitations hasn't expired. If they're successful, your wages could be seized or you could have a lien placed on your property. If you're facing a debt collection lawsuit, it's important to act quickly to minimize damage to your financial situation. Start by verifying the debt and responding to the lawsuit. And be aware of your rights as a consumer under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. If a debt collector has violated your rights or if the debt isn't legitimate, you may be able to dispute it or even sue the debt collector.

References Chiappetta, C. (2023). Debt collection cases continued to dominate civil dockets during pandemic . The Pew Charitable Trusts. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (2017). Consumer experiences with debt collection: Findings from the CFPB's survey of consumer views on debt . View All References (12) expand_more Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (2020). How long does negative information remain on my credit report? Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (2023). Can debt collectors collect a debt that's several years old? Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (2024). What information does a debt collector have to give me about a debt they're trying to collect from me? Dantus, C.-R. (2019). How to tell the difference between a legitimate debt collector and scammers . Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Federal Trade Commission. (2010). Fair Debt Collection Practices Act . Federal Trade Commission. (2018). File a complaint . Federal Trade Commission. (2023). Debt collection FAQs . Federal Trade Commission. (2023). Fair Credit Reporting Act . Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. (n.d.). Truth in lending . Petts, J. (2024). How do you answer a summons for debt without an attorney? Upsolve. The Pew Charitable Trusts. (2023). To reform debt collection litigation, courts need better data . Pope, C., et al. (2023). What to do if you're sued by debt collectors . LendingTree. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

This article is solely for informational purposes. This article is not professional advice concerning insurance, financial, accounting, tax, or legal matters. All content herein is provided "as is" without any representations or warranties, express or implied. Always consult an appropriate professional when you have specific questions about any insurance, financial, or legal matter.

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined