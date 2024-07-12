Key takeaways: You're not usually required to tell your employer about any medical conditions you have.

If you need support or accommodations to do your work successfully, you may need to tell your employer.

Deciding to tell your boss about a medical condition depends on many factors like how secure you feel in your job, how much your condition affects your work, and the culture of your company.

Table of contents Do you have to disclose? Your rights Disability protection What to consider How to disclose Resources Bottom line References

Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images Plus

If you have a medical condition, you've likely thought about whether to tell your boss about it. After all, disclosing this information may help you do your job better. But you may worry that sharing this information will be held against you.

There are many things to consider when making this decision. Here's how to weigh the pros and cons of disclosing health information at work.

No, you don't have to disclose your medical condition, if it doesn't interfere with your job. But if you need support or accommodations to do your job, then you should talk to your employer.

WHAT TO READ NEXT Popular stories this week Post-Vacation Blues: Why You Often Feel Sad After Vacations 10 Signs You're Too Sick to Go to Work 9 Clear Signs Your Work Stress Is Actually Burnout How Does the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) Work? View more

Telling your employer about your condition will give them the information they need to help you. You may not have to tell them your specific diagnosis or all of the details - just why you need the accommodation.

An accommodation at work is a change to help you perform your duties. Some examples of accommodations include:

You need to work from home sometimes to attend healthcare appointments or to reduce travel.

You need an adjustable desk because you can't sit comfortably all day.

You need to bring a service animal to work.

If you ask for accommodations, your employer is required to consider your request. This should start a collaborative process . You and your employer should discuss your needs and try to come to an agreement about the accommodation.

Your request for an accommodation needs to be "reasonable." That means it won't cause too many financial difficulties or other hardships for the company.

Generally, employers can't ask for your medical information. An employer can only ask for medical information in certain situations . These are listed below.

In this case, your employer can ask for information on your condition. This helps them figure out what support you need. You'll only need to provide information related to your request.

Your employer may have reason to believe that you're not performing your job successfully. If so, they can ask about your medical conditions.

For example, let's say you develop back pain and can no longer lift 50 lb boxes. Your employer can ask for your medical information. But the request must be based on evidence that you're having trouble performing your job.

Some jobs fall under government regulations. If so, your employer can ask about a disability or require you to take a medical exam or test. For example, certain testing is required for transportation jobs.

The federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) protects you in several ways. It restricts employers from asking job candidates medical questions. Also, employers can't require you to take medical exams or to identify a disability while you're applying for a job.

They're allowed to ask potential job candidates about their ability to perform specific job functions.

If you choose to disclose your medical information, your employer needs to follow laws around privacy. Under the ADA, employers must ensure they keep your medical information private .

Choosing to tell your employer about a health condition can be a personal decision. When weighing the pros and cons of disclosing information, it's important to trust your instinct about your individual situation and your workplace. Some factors to consider are listed below.

If you feel secure in your job, you may feel more comfortable disclosing an illness. One study found that most people who chose to disclose their illness at work said they felt secure in their job . Without that security, though, it may feel risky to reveal personal health information.

Some people feel more comfortable letting others know about their health condition. They may not see their illness as a big deal. Or they may view it as part of their identity . Also, talking about your condition may reduce the stress of having to hide information. If your boss responds well, it can build trust between you.

Stigmas can be a big deterrent for disclosing a medical illness. For example, you might worry about being labeled unfit or unable to "pull your weight."

Sometimes, people can make judgments about people with disabilities. This can be especially challenging for those considering disclosing a mental health condition.

It may be reassuring to know that people who disclose a mental illness may not face stigma at work. One study looked at workers who disclosed their mental health issues. Almost 9 in 10 said their disclosure led to a positive experience .

Still, it's important to trust your instinct. Not everyone has positive experiences after disclosing a health or mental health condition.

If you can perform your job without any accommodations, you may not feel the need to disclose anything to your boss. In a study of workers with a chronic health condition, half chose not to disclose their condition. Most said they felt they could manage their condition at work without needing to let others know about it.

On the other hand, you may need accommodations now or in the future. Again, do what you feel is the most supportive for you, based on your needs and your employer's.

If you decide you want to tell your employer about your medical condition, here are some tips on the best way to disclose that information.

Think about how your condition affects you and your ability to do your job. Then think about what types of support and accommodations can make you more successful in overcoming these issues. Being as specific and thorough as possible can help your employer support you better.

Before going to your employer, consider what you want to share in order to achieve your goals. You don't need to tell them your whole history - only what you're comfortable sharing or what they need to know to support you.

Consider how you'd like to share your health information. Legally, you can share information through a face-to-face discussion, email, or any other form of communication.

You may feel comfortable talking to your boss face to face or over video conferencing. Or, it may be easier for you to write the information in an email.

If you are not comfortable talking to your boss directly, try speaking with your human resources (HR) department. They can make sure your issue is dealt with properly and that the company obeys the law.

There are many resources on disclosing medical information - and knowing your rights.

For more information on your rights, check out the following resources:

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

How to talk to your employer about taking time off

Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

If you think you're experiencing discrimination, you may want to contact a legal professional or employment discrimination lawyer. If you're unhappy with an employer's accommodations, you can file a complaint with the EEOC.

The bottom line Sharing information with your employer about a medical condition is a sensitive decision. It depends on whether you need accommodations to do your job, how open you want to be, and how much you trust your company. People can make judgments about others with medical or mental health issues. However, most people have a positive experience when they disclose this information. Keep in mind that there are laws that protect you from discrimination and allow you to ask for reasonable accommodations to do your job.

References ADA.gov. (2020). A guide for people with disabilities seeking employment . U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. Americans with Disabilities Act National Network. (n.d.). What is the process to request a reasonable accommodation in employment? View All References (10) expand_more Americans with Disabilities Act National Network. (n.d.). What limitations does the ADA impose on medical examinations and inquiries about disability? Dewa, C. S., et al. (2021). Workers' decisions to disclose a mental health issue to managers and the consequences . Frontiers in Psychiatry. Gignac, M. A. M., et al. (2021). Does it matter what your reasons are when deciding to disclose (or not disclose) a disability at work? The association of workers' approach and avoidance goals with perceived positive and negative workplace outcomes . Journal of Occupational Rehabilitation. Gonzales, Matt. (2023). Supporting invisible disabilities in the workplace . Society for Human Resource Management. Job Accommodation Network. (n.d.). Disability disclosure and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) . Job Accommodation Network. (n.d.). Employees' practical guide to requesting and negotiating reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act . U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (2020). Employers and health information in the workplace . U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. (n.d.). Pre-employment inquiries and medical questions & examinations . U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. (n.d.). The ADA: Your responsibilities as an employer . U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. (2015). What you should know: HIV/AIDS & employment discrimination. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined