Key takeaways:
You're not usually required to tell your employer about any medical conditions you have.
If you need support or accommodations to do your work successfully, you may need to tell your employer.
Deciding to tell your boss about a medical condition depends on many factors like how secure you feel in your job, how much your condition affects your work, and the culture of your company.
If you have a medical condition, you've likely thought about whether to tell your boss about it. After all, disclosing this information may help you do your job better. But you may worry that sharing this information will be held against you.
There are many things to consider when making this decision. Here's how to weigh the pros and cons of disclosing health information at work.Do you have to disclose medical information to your employer?
No, you don't have to disclose your medical condition, if it doesn't interfere with your job. But if you need support or accommodations to do your job, then you should talk to your employer.
Telling your employer about your condition will give them the information they need to help you. You may not have to tell them your specific diagnosis or all of the details - just why you need the accommodation.
An accommodation at work is a change to help you perform your duties. Some examples of accommodations include:
You need to work from home sometimes to attend healthcare appointments or to reduce travel.
You need an adjustable desk because you can't sit comfortably all day.
You need to bring a service animal to work.
If you ask for accommodations, your employer is required to consider your request. This should start a collaborative process. You and your employer should discuss your needs and try to come to an agreement about the accommodation.
Your request for an accommodation needs to be "reasonable." That means it won't cause too many financial difficulties or other hardships for the company.When is your employer allowed to ask for medical information?
Generally, employers can't ask for your medical information. An employer can only ask for medical information in certain situations. These are listed below.You're requesting accommodations or medical leave
In this case, your employer can ask for information on your condition. This helps them figure out what support you need. You'll only need to provide information related to your request.You're having trouble fulfilling your job responsibilities
Your employer may have reason to believe that you're not performing your job successfully. If so, they can ask about your medical conditions.
For example, let's say you develop back pain and can no longer lift 50 lb boxes. Your employer can ask for your medical information. But the request must be based on evidence that you're having trouble performing your job.Your employer is following government regulations
Some jobs fall under government regulations. If so, your employer can ask about a disability or require you to take a medical exam or test. For example, certain testing is required for transportation jobs.How are you protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)?
The federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) protects you in several ways. It restricts employers from asking job candidates medical questions. Also, employers can't require you to take medical exams or to identify a disability while you're applying for a job.
They're allowed to ask potential job candidates about their ability to perform specific job functions.
If you choose to disclose your medical information, your employer needs to follow laws around privacy. Under the ADA, employers must ensure they keep your medical information private.What should you consider before disclosing a medical condition?
Choosing to tell your employer about a health condition can be a personal decision. When weighing the pros and cons of disclosing information, it's important to trust your instinct about your individual situation and your workplace. Some factors to consider are listed below.Job security
If you feel secure in your job, you may feel more comfortable disclosing an illness. One study found that most people who chose to disclose their illness at work said they felt secure in their job. Without that security, though, it may feel risky to reveal personal health information.Comfort with your illness
Some people feel more comfortable letting others know about their health condition. They may not see their illness as a big deal. Or they may view it as part of their identity. Also, talking about your condition may reduce the stress of having to hide information. If your boss responds well, it can build trust between you.Concern about stigmas
Stigmas can be a big deterrent for disclosing a medical illness. For example, you might worry about being labeled unfit or unable to "pull your weight."
Sometimes, people can make judgments about people with disabilities. This can be especially challenging for those considering disclosing a mental health condition.
It may be reassuring to know that people who disclose a mental illness may not face stigma at work. One study looked at workers who disclosed their mental health issues. Almost 9 in 10 said their disclosure led to a positive experience.
Still, it's important to trust your instinct. Not everyone has positive experiences after disclosing a health or mental health condition.Whether you need accommodations or not
If you can perform your job without any accommodations, you may not feel the need to disclose anything to your boss. In a study of workers with a chronic health condition, half chose not to disclose their condition. Most said they felt they could manage their condition at work without needing to let others know about it.
On the other hand, you may need accommodations now or in the future. Again, do what you feel is the most supportive for you, based on your needs and your employer's.What's the best way to disclose medical information to an employer?
If you decide you want to tell your employer about your medical condition, here are some tips on the best way to disclose that information.Understand how your condition affects you
Think about how your condition affects you and your ability to do your job. Then think about what types of support and accommodations can make you more successful in overcoming these issues. Being as specific and thorough as possible can help your employer support you better.Consider what to share
Before going to your employer, consider what you want to share in order to achieve your goals. You don't need to tell them your whole history - only what you're comfortable sharing or what they need to know to support you.Make a plan for sharing your information
Consider how you'd like to share your health information. Legally, you can share information through a face-to-face discussion, email, or any other form of communication.
You may feel comfortable talking to your boss face to face or over video conferencing. Or, it may be easier for you to write the information in an email.
If you are not comfortable talking to your boss directly, try speaking with your human resources (HR) department. They can make sure your issue is dealt with properly and that the company obeys the law.What resources can help with employment issues about disclosing medical information?
There are many resources on disclosing medical information - and knowing your rights.
For more information on your rights, check out the following resources:
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)
How to talk to your employer about taking time off
Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA)
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
If you think you're experiencing discrimination, you may want to contact a legal professional or employment discrimination lawyer. If you're unhappy with an employer's accommodations, you can file a complaint with the EEOC.
Sharing information with your employer about a medical condition is a sensitive decision. It depends on whether you need accommodations to do your job, how open you want to be, and how much you trust your company. People can make judgments about others with medical or mental health issues. However, most people have a positive experience when they disclose this information. Keep in mind that there are laws that protect you from discrimination and allow you to ask for reasonable accommodations to do your job.
