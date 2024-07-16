Key takeaways: The antipsychotic aripiprazole (Abilify) can sometimes cause sexual side effects such as erectile dysfunction or low sex drive. In rare cases, it can cause hypersexuality (an overactive sex drive).

Sexual side effects are less likely to happen with aripiprazole compared to many other antipsychotics. In some cases, aripiprazole can actually help relieve sexual side effects caused by other antipsychotics.

Rarely, men have experienced priapism while taking aripiprazole. This is an erection that lasts for 4 hours or longer. Priapism is a medical emergency and requires immediate care to prevent permanent damage to the penis.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Aripiprazole Abilify Abilify Asimtufii Abilify Maintena Abilify Mycite

kitzcorner/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Sexual side effects can happen with most antipsychotic medications . In fact, it's a common reason why people stop taking them. And stopping antipsychotics can lead to worsening mental health symptoms.

But not all antipsychotics have the same risk of side effects. For instance, aripiprazole (Abilify) may have a lower risk for sexual problems than other antipsychotics. However, sexual side effects from aripiprazole are still possible.

Yes. Aripiprazole can cause unwanted sexual side effects, such as erectile dysfunction or lowered sex drive. But it's less likely to cause them than other antipsychotics.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT What to expect: Learn about aripiprazole's side effects - from headache to constipation - and how to manage them.

When it takes effect: Arpiprazole may begin working within 1 to 2 weeks of starting it. Get answers to other commonly asked questions about this antipsychotic.

How it works: Aripiprazole helps balance levels of dopamine and serotonin in the brain. Read more about how it works for bipolar disorder, depression, and other mental health conditions.

The dose you take may affect whether you notice sexual side effects. Studies found that people taking about 15 mg of aripiprazole per day had little to no change in sexual side effects.

Aripiprazole can also increase sexual behaviors for some people (called hypersexuality ). This is a rare side effect, but there are a growing number of case reports about it. Those taking more than 20 mg per day are more likely to experience hypersexuality.

Aripiprazole doesn't commonly cause sexual side effects. But it's possible for men to experience the following:

Decreased sexual desire

Decreased arousal

Trouble having orgasms

Hypersexuality

Erectile dysfunction

Trouble with ejaculation

Priapism (an erection that lasts too long) - more on this rare side effect later

Popular stories this week Abilify and Weight Gain: The 5 Things You Need to Know These 10 Medications May Interact with Aripiprazole What Is Good About Abilify? A Full Review Abilify Generic: Dosage, Side Effects, and More View more

It's not common for women to experience sexual side effects with aripiprazole either. But when they do, the following could happen :

Decreased sexual desire

Decreased arousal

Trouble having orgasms

Hypersexuality

Decreased vaginal lubrication

Menstrual changes , such as irregular menstrual periods

Sexual difficulties aren't common aripiprazole side effects . And in some cases, this medication can actually help improve sexual side effects caused by other antipsychotic medications.

Antipsychotic medications primarily work by balancing the activity of dopamine in the brain. But many antipsychotics raise levels of the hormone prolactin as a side effect. Experts believe that antipsychotics that raise prolactin levels are more likely to cause sexual side effects.

Aripiprazole only partially affects dopamine and doesn't increase prolactin levels. It also lowers high prolactin levels caused by other medications. This is likely why it can be helpful for people experiencing these side effects from other antipsychotics.

More information is needed to fully understand sexual side effects caused by aripiprazole and other antipsychotics. Some studies suggest that these side effects may go away on their own, while other studies say that they're unlikely to go away or get better at all. So it's a good idea for you and your prescriber to discuss a plan on how to address any sexual issues that may occur.

If these side effects are too bothersome, your prescriber may suggest switching you to another medication. But don't stop taking aripiprazole without your prescriber's OK. This can cause withdrawal symptoms and worsen your mental health condition.

If you're experiencing sexual side effects from aripiprazole, be open and honest about it with your mental healthcare team. They can suggest ways to help manage these issues. What works for one person may not work for another. So it may take some trial and error to find the strategies that work best for you.

Options that can help reduce or treat sexual side effects from aripiprazole may include:

Taking erectile dysfunction medications , such as sildenafil (Viagra) or tadalafil (Cialis)

Attending individual psychotherapy

Engaging in sex therapy or couples therapy

Practicing stress-reducing activities , such as yoga or mindfulness

Setting aside time to be intimate with your partner

Reading books about sex, such as educational books or erotic fiction

Creating a space in your home where you can safely and privately engage in sexual activities

Very rarely, men taking aripiprazole have experienced priapism. Priapism is an erection that lasts for 4 hours or longer. It's a medical emergency and requires immediate care. If your erection is painful or has lasted for 4 hours or more, go to the nearest ER. Priapism can cause permanent damage to the penis if it's not treated quickly.

Hypersexual behavior is another potentially serious sexual side effect of aripiprazole. There are reports of people taking aripiprazole who experienced an increase in impulsive behaviors, such as compulsive shopping and uncontrollable sexual behaviors . Certain people may have a higher risk of developing these side effects. These include people living with bipolar disorder and those with a history of substance use disorder.

Hypersexuality can significantly impact some people's daily lives and personal relationships. You should contact your mental healthcare team if you experience sexual behaviors that you can't control. In reported cases, hypersexual behaviors disappeared in a few weeks after people stopped or decreased their aripiprazole dose. But you shouldn't stop taking aripiprazole on your own.

Yes. Aripiprazole is less likely to cause sexual side effects than most other antipsychotic medications. As mentioned above, this is likely due to aripiprazole's effects on the hormone prolactin. But everyone's experience is unique. So if you find that aripiprazole causes bothersome sexual side effects, let your prescriber know.

The bottom line Aripiprazole (Abilify) is an atypical antipsychotic. It's less likely to cause sexual side effects than other antipsychotics. For some people, it can actually help improve sexual problems caused by other antipsychotics. But everyone's experience is different. So let your prescriber know if aripiprazole causes sexual side effects for you. Rarely, aripiprazole can cause hypersexuality (an overactive sex drive). This can negatively impact your daily life and personal relationships. There are also cases of aripiprazole causing priapism (an erection that lasts too long). Priapism is a medical emergency and can cause permanent damage to the penis if left untreated.

References Basson, R., et al. (2018). Women's sexual dysfunction associated with psychiatric disorders and their treatment . Women's Health. Brandt, L., et al. (2020). Antipsychotic withdrawal symptoms: A systematic review and meta-analysis . Frontiers in Psychiatry. View All References (11) expand_more Cheon, E., et al. (2013). Two cases of hypersexuality probably associated with aripiprazole . Psychiatry Investigation. de Boer, M. K., et al. (2015). The facts about sexual (dys)function in schizophrenia: An overview of clinically relevant findings . Schizophrenia Bulletin. Espada-Santos, P., et al. (2022). Aripiprazol and hypersexuality: When partial is to much . European Psychiatry. Junqueira, D. R., et al. (2023). Clinical presentations of drug-induced hyperprolactinaemia: A literature review . Pharmaceutical Medicine. Lu, Z., et al. (2022). Pharmacological treatment strategies for antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia: A systematic review and network meta-analysis . Translational Psychiatry. Montejo, A. L., et al. (2021). Management strategies for antipsychotic-related sexual dysfunction: A clinical approach . Journal of Clinical Medicine. Priya, L., et al. (2021). A case of hypersexuality in a patient receiving aripiprazole for schizophrenia . Case Reports in Psychiatry. Thana, L. J., et al. (2022). Barriers to the management of sexual dysfunction among people with psychosis: Analysis of qualitative data from the REMEDY trial . BMC Psychiatry. Trivedi, S. K., et al. (2016). Aripiprazole-induced priapism . Industrial Psychiatry Journal. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (2016). FDA drug safety communication: FDA warns about new impulse-control problems associated with mental health drug aripiprazole (Abilify, Abilify Maintena, Aristada) . Zhang, L., et al. (2021). Efficacy and safety of adjunctive aripiprazole, metformin, and paeoniae-glycyrrhiza decoction for antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia: A network meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials . Frontiers in Psychiatry. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined