Key takeaways: Buspirone (previously sold as Buspar) is an antianxiety medication. It works differently from other anxiety medications, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

Buspirone can sometimes cause sexual side effects. But it is also prescribed to help offset sexual side effects from SSRIs.

If you notice changes in your libido (sex drive) or sexual performance after starting buspirone, talk to your prescriber. They can help figure out the cause of your symptoms and the best next steps for your specific situation.

If you're living with an anxiety disorder , many medications can help manage your symptoms. Buspirone (previously sold as Buspar) is one option your prescriber may consider. It's not typically a first-choice medication. But buspirone is known for its unique mechanism of action and milder side effects .

A common concern with starting any antianxiety medication is how it might affect your sex life . However, the risk of sexual side effects can vary significantly depending on the medication. So, does buspirone cause sexual side effects? Here's what you should know.

Possibly. Sexual side effects appear to be infrequent with buspirone. But they still might happen. However, buspirone is better known for potentially helping to offset sexual side effects from medications such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

During initial clinical trials, there were rare reports of sexual side effects in people taking buspirone. In men, these included ejaculation problems and erectile dysfunction (ED). There were also infrequent reports of libido (sex drive) changes - either higher or lower - in some people. But it's not clear if buspirone caused these symptoms.

There isn't much information available on sexual side effects of buspirone in women. As mentioned above, there were some reports of libido changes during clinical trials. There have also been infrequent reports of menstrual cycle changes. Again, these types of side effects don't appear to be common and buspirone may not have caused them.

If buspirone is the cause of your sexual side effects, it's possible that your symptoms could improve over time as your body gets used to the medication. And it's unlikely that the side effects will continue after you've stopped taking it.

But you shouldn't stop taking buspirone without talking to your prescriber first. Keep in mind that untreated anxiety can also contribute to sexual problems .

Buspirone is generally not associated with sexual side effects. But if you notice changes in your libido or sexual performance after starting it, talk to your prescriber. They can help you figure out what's causing or contributing to your symptoms.

Examples of steps they may take include:

Reviewing your medication list: There's a long list of medications that can potentially affect your sex life. Your healthcare team can see if any of these culprits are on your current medication list .

Changing your dose: Whether buspirone or another medication is causing your symptoms, your prescriber may adjust your dosage (or medications you're taking) to see if that helps.

Recommending lifestyle changes: Regular exercise and a well-balanced diet can help improve overall well-being and sexual health .

Adding medications: If needed, your prescriber may recommend a medication like sildenafil (Viagra) for ED. For women, there are medications available for low libido .

Generally, yes. Buspirone may be less likely to cause sexual side effects compared to other antianxiety medications, such as SSRIs.

In fact, experts recommend adding a medication like buspirone if you're experiencing arousal problems, ED, or orgasm issues from medications used to treat depression and anxiety such as:

SSRIs such as paroxetine (Paxil)

Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) such as venlafaxine

Tricyclic antidepressants such as amitriptyline

If you're dealing with sexual side effects from one of these medications, talk to your prescriber. They may recommend adding a medication like buspirone to help with your symptoms.

The bottom line Buspirone (previously sold as Buspar) is an antianxiety medication. Sexual side effects appear to be infrequent with buspirone. And it may help offset sexual side effects caused by other medications for depression and anxiety, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). If you notice changes in your libido or sexual performance after starting buspirone, talk to your prescriber. They can help figure out the cause of your symptoms and how to manage them. This may include waiting it out, changing your dose, or adding another medication.

GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

